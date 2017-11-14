Learn how to troubleshoot RPC: Port mapper failure – Timed out error on NFS client. This will help you to resolve NFS mounting being timed out issue.

In this article we are going to discuss troubleshooting of one of the NFS error you see on NFS clients. This error can be seen while trying commands related to NFS like below :

root@kerneltalks # showmount -e mynfsserver clnt_create: RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out root@kerneltalks # rpcinfo -p mynfsserver mynfsserver: RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # showmount -e mynfsserver clnt_create : RPC : Port mapper failure - Timed out root @ kerneltalks # rpcinfo -p mynfsserver mynfsserver : RPC : Port mapper failure - Timed out

Normally when you see this error you are not able to mount NFS share as well. You will see mount.nfs: Connection timed out error when you try to mount NFS share.

root@kerneltalks # mount mynfsserver:/data /nfs_data mount.nfs: Connection timed out 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # mount mynfsserver:/data /nfs_data mount .nfs : Connection timed out

Troubleshooting steps

Follow below troubleshooting steps to fix RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out error.

Check NFS services on NFS server

First thing first check if NFS server services are running smooth on NFS server.

root@mynfsserver # service nfs-server status nfs-server.service - NFS server and services Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/nfs-server.service; disabled) Drop-In: /usr/lib/systemd/system/nfs-server.service.d └─nfsserver.conf /run/systemd/generator/nfs-server.service.d └─order-with-mounts.conf Active: active (exited) since Tue 2017-11-07 15:58:08 BRST; 6 days ago Main PID: 1586 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) CGroup: /system.slice/nfs-server.service 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 root @ mynfsserver # service nfs-server status nfs - server .service - NFS server and services Loaded : loaded ( / usr / lib / systemd / system / nfs - server .service ; disabled ) Drop - In : / usr / lib / systemd / system / nfs - server .service .d └─ nfsserver .conf / run / systemd / generator / nfs - server .service .d └─ order - with - mounts .conf Active : active ( exited ) since Tue 2017 - 11 - 07 15 : 58 : 08 BRST ; 6 days ago Main PID : 1586 ( code = exited , status = 0 / SUCCESS ) CGroup : / system .slice / nfs - server .service

Above output is from Suse Linux server. Output may look different n different Linux distros. If its not running or hung, you may need to restart NFS services.

Check connectivity between NFS server and client

Make sure you are able to reach NFS server from your client. Check using ping and telnet to NFS ports like 111 and 2049

root@kerneltalks # ping mynfsserver PING lasnfsp01v.la.holcim.net (10.186.1.22) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 10.186.1.22: icmp_seq=1 ttl=56 time=3.92 ms 64 bytes from 10.186.1.22: icmp_seq=2 ttl=56 time=3.74 ms 64 bytes from 10.186.1.22: icmp_seq=3 ttl=56 time=3.82 ms ^C --- mynfsserver ping statistics --- 3 packets transmitted, 3 received, 0% packet loss, time 2003ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 3.748/3.830/3.920/0.086 ms root@kerneltalks # telnet 10.186.1.22 2049 Trying 10.186.1.22... Connected to 10.186.1.22. Escape character is '^]'. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 root @ kerneltalks # ping mynfsserver PING lasnfsp01v .la .holcim .net ( 10.186.1.22 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data . 64 bytes from 10.186.1.22 : icmp_seq = 1 ttl = 56 time = 3.92 ms 64 bytes from 10.186.1.22 : icmp_seq = 2 ttl = 56 time = 3.74 ms 64 bytes from 10.186.1.22 : icmp_seq = 3 ttl = 56 time = 3.82 ms ^ C -- - mynfsserver ping statistics -- - 3 packets transmitted , 3 received , 0 % packet loss , time 2003ms rtt min / avg / max / mdev = 3.748 / 3.830 / 3.920 / 0.086 ms root @ kerneltalks # telnet 10.186.1.22 2049 Trying 10.186.1.22... Connected to 10.186.1.22. Escape character is '^]' .

Check if RPC info is reachable from client

Run below command to check if you can read RPC information of NFS server from client machine.

root@kerneltalks # rpcinfo -p 10.186.1.22 program vers proto port service 100000 4 udp 111 portmapper 100000 3 udp 111 portmapper 100000 2 udp 111 portmapper 100000 4 tcp 111 portmapper 100000 3 tcp 111 portmapper 100000 2 tcp 111 portmapper 100005 1 udp 20048 mountd 100005 1 tcp 20048 mountd 100005 2 udp 20048 mountd 100005 2 tcp 20048 mountd 100005 3 udp 20048 mountd 100005 3 tcp 20048 mountd 100024 1 udp 4000 status 100024 1 tcp 4000 status 100003 3 tcp 2049 nfs 100003 4 tcp 2049 nfs 100227 3 tcp 2049 nfs_acl 100003 3 udp 2049 nfs 100003 4 udp 2049 nfs 100227 3 udp 2049 nfs_acl 100021 1 udp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 3 udp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 4 udp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 1 tcp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 3 tcp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 4 tcp 4001 nlockmgr 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 root @ kerneltalks # rpcinfo -p 10.186.1.22 program vers proto port service 100000 4 udp 111 portmapper 100000 3 udp 111 portmapper 100000 2 udp 111 portmapper 100000 4 tcp 111 portmapper 100000 3 tcp 111 portmapper 100000 2 tcp 111 portmapper 100005 1 udp 20048 mountd 100005 1 tcp 20048 mountd 100005 2 udp 20048 mountd 100005 2 tcp 20048 mountd 100005 3 udp 20048 mountd 100005 3 tcp 20048 mountd 100024 1 udp 4000 status 100024 1 tcp 4000 status 100003 3 tcp 2049 nfs 100003 4 tcp 2049 nfs 100227 3 tcp 2049 nfs _ acl 100003 3 udp 2049 nfs 100003 4 udp 2049 nfs 100227 3 udp 2049 nfs _ acl 100021 1 udp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 3 udp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 4 udp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 1 tcp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 3 tcp 4001 nlockmgr 100021 4 tcp 4001 nlockmgr

If you have connectivity issue then you will see mynfsserver: RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out error here.

Check if you can read exported share info from client

Use below command to check if you can read exported share info from client.

root@kerneltalks # showmount -e 10.186.1.22 Export list for 10.186.1.22: /data *(rw,sync,no_root_squash) 1 2 3 4 5 root @ kerneltalks # showmount -e 10.186.1.22 Export list for 10.186.1.22 : / data * ( rw , sync , no_root_squash )

Once all above commands able to provide you expected output, you will then be ready to mount your share without any issues and issue will be resolved.

How to resolve connectivity issue

To resolve connectivity between two servers first you need to check on network ends that two servers are able to communicate over network. If you are running it on AWS Linux EC2 instances then you might need to check security groups to allow proper traffic.

On OS front, you may need to check iptables settings and allow NFS ports. SELinux is also an area where you need to explore settings if you have customized SELinux running on your server. Normally by default SELinux allows NFS traffic.