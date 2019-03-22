Kernel Talks

Troubleshooting check_mk agent in Linux

Different steps to troubleshoot check_mk agent in Linux

check_mk agent checks

Before we start you may want to check our tutorial about setting up check_mk monitoring in Linux. You might experience issues when adding server into check_mk monitoring. Below re few steps you can check to validate your configuration and communication between check_mk server and client works well.

Port 6556 communication

check_mk communicate over port 6556 by default. You need to check if port 6556 is open between client and server.

Also, you need to check if port 6556 is listening on your check_mk client so that server can fetch details by querying client on port 6556.

You can even check using telnet on client and from server to client.

How to restart check_mk agent

check_mk agent runson top of xinetd service in Linux. So if you make any changes to config file then you need to reload configuration or restart agent.

Reload check_mk configuration using below command –

Restart check_mk agent using below command –

check_mk configuration file

Make sure you have proper configuration file in place. check_mk configuration file is located at /etc/xinetd.d/check_mk_agent. Sample configuration file is as below –

only_from field denotes check_mk server IPs to which your agent will communicate. It will be populated by RPM you used to install. If it dosnt reflect proper values you can edit it and reload check_mk configuration as by using commands mentioned above.

check_mk agent updater

Check update for check_mk agent and download from server using check_mk updater.

Using this command you can even see to which server client is registered. If the client is not registered with check_mk server then you will see below error –

