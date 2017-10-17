check_mk error Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl error

Article explaining ‘ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn’t resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.’ and how to resolve it.

check_mk is a utility which helps you configure your server to be monitored via nagios monitoring tool. While configuring one of the client I came across below error :

ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn't resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.

This error came after I tried to register client with monitoring server with below command :

root@kerneltalks # /usr/bin/cmk-update-agent register -s monitor.kerneltalks.com -i master -H `hostname` -p http -U omdadmin -S ASFKWEFUNSHEFKG -v 1 2 3 root @ kerneltalks # /usr/bin/cmk-update-agent register -s monitor.kerneltalks.com -i master -H `hostname` -p http -U omdadmin -S ASFKWEFUNSHEFKG -v

Here in this command –

-s is monitoring server

-i is Name of Check_MK site on that server

-H is Host name to fetch agent for

-p is protocol Either http or https (default is https)

-U User-ID of a user who is allowed to download the agent.

-S is secret. Automation secret of that user (in case of automation user)

From error you can figure out that command is not able to resolve monitoring server DNS name monitor.kerneltalks.com

Solution :

Its pretty simple. Check /etc/resolv.conf to make sure that you have proper DNS server entry for your environment. If it still dosnt resolve issue then you can add entry in /etc/hosts for it.

root@kerneltalks # cat /etc/hosts 10.0.10.9 monitor.kerneltalks.com 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # cat /etc/hosts 10.0.10.9 monitor .kerneltalks .com

Thats it. You would be able to register now successfully.

root@kerneltalks # /usr/bin/cmk-update-agent register -s monitor.kerneltalks.com -i master -H `hostname` -p http -U omdadmin -S ASFKWEFUNSHEFKG -v Going to register agent at deployment server Successfully registered agent for deployment. You can now update your agent by running 'cmk-update-agent -v' Saved your registration settings to /etc/cmk-update-agent.state. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # /usr/bin/cmk-update-agent register -s monitor.kerneltalks.com -i master -H `hostname` -p http -U omdadmin -S ASFKWEFUNSHEFKG -v Going to register agent at deployment server Successfully registered agent for deployment . You can now update your agent by running 'cmk-update-agent -v' Saved your registration settings to / etc / cmk - update - agent .state .