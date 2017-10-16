Troubleshooting error ‘mount.nfs: requested NFS version or transport protocol is not supported’ and how to resolve it.

Another troubleshooting article aimed at specific error and help you how to solve it. In this article, we will see how to resolve error ‘mount.nfs: requested NFS version or transport protocol is not supported’ seen on NFS client while trying to mount NFS share.

# mount 10.0.10.20:/data /data_on_nfs mount.nfs: requested NFS version or transport protocol is not supported 1 2 3 4 # mount 10.0.10.20:/data /data_on_nfs mount .nfs : requested NFS version or transport protocol is not supported

Sometimes you see error ‘mount.nfs: requested NFS version or transport protocol is not supported’ when you try to mount NFS share on NFS client. There are couple of reasons you see this error :

NFS services are not running on NFS server NFS utils not installed on client NFS service hung on NFS server

Nfs services at nfs server can be down or hung due to multiple reasons like server utilization, server reboot etc.

Solution :

To get rid of this error and successfully mount your share follow below steps.

Login to NFS server and check nfs services status.

[root@kerneltalks]# service nfs status rpc.svcgssd is stopped rpc.mountd is stopped nfsd is stopped rpc.rquotad is stopped 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 [ root @ kerneltalks ] # service nfs status rpc .svcgssd is stopped rpc .mountd is stopped nfsd is stopped rpc .rquotad is stopped

In above output you can see nfs services are stopped on server. Start them.

[root@kerneltalks]# service nfs start Starting NFS services: [ OK ] Starting NFS quotas: [ OK ] Starting NFS mountd: [ OK ] Starting NFS daemon: [ OK ] Starting RPC idmapd: [ OK ] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 [ root @ kerneltalks ] # service nfs start Starting NFS services : [ OK ] Starting NFS quotas : [ OK ] Starting NFS mountd : [ OK ] Starting NFS daemon : [ OK ] Starting RPC idmapd : [ OK ]

Now try to mount nfs share on client. And you will be able to mount them using same command we see earlier!

Another solution :

If that doesn’t work for you then try installing package nfs-utils on your server and you will be get through this error.

Let us know if you have faced this error and solved it by any other methods in comments below. We will update our article with your information to keep it updated and help the community live better!