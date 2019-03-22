Troubleshooting check_mk agent in Linux

Different steps to troubleshoot check_mk agent in Linux
Before we start you may want to check our tutorial about setting up check_mk monitoring in Linux. You might experience issues when adding server into check_mk monitoring. Below re few steps you can check to validate your configuration and communication between check_mk server and client works well.
Port 6556 communication
check_mk communicate over port 6556 by default. You need to check if port 6556 is open between client and server.
Also, you need to check if port 6556 is listening on your check_mk client so that server can fetch details by querying client on port 6556.
root@kerneltalks# netstat -lpn | grep 6556
tcp6 0 0 :::6556 :::* LISTEN 24303/xinetd
You can even check using telnet on client and from server to client.
root@kerneltalks # telnet localhost 6556
Trying 127.0.0.1...
Connected to localhost.
Escape character is '^]'.
Connection closed by foreign host.
How to restart check_mk agent
check_mk agent runson top of xinetd service in Linux. So if you make any changes to config file then you need to reload configuration or restart agent.
Reload check_mk configuration using below command –
root@kerneltalks # service xinetd reload
Redirecting to /bin/systemctl reload xinetd.service
Restart check_mk agent using below command –
root@kerneltalks # service xinetd stop
root@kerneltalks # service xinetd start
check_mk configuration file
Make sure you have proper configuration file in place. check_mk configuration file is located at
/etc/xinetd.d/check_mk_agent. Sample configuration file is as below –
# Created by Check_MK Agent Bakery.
# This file is managed via WATO, do not edit manually or you
# lose your changes next time when you update the agent.
service check_mk_agent
{
type = UNLISTED
port = 6556
socket_type = stream
protocol = tcp
wait = no
user = root
server = /usr/bin/check_mk_agent
log_on_success =
disable = no
only_from = 10.10.1.2 10.10.1.3
}
only_from field denotes check_mk server IPs to which your agent will communicate. It will be populated by RPM you used to install. If it dosnt reflect proper values you can edit it and reload check_mk configuration as by using commands mentioned above.
check_mk agent updater
Check update for check_mk agent and download from server using check_mk updater.
root@kerneltalks # cmk-update-agent -v -v
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
| Check_MK Agent Updater - Update |
| |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Read /etc/cmk-update-agent.state.
Getting target agent configuration from deployment server
Fetching URL: http://kerneltalks1/master/check_mk/deploy_agent.py?...
Response from deployment server:
AgentAvailable: False
Read /etc/cmk-update-agent.state.
Saved deployment status to /etc/cmk-update-agent.state.
No agent available for us.
Using this command you can even see to which server client is registered. If the client is not registered with check_mk server then you will see below error –
root@kerneltalks # cmk-update-agent -v -v
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
| Check_MK Agent Updater - Update |
| |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Read /etc/cmk-update-agent.state.
Getting target agent configuration from deployment server
Fetching URL: http://kerneltalks1/master/check_mk/deploy_agent.py?...
ERROR This host is not registered for deployment
