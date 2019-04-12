How to add UUID entry in /etc/fstab in Linux

In this short tutorial we will walk you through how to get UUID of the filesystem so that it can be used in /etc/fstab.

UUID entry in /etc/fstab

First of all keep in mind you need to format your logical volume to get UUID registered in kernel for it. Logical volume without filesystem on it wont be having UUID attached to it. If you are sing partitioning volume manager then disk partitions will have PARTUUID (partition UUID ) even if you dont format them. But its not useful in /etc/fstab since fstab deals with formatted partitions.

How to find UUID for logical volume

For this tutorial consider below setup –

[root@kerneltalks ~]# lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT xvda 202:0 0 8G 0 disk └─xvda1 202:1 0 8G 0 part / xvdf 202:80 0 1G 0 disk └─datavg-lvol0 253:0 0 1020M 0 lvm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 [ root @ kerneltalks ~ ] # lsblk NAME MAJ : MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT xvda 202 : 0 0 8G 0 disk └─ xvda1 202 : 1 0 8G 0 part / xvdf 202 : 80 0 1G 0 disk └─ datavg - lvol0 253 : 0 0 1020M 0 lvm

We have one logical volume named lvol0 in volume group datavg and now we need to find UUID for it. Use command blkid and grep for your logical volume name to get your desired output –

[root@kerneltalks ~]# blkid |grep lvol0 /dev/mapper/datavg-lvol0: UUID="5caaee32-c3d3-429e-bad7-2898cf923805" TYPE="ext4" 1 2 3 4 [ root @ kerneltalks ~ ] # blkid |grep lvol0 / dev / mapper / datavg - lvol0 : UUID = "5caaee32-c3d3-429e-bad7-2898cf923805" TYPE = "ext4"

You can see you have UUID for the lvol you mentioned and along with it also sourced its filesystem type which is ext4 .

How to add UUID entry in /etc/fstab

Lets add this UUID entry in /etc/fstab using format –

<UUID> <mount directory> <FS type> <mount options> <dump> <pass>

So our entry will look like –

UUID=5caaee32-c3d3-429e-bad7-2898cf923805 /data ext4 defaults 0 0 1 2 3 UUID = 5caaee32 - c3d3 - 429e - bad7 - 2898cf923805 / data ext4 defaults 0 0

We are mounting it on /data directory with default mount options and no fschecks. Add this entry to fstab and run mount -a and mount point established!

[root@kerneltalks ~]# df -Ph /data1 Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on /dev/mapper/datavg-lvol0 988M 2.6M 919M 1% /data 1 2 3 4 5 [ root @ kerneltalks ~ ] # df -Ph /data1 Filesystem Size Used Avail Use % Mounted on / dev / mapper / datavg - lvol0 988M 2.6M 919M 1 % / data

How to find UUID for disk partition

Consider below setup for finding UUID for disk partition.

[root@kerneltalks ~]# lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT xvda 202:0 0 8G 0 disk └─xvda1 202:1 0 8G 0 part / xvdf 202:80 0 1G 0 disk └─xvdf1 202:81 0 1023M 0 part 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 [ root @ kerneltalks ~ ] # lsblk NAME MAJ : MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT xvda 202 : 0 0 8G 0 disk └─ xvda1 202 : 1 0 8G 0 part / xvdf 202 : 80 0 1G 0 disk └─ xvdf1 202 : 81 0 1023M 0 part

Here we have one non-root disk /dev/xvdf with one full partition /dev/xvdf1 on it. And its not yet formatted with any filesystem. Now if you run blkid command you will find PARTUUID for this partition.

[root@kerneltalks ~]# blkid |grep xvdf1 /dev/xvdf1: PARTUUID="6d123669-01" 1 2 3 4 [ root @ kerneltalks ~ ] # blkid |grep xvdf1 / dev / xvdf1 : PARTUUID = "6d123669-01"

I format it so that I can mount it on directory. And after formtting it with ext4 filesystem here is UUID making an entry!

[root@kerneltalks ~]# blkid | grep xvdf1 /dev/xvdf1: UUID="05ba450d-9c60-43f1-9dd1-8b6f89857961" TYPE="ext4" PARTUUID="6d123669-01" 1 2 3 4 [ root @ kerneltalks ~ ] # blkid | grep xvdf1 / dev / xvdf1 : UUID = "05ba450d-9c60-43f1-9dd1-8b6f89857961" TYPE = "ext4" PARTUUID = "6d123669-01"