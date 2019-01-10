Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

You are here: Home / Software & Tools

Install MariaDB 5.5 in RHEL 6

Published: | Modified: | 0 views



Learn how to install MariaDB 5.5 in RHEL 6 along with how to secure it and how to connect MariaDB from shell prompt.

install mariadb 5.5 on rhel 6
MariaDB 5.5. installation

MariaDB is mySQL based database management system. It is one of the component of famous LAMP stack. In this article we will walk you through how to install MariaDB, how to secure MariaDB installation and how to connect MariaDB from shell prompt.

Without any further delay lets jump in.

Create repo for downloading MariaDB packages

Mostly, package manager dont come with MariaDB packages listed in RHEL 6 or lower. So, you have to add below repo file on your server so that you can download and install MariaDB server using yum.

Install MariaDB

Now install MariaDB packages MariaDB-server and MariaDB-client

Start MariaDB server proces

Run below commands to start MariaDB with boot. chkconfig manages processes at boot so use it here.

Now, start MariaDB server process

See brief article about how to start, stop & restart MariaDB server process in Linux

Secure MariaDB installation

Use below command to secure your MariaDB installation. Answer queries asked according to your requirement.

Test MariaDB server connection

Test connection to MariaDB server using below command and root account.

Filed Under: Software & Tools

If you like my tutorials and if they helped you in any way, then

Share Your Comments & Feedback:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.