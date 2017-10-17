Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

You are here: Home / Troubleshooting Errors

check_mk error Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl error

Published: | Modified: | 13 views



Article explaining ‘ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn’t resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.’ and how to resolve it.

ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn't resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.
check_mk register error

check_mk is a utility which helps you configure your server to be monitored via nagios monitoring tool. While configuring one of the client I came across below error :

ERROR Cannot fetch deployment URL via curl: Couldn't resolve host. The given remote host was not resolved.

This error came after I tried to register client with monitoring server with below command :

Here in this command –

-s is monitoring server
-i is Name of Check_MK site on that server
-H is Host name to fetch agent for
-p is protocol Either http or https (default is https)
-U  User-ID of a user who is allowed to download the agent.
-S is secret. Automation secret of that user (in case of automation user)
From error you can figure out that command is not able to resolve monitoring server DNS name monitor.kerneltalks.com

Solution :

Its pretty simple. Check /etc/resolv.conf to make sure that you have proper DNS server entry for your environment. If it still dosnt resolve issue then you can add entry in /etc/hosts for it.

Thats it. You would be able to register now successfully.

By the way you can directly use IP address for -s switch and get rid of all above jargon including error itself!

 

Share Your Comments & Feedback: