How to configure telnet server in Linux

telnet server in LinuxStep by step guide to configure telnet server on Linux. Generally SSH is preferred over telnet since its more secure and hence telnet is not available out of the box.

 

Telnet (TELetype NETwork) is a network protocol used on the Internet or local area networks. It uses virtual terminal connection and  provide a bidirectional interactive text-oriented communication. One can use telnet to log in remotely to another system locally or over internet.

Caution : telnet open un-encrypted communication channel to your machine over network. Avoid using telnet and opt SSH for connectivity.


SSH i.e. Secure SHell is more secure than telnet. Hence, all Linux Unix servers use SSH for user connectivity. Even many installations dont have telnet available out of the box.

This tutorial walk you through process to configure telnet on your Linux machine but SSH is always advisable for server connectivity than telnet for being more secure. 

telnet server configuration :

Step 1:

As I said above, many installation dont have telnet out of the box. You need to install telnet package as a first step. Install telnet, telnet-server and xinetd packages.

Use apt-get install telnetd for debian, ubuntu distro.

Step 2:

Set services to start on boot.

Restart services. inetd in case of Debian.

Verify service is listening on your server.

Step 3:

Connect your server from windows machine with telnet protocol. Open command prompt and type telnet ip-address. You will be greeted with login prompt and will be able to login with existing user.

telnet server in linux

If you are not able to connect via telnet make sure there are no firewalls are blocking communication between your windows machine and telnet server for port 23 tcp.

 

