How to get boot path of vpmon in HPUX

Learn to identify boot path of vpmon vPar Monitor. Its important to know vpmon path when you are planning activities on virtual partitions in HP hardware

What is vpmon?

vpmon is vPars Monitor. Its a daemon which monitors vPars in background. It also provides a shell MON> through which various operations can be performed on vPars. Hence vpmon is very crucial component when it comes to deal with vPars. Also, unless specified, all operations by vpmn are performed on boot disk from which it was spawned. So boot disk of vpmon is important aspect while planning any activity on vPars.





Only vparload is the command which has facility to specify different disk on which operation to be performed. Or else all commands of vpmon runs on boot disk it was booted from.

Boot path of vpmon

To get boot path of vpmon you need to run below command from one of the vPar running HPUX.

testsvr# vparstatus -m Console path: No path as console is virtual Monitor boot disk path: 0.0.4.1.0.1.0 Monitor boot filename: /stand/vpmon Database filename: /stand/vpdb Memory ranges used: 0x0/349224960 monitor 0x14d0c000/237568 firmware 0x14d46000/581632 monitor ----- output truncated ----- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 testsvr # vparstatus -m Console path : No path as console is virtual Monitor boot disk path : 0.0.4.1.0.1.0 Monitor boot filename : / stand / vpmon Database filename : / stand / vpdb Memory ranges used : 0x0 / 349224960 monitor 0x14d0c000 / 237568 firmware 0x14d46000 / 581632 monitor -- -- - output truncated -- -- -

You can see boot path against “Monitor boot disk path” (highlighted above). This is hardware address of the disk which you need to decode to get disk name in kernel/OS. IT can be decoded as below from left to right :

This is cabinet number This is I/O chassis (0 is front, 1 is back) Its I/O bay Its slot number Rest is ctd

Normally, first disk of first vPar people set as vpmon boot path.