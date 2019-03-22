Troubleshooting check_mk agent in Linux

Different steps to troubleshoot check_mk agent in Linux

check_mk agent checks

Before we start you may want to check our tutorial about setting up check_mk monitoring in Linux. You might experience issues when adding server into check_mk monitoring. Below re few steps you can check to validate your configuration and communication between check_mk server and client works well.

Port 6556 communication

check_mk communicate over port 6556 by default. You need to check if port 6556 is open between client and server.

Also, you need to check if port 6556 is listening on your check_mk client so that server can fetch details by querying client on port 6556.

root@kerneltalks# netstat -lpn | grep 6556 tcp6 0 0 :::6556 :::* LISTEN 24303/xinetd 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # netstat -lpn | grep 6556 tcp6 0 0 :: : 6556 :: : * LISTEN 24303 / xinetd

You can even check using telnet on client and from server to client.

root@kerneltalks # telnet localhost 6556 Trying 127.0.0.1... Connected to localhost. Escape character is '^]'. Connection closed by foreign host. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # telnet localhost 6556 Trying 127.0.0.1... Connected to localhost . Escape character is '^]' . Connection closed by foreign host .

How to restart check_mk agent

check_mk agent runson top of xinetd service in Linux. So if you make any changes to config file then you need to reload configuration or restart agent.

Reload check_mk configuration using below command –

root@kerneltalks # service xinetd reload Redirecting to /bin/systemctl reload xinetd.service 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # service xinetd reload Redirecting to / bin / systemctl reload xinetd .service

Restart check_mk agent using below command –

root@kerneltalks # service xinetd stop root@kerneltalks # service xinetd start 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # service xinetd stop root @ kerneltalks # service xinetd start

check_mk configuration file

Make sure you have proper configuration file in place. check_mk configuration file is located at /etc/xinetd.d/check_mk_agent . Sample configuration file is as below –

# Created by Check_MK Agent Bakery. # This file is managed via WATO, do not edit manually or you # lose your changes next time when you update the agent. service check_mk_agent { type = UNLISTED port = 6556 socket_type = stream protocol = tcp wait = no user = root server = /usr/bin/check_mk_agent log_on_success = disable = no only_from = 10.10.1.2 10.10.1.3 } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 # Created by Check_MK Agent Bakery. # This file is managed via WATO, do not edit manually or you # lose your changes next time when you update the agent. service check_mk_agent { type = UNLISTED port = 6556 socket_type = stream protocol = tcp wait = no user = root server = / usr / bin / check_mk_agent log_on_success = disable = no only_from = 10.10.1.2 10.10.1.3 }

only_from field denotes check_mk server IPs to which your agent will communicate. It will be populated by RPM you used to install. If it dosnt reflect proper values you can edit it and reload check_mk configuration as by using commands mentioned above.

check_mk agent updater

Check update for check_mk agent and download from server using check_mk updater.

root@kerneltalks # cmk-update-agent -v -v +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | Check_MK Agent Updater - Update | | | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ Read /etc/cmk-update-agent.state. Getting target agent configuration from deployment server Fetching URL: http://kerneltalks1/master/check_mk/deploy_agent.py?... Response from deployment server: AgentAvailable: False Read /etc/cmk-update-agent.state. Saved deployment status to /etc/cmk-update-agent.state. No agent available for us. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 root @ kerneltalks # cmk-update-agent -v -v + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + | | | Check_MK Agent Updater - Update | | | + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + Read / etc / cmk - update - agent .state . Getting target agent configuration from deployment server Fetching URL : http : / / kerneltalks1 / master / check_mk / deploy_agent .py ? . . . Response from deployment server : AgentAvailable : False Read / etc / cmk - update - agent .state . Saved deployment status to / etc / cmk - update - agent .state . No agent available for us .

Using this command you can even see to which server client is registered. If the client is not registered with check_mk server then you will see below error –