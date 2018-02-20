Kernel Talks

How to enable repository using subscription-manager in RHEL

Learn how to enable repository using subscription-manager in RHEL. Article also includes steps to register system with Red Hat, attach subscription and errors along with resolutions.

Enable repository using subscription-manager
In this article we will walk you through step by step process to enable Red Hat repository in RHEL fresh installed server.

Repository can be enabled using subscription-manager command  like below –

You will see above error when your subscription is not in place. Lets go through step by step procedure to enable repositories via subscription-manager

Step 1 : Register your system with Red Hat

We are considering you have freshly installed system and its not yet registered with Red Hat. If you have registered system already then you can ignore this step.

You can check if your system is registered with Red Hat for subscription using below command –

Here, in first line of output you can see system is not registered. So, lets start with registering system. You need to use subscription-manager command with register switch. You need to use your Red Hat account credentials here.

If you are getting above error then your server is not able to reach RedHat. Check internet connection & if you are able to resolve site names. Sometimes even if you are able to ping subscription server, you will see this error. This might be because of you have proxy server in your environment. In such case, you need to add its details in file /etc/rhsm/rhsm.conf. Below proxy details should be populated :

Once you are done, recheck if subscription-manager taken up new proxy details by using below command –

Now, try registering your system again.

You will see above error if you are adding server to your Red Hat account for the first time. Go to the URL and accept the terms. Come back to terminal and try again.

Bingo! System is registered with Red Hat now. You can again verify it with version switch.

Step 2 : Attach subscription to your server

First try to list repositories. You wont be able to list any since we haven’t attached any subscription to our server yet.

As you can see subscription-manager couldn’t found any repositories, you need to attach subscriptions to your server. Once subscription is attached, subscription-manager will be able to list repositories under it.

To attach subscription, first check all available subscriptions for your server with below command –

You will get list of such subscriptions available for your server. You need to read through what it provides and note down Pool ID of subscriptions which are useful/required for you.

Now, attach subscriptions to your server by using pool ID.

If you are not sure which one to pick, you can simple attach subscriptions automatically which are best suited for your server with below command –

Move on to final step to enable repository.

Step 3 : Enable repository

Now you will be enable repository which is available under your attached subscription.

Thats it. You are done. You can list repositories with yum command and confirm.

 

