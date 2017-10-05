Step by step procedure to resolve “device eth0 does not seem to be present, delaying initialization.” error on Linux VM.

If you are working on vmware infrastructure when your Linux VM are hosted on it, you must have came across below error while bringing up Ethernet in Linux :

Bringing up interface eth0: Device eth0 does not seem to be present, delaying initialization.

root@kerneltalks # service network restart Shutting down interface eth0: [ OK ] Shutting down loopback interface: [ OK ] Bringing up loopback interface: [ OK ] Bringing up interface eth0: Device eth0 does not seem to be present, delaying initialization. [FAILED] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 root @ kerneltalks # service network restart Shutting down interface eth0 : [ OK ] Shutting down loopback interface : [ OK ] Bringing up loopback interface : [ OK ] Bringing up interface eth0 : Device eth0 does not seem to be present , delaying initialization . [ FAILED ]

In this article we are going to see step by step how to resolve this error. First, lets see background of this error. This method works well on Red Hat, centOS, Oracle Linux etc.

This error comes up normally in VM which are cloned from other Linux VM or from template. Root cause of this error is MAC address of eth0 which is same as source (source VM or template) in its configuration file ifcfg-eth0. While as during boot NIC gets unique MAC address and it does not match with one in ifcfg-eth0.

So here are steps to resolve this error.

Step 1.

Remove file /etc/udev/ rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules and reboot the server.

root@kerneltalks # rm /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules root@kerneltalks # reboot 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # rm /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules root @ kerneltalks # reboot

This ensure new fresh file to be generated at next boot and get uique MAC assigned.

Step 2.

After reboot, confirm above file is genrated again. It will look like :

root@kerneltalks # cat /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules # This file was automatically generated by the /lib/udev/write_net_rules # program, run by the persistent-net-generator.rules rules file. # # You can modify it, as long as you keep each rule on a single # line, and change only the value of the NAME= key. # PCI device 0x15ad:0x07b0 (vmxnet3) SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", DRIVERS=="?*", ATTR{address}=="00:50:56:99:3f:25", ATTR{type}=="1", KERNEL=="eth*", NAME="eth1" 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 root @ kerneltalks # cat /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules # This file was automatically generated by the /lib/udev/write_net_rules # program, run by the persistent-net-generator.rules rules file. # # You can modify it, as long as you keep each rule on a single # line, and change only the value of the NAME= key. # PCI device 0x15ad:0x07b0 (vmxnet3) SUBSYSTEM == "net" , ACTION == "add" , DRIVERS == "?*" , ATTR { address } == "00:50:56:99:3f:25" , ATTR { type } == "1" , KERNEL == "eth*" , NAME = "eth1"

Observe that new MAC is generated for eth1 (NAME=”eth1″). Note down MAC address from file.

Step 3.

Now you have two choices :

Use eth1 as device name under ifcfg-eth0 config file. Edit /etc/udev/ rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules with eth name as eth0

If you are choosing first option then along with name change you need to change MAC.

root@kerneltalks # cat ifcfg-eth0 DEVICE=eth1 HWADDR=00:50:56:99:3f:25 TYPE=Ethernet ---- output truncated ---- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # cat ifcfg-eth0 DEVICE = eth1 HWADDR = 00 : 50 : 56 : 99 : 3f : 25 TYPE = Ethernet -- -- output truncated -- --

If you are choosing second option. Edit your ifcfg-eth0 located under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts with new MAC address from above file. Also, since you made changes to /etc/udev/ rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules you have to again reboot server. Rebooting server here is important.

root@kerneltalks # cat ifcfg-eth0 DEVICE=eth0 HWADDR=00:50:56:99:3f:25 TYPE=Ethernet ---- output truncated ---- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # cat ifcfg-eth0 DEVICE = eth0 HWADDR = 00 : 50 : 56 : 99 : 3f : 25 TYPE = Ethernet -- -- output truncated -- --

I would suggest to go with second choice since you will maintain naming conventions on your system. First choice may create confusion to fellow sysadmins if you have more than one NIC on your server.

Step 4.

If you have used choice 1 i.e. using device name as eth1 under config file ifcfg-eth0 then you just need to restart network service and you should be all set.

root@kerneltalks # service network restart Shutting down interface eth0: [ OK ] Shutting down loopback interface: [ OK ] Bringing up loopback interface: [ OK ] Bringing up interface eth0: [ OK ] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # service network restart Shutting down interface eth0 : [ OK ] Shutting down loopback interface : [ OK ] Bringing up loopback interface : [ OK ] Bringing up interface eth0 : [ OK ]

If you have opted second choice then reboot already taken care of things and your ethernet along with IP should be post boot.