Benefits of cloud computing over traditional data center

Article listing benefits of cloud over traditional datacenter. 7 different aspects of cloud vs on-premise datacenter.

In past few years cloud industry is gaining good momentum. Many companies are moving their workloads to cloud from traditional data center. This trend is increasing day by day due to list of advantages cloud offers over traditional data center. In this article we will walk through these advantages of cloud over traditional datacenter. This is also one of the basic cloud interview question where they tell you to list of pro and cons of cloud. Without much delay lets jump into cloud vs data center discussion.

Low maintenance cost. For a customer maintenance cost is almost nil. Since you are using hardware from cloud provider’s datacenter, you dont need to maintain hardware at all. Your cost is saved from geographical location cost, hardware purchase, upgrades, datacenter staff, power, facility management cost etc. All this is bared by cloud provider. Also, for cloud provider, this is also low since they are operating multiple clients from same facility and hence cost is low compared to cost one has to bare when all those clients are operating from different datacenters. This is very much environment friendly too since you are reducing need of multiple facilities to fewer ones. Cheap resources. Cloud providers has pool of resources and from which you get assigned your share. Means cloud providers maintain and operate large volume of resources and distribute smaller chunks to customers. This obviously reduces cost of maintenance and operation for cloud providers and in turns provides low cost, cheap resources to customers. Scale as per your need. In traditional datacenter you have to study and plan your capacity well in advance to finalize your hardware purchase. Once purchased you are stuck with purchased limited capacity and you can not accommodate if capacity requirement grows beyond limit before your estimated time. It again goes through planning, purchasing of new hardware which is time consuming process. In cloud you can scale up and scale down your computing capacity almost instantly (or way shorter in time than tradition purchase process). And dont even need to worry and follow for approvals, purchase, billing etc things.

Redundancy. Redundancy in traditional datacenter means cost investment to build almost identical facility of primary. Along with it also involves cost for infrastructure which connect them. Also, on-site redundancy for power, network etc. is also expensive and maintenance prone. When you are opting cloud, everything said previously is just vanished from your plate. Cloud at single entity level like single server, storage disk etc is already redundant. Nothing to be done and no extra cost is being billed to you for it. For your infra design requirement if you want, you can use ready made services provided by cloud (for redundancy) and you are all set from failures. Accessibility. With on-premise datacenter, you have very limited connectivity mostly locally. If you want access of inside entities, you need to maintain your own VPN. Cloud services has portal with access to almost all of their services over web. It can be accessed from anywhere with internet. Also, if you want to opt in for VPN, you get a pre-configured secure VPN from your cloud provider. No need of designing and maintaining VPN!

