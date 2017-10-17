check_mk error Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl error

Article explaining ‘ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn’t resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.’ and how to resolve it.
check_mk is a utility which helps you configure your server to be monitored via nagios monitoring tool. While configuring one of the client I came across below error :
ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn't resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.
This error came after I tried to register client with monitoring server with below command :
1
2
3
root@kerneltalks # /usr/bin/cmk-update-agent register -s monitor.kerneltalks.com -i master -H `hostname` -p http -U omdadmin -S ASFKWEFUNSHEFKG -v
Here in this command –
-s is monitoring server
-i is Name of Check_MK site on that server
-H is Host name to fetch agent for
-p is protocol Either http or https (default is https)
-U User-ID of a user who is allowed to download the agent.
-S is secret. Automation secret of that user (in case of automation user)
From error you can figure out that command is not able to resolve monitoring server DNS name
monitor.kerneltalks.com
Solution :
Its pretty simple. Check
/etc/resolv.conf to make sure that you have proper DNS server entry for your environment. If it still dosnt resolve issue then you can add entry in /etc/hosts for it.
1
2
3
4
root@kerneltalks # cat /etc/hosts
10.0.10.9 monitor.kerneltalks.com
Thats it. You would be able to register now successfully.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
root@kerneltalks # /usr/bin/cmk-update-agent register -s monitor.kerneltalks.com -i master -H `hostname` -p http -U omdadmin -S ASFKWEFUNSHEFKG -v
Going to register agent at deployment server
Successfully registered agent for deployment.
You can now update your agent by running 'cmk-update-agent -v'
Saved your registration settings to /etc/cmk-update-agent.state.
By the way you can directly use IP address for
-s switch and get rid of all above jargon including error itself!
