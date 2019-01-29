Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

You are here: Home / Troubleshooting Errors

Troubleshooting errors seen in Linux

Published: | Modified: | 0 views



I am consolidating errors I came across and their solution in quick words for easy reference to me and you as well!

Error seen while starting MariaDB server process on RHEL 6

Solution : You do not have MariaDB installed on your server. Install MariaDB

Error while starting MariaDB server process n RHEL 7

Solution : You do not have MariaDB installed. Install mariadb-server package

Error while installing Symantec Antivirus

Solution : uudecode is provided by sharutils package. Install sharutils package.

Error while exporting filesystem

Solution: Check and start nfs-server process.

Error while listing directory files

Solution : Your directory does not have read permission to owner. Sometimes due to windows to Linux file copy etc. Set permission and you are good to go. Use command in same directory # chmod -R +r .

Share Your Comments & Feedback:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.