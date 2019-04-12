Kernel Talks

How to add UUID entry in /etc/fstab in Linux

In this short tutorial we will walk you through how to get UUID of the filesystem so that it can be used in /etc/fstab.

UUID entry in /etc/fstab

First of all keep in mind you need to format your logical volume to get UUID registered in kernel for it. Logical volume without filesystem on it wont be having UUID attached to it. If you are sing partitioning volume manager then disk partitions will have PARTUUID (partition UUID) even if you dont format them. But its not useful in /etc/fstab since fstab deals with formatted partitions.

How to find UUID for logical volume

For this tutorial consider below setup –

We have one logical volume named lvol0 in volume group datavg and now we need to find UUID for it. Use command blkid and grep for your logical volume name to get your desired output –

You can see you have UUID for the lvol you mentioned and along with it also sourced its filesystem type which is ext4.

How to add UUID entry in /etc/fstab

Lets add this UUID entry in /etc/fstab using format –

<UUID> <mount directory> <FS type> <mount options> <dump> <pass>

So our entry will look like –

We are mounting it on /data directory with default mount options and no fschecks. Add this entry to fstab and run mount -a and mount point established!

How to find UUID for disk partition

Consider below setup for finding UUID for disk partition.

Here we have one non-root disk /dev/xvdf with one full partition /dev/xvdf1 on it. And its not yet formatted with any filesystem. Now if you run blkid command you will find PARTUUID for this partition.

I format it so that I can mount it on directory. And after formtting it with ext4 filesystem here is UUID making an entry!

You can compare this output with earlier one and you can see after formatting with ext4 you get UUID which can be used in /etc/fstab as explained earlier in this post.

