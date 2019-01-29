Troubleshooting errors seen in Linux

I am consolidating errors I came across and their solution in quick words for easy reference to me and you as well!
Error seen while starting MariaDB server process on RHEL 6
1
2
3
4
# service mysql start
mysql: unrecognized service
Solution : You do not have MariaDB installed on your server. Install MariaDB
Error while starting MariaDB server process n RHEL 7
1
2
3
4
# systemctl start mariadb
Failed to issue method call: Unit mariadb.service failed to load: No such file or directory.
Solution : You do not have MariaDB installed. Install
mariadb-server package
Error while installing Symantec Antivirus
1
2
3
4
5
which: no uudecode in (/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/bin)
ERROR: Required utility missing: uudecode. Please install this
utility before using this Intelligent Updater package.
Solution :
uudecode is provided by
sharutils package. Install
sharutils package.
Error while exporting filesystem
1
2
3
4
# exportfs -ra
exportfs: 34.89.123.45:/data: Function not implemented
Solution: Check and start nfs-server process.
Error while listing directory files
1
2
3
4
# ls -lrt
ls: cannot open directory '.': Permission denied
Solution : Your directory does not have read permission to owner. Sometimes due to windows to Linux file copy etc. Set permission and you are good to go. Use command in same directory
# chmod -R +r .
