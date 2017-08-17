Kernel Talks

Upgrade EXT filesystem in Linux (RHEL, CentOS, Ubuntu)

Learn how to upgrade ext filesystem in Linux like RHEL, CentOs, ubuntu etc. Steps for upgrading ext2 to ext3, ext3 to ext4 and ext2 to ext4.

Upgrade filesystem from ext2 to ext3 to ext4

 

In our last article we saw difference between ext2, ext3 and ext4 file systems in Linux. In this article we will walk through how to upgrade ext2 to ext3 or ext4 on RHEL, CentOS or Ubuntu.

How to upgrade ext2 to ext3

To upgrade ext2 volume lets first format volume with ext2 filesystem.

Lets confirm file system type which we just formatted.

You can see its ext2 type in above output under second column.

Now to upgrade it to ext3 you need to un-mount it, so there is downtime involved. After un-mount use tune2fs command to upgrade and mount it.

Observe above outputs carefully. We did –

  • Un-mount filesystem
  • Run tune2fs command with -j switch
  • Mount file system

ext2 has been upgraded to ext3 which can be confirmed in last output.

Make sure you make changes in /etc/fstab to reflect proper file system type for your related mount point.

How to upgrade ext3 to ext4

To upgrade to ext4 filesystem you need to enable file system features on file system with tune2fs command. Those are – dir_index (Speed up directory lookups), extents (Stores locations in inodes), uninit_bg (reduce e2fsck time).

After successful setting features of file system you need to run e2fsck to fix file system data structures on disk for new modified features. To run e2fsck you have to un-mount file system.

In above output, we tried to run FS check while volume is mounted and it gave us error. Finally file system upgraded to ext4 which can be verified in last output. Make a note that this is irreversible change and you can not go back to ext3 once you did this upgrade.

There is another way as well to have a file system of ext4 as below –

ext4 file system is backward compatible to ext2 and ext3. This means you can directly mount any ext2 or ext3 filesystem as ext4 without upgrading. You just simply un-mount filesystem and mount it as ext4 by supplying -t switch with mount command.

In above output, we un-mount out ext3 mount point and remounted it as ext4! This process is reversible means you can un-mount ext4 file system and re-mount it as ext3 again.

How to upgrade ext2 to ext4

As we saw above you need to enable file system features to upgrade to ext4. While upgrading from ext2 to ext4 you need to enable has_journal extra feature than above list. Since you know ext2 dont have journeling available.

Make a note that this is irreversible change and you can not go back to ext3 once you did this upgrade.

Another method would be directly mounting FS as ext4 as below –

As stated earlier, ext4 file system is backward compatible to ext2 and ext3, means you can directly mount any ext2 or ext3 filesystem as ext4 without upgrading

Previously ext2 file system is mounted as ext4 in above output without upgrading!

 

