Troubleshooting errors seen in Linux

I am consolidating errors I came across and their solution in quick words for easy reference to me and you as well!

Error seen while starting MariaDB server process on RHEL 6

# service mysql start
mysql: unrecognized service

Solution : You do not have MariaDB installed on your server. Install MariaDB

Error while starting MariaDB server process n RHEL 7

# systemctl start mariadb
Failed to issue method call: Unit mariadb.service failed to load: No such file or directory.

Solution : You do not have MariaDB installed. Install mariadb-server package

Error while installing Symantec Antivirus

which: no uudecode in (/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/bin)
ERROR: Required utility missing: uudecode. Please install this utility before using this Intelligent Updater package.

Solution : uudecode is provided by sharutils package. Install sharutils package.

Error while exporting filesystem

# exportfs -ra
exportfs: 34.89.123.45:/data: Function not implemented

Solution: Check and start nfs-server process.

Error while listing directory files

# ls -lrt
ls: cannot open directory '.': Permission denied