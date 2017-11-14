Kernel Talks

How to troubleshoot RPC: Port mapper failure – Timed out error

Learn how to troubleshoot RPC: Port mapper failure – Timed out error on NFS client. This will help you to resolve NFS mounting being timed out issue.

RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out
In this article we are going to discuss troubleshooting of one of the NFS error you see on NFS clients. This error can be seen while trying commands related to NFS like below :

Normally when you see this error you are not able to mount NFS share as well. You will see mount.nfs: Connection timed out error when you try to mount NFS share.

Troubleshooting steps

Follow below troubleshooting steps to fix RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out error.

Check NFS services on NFS server

First thing first check if NFS server services are running smooth on NFS server.

Above output is from Suse Linux server. Output may look different n different Linux distros. If its not running or hung, you may need to restart NFS services.

Check connectivity between NFS server and client

Make sure you are able to reach NFS server from your client. Check using ping and telnet to NFS ports like 111 and 2049

Check if RPC info is reachable from client

Run below command to check if you can read RPC information of NFS server from client machine.

If you have connectivity issue then you will see mynfsserver: RPC: Port mapper failure - Timed out error here.

Check if you can read exported share info from client

Use below command to check if you can read exported share info from client.

Once all above commands able to provide you expected output, you will then be ready to mount your share without any issues and issue will be resolved.

How to resolve connectivity issue

To resolve connectivity between two servers first you need to check on network ends that two servers are able to communicate over network. If you are running it on AWS Linux EC2 instances then you might need to check security groups to allow proper traffic.

On OS front, you may need to check iptables settings and allow NFS ports. SELinux is also an area where you need to explore settings if you have customized SELinux running on your server. Normally by default SELinux allows NFS traffic.

 

