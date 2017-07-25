Small tutorial to learn how to transfer data between two EC2 Linux instances on AWS. Explains use of key authentication in scp command.

EC2 instance in AWS is server instance which uses key based authentication for login. Now, beginners or first time EC2 users wonder how to copy file from one EC2 server to another? or how to transfer data between two EC2 instance? You can achieve it using key files in SCP command.

Few pre-requisites are :

Source and destination EC2 instances should be in same region (can be in different availability zones)

Both instances should be able to communicate over port 22. Configure security groups accordingly.

EC2 instances built with specifying key pairs at time of launch.

Lets get into actual stuff now. For example consider below setup :

Two EC2 server in same region installed with Red Hat Linux Security groups allows port 22 both direction communication Key pairs used at time of launch for both servers. Private key file is ready with me (.pem file). Its part of key pair used during launch.

In this tutorial we will be copying file testfile.tar from server kerneltalks1 to kerneltalks2. Look at the file on kerneltalks1.

[root@kerneltalks1 ~]# ls testfile.tar -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 39198720 Dec 19 2016 testfile.tar 1 2 3 4 [ root @ kerneltalks1 ~ ] # ls testfile.tar - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 39198720 Dec 19 2016 testfile .tar

Now, you need to use secure copy scp command with key file for authentication like below :

[root@kerneltalks1 ~]# scp -i /root/mykey.pem testfile.tar ec2-user@172.31.24.59:/tmp 1 2 3 [ root @ kerneltalks1 ~ ] # scp -i /root/mykey.pem testfile.tar ec2-user@172.31.24.59:/tmp

Here,

-i switch used to specify key file

Then source file path

followed by destination in userid@hostname/ip:/path/

You have to use Private IP of destination EC2 instance. You can get this from your AWS EC2 console web page. Here kerneltalks2 has private ip 172.31.24.59. You can use hostname if you make entry in /etc/hosts file. Remember different Linux distros on AWS has different login id to be used.

# scp -i /root/mykey.pem testfile.tar ec2-user@172.31.29.79:/tmp The authenticity of host '172.31.29.79 (172.31.29.79)' can't be established. RSA key fingerprint is 66:c4:ce:37:c6:e6:a1:6c:2f:f9:9b:f2:f5:05:e3:38. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes Warning: Permanently added '172.31.29.79' (RSA) to the list of known hosts. testfile.tar 100% 37MB 37.4MB/s 00:00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 # scp -i /root/mykey.pem testfile.tar ec2-user@172.31.29.79:/tmp The authenticity of host '172.31.29.79 (172.31.29.79)' can ' t be established . RSA key fingerprint is 66 : c4 : ce : 37 : c6 : e6 : a1 : 6c : 2f : f9 : 9b : f2 : f5 : 05 : e3 : 38. Are you sure you want to continue connecting ( yes / no ) ? yes Warning : Permanently added '172.31.29.79' ( RSA ) to the list of known hosts . testfile .tar 100 % 37MB 37.4MB / s 00 : 00

In above output you can see kerneltalks2 authenticated using key file and file transfer was completed.

[root@kerneltalks2 ~]# ls /tmp/testfile.tar -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 39198720 Dec 19 2016 testfile.tar 1 2 3 4 [ root @ kerneltalks2 ~ ] # ls /tmp/testfile.tar - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 39198720 Dec 19 2016 testfile .tar

Rsync is another good way to copy data between two EC2 instance. We will learn about it in our upcoming article.

Conclusion :

Files and directories can be transferred between two ec2 instances using same linux scp command. Only authentication part is to be done using key file with -i switch.