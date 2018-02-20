Learn how to enable repository using subscription-manager in RHEL. Article also includes steps to register system with Red Hat, attach subscription and errors along with resolutions.

In this article we will walk you through step by step process to enable Red Hat repository in RHEL fresh installed server.

Repository can be enabled using subscription-manager command like below –

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager repos --enable rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms Error: 'rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms' does not match a valid repository ID. Use "subscription-manager repos --list" to see valid repositories. 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager repos --enable rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms Error : 'rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms' does not match a valid repository ID . Use "subscription-manager repos --list" to see valid repositories .

You will see above error when your subscription is not in place. Lets go through step by step procedure to enable repositories via subscription-manager

Step 1 : Register your system with Red Hat

We are considering you have freshly installed system and its not yet registered with Red Hat. If you have registered system already then you can ignore this step.

You can check if your system is registered with Red Hat for subscription using below command –

# subscription-manager version server type: This system is currently not registered. subscription management server: Unknown subscription management rules: Unknown subscription-manager: 1.18.10-1.el6 python-rhsm: 1.18.6-1.el6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 # subscription-manager version server type : This system is currently not registered . subscription management server : Unknown subscription management rules : Unknown subscription - manager : 1.18.10 - 1.el6 python - rhsm : 1.18.6 - 1.el6

Here, in first line of output you can see system is not registered. So, lets start with registering system. You need to use subscription-manager command with register switch. You need to use your Red Hat account credentials here.

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager register Registering to: subscription.rhsm.redhat.com:443/subscription Username: admin@kerneltalks.com Password: Network error, unable to connect to server. Please see /var/log/rhsm/rhsm.log for more information. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager register Registering to : subscription .rhsm .redhat .com : 443 / subscription Username : admin @ kerneltalks .com Password : Network error , unable to connect to server . Please see / var / log / rhsm / rhsm .log for more information .

If you are getting above error then your server is not able to reach RedHat. Check internet connection & if you are able to resolve site names. Sometimes even if you are able to ping subscription server, you will see this error. This might be because of you have proxy server in your environment. In such case, you need to add its details in file /etc/rhsm/rhsm.conf . Below proxy details should be populated :

# an http proxy server to use proxy_hostname = # port for http proxy server proxy_port = # user name for authenticating to an http proxy, if needed proxy_user = # password for basic http proxy auth, if needed proxy_password = 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 # an http proxy server to use proxy_hostname = # port for http proxy server proxy_port = # user name for authenticating to an http proxy, if needed proxy_user = # password for basic http proxy auth, if needed proxy_password =

Once you are done, recheck if subscription-manager taken up new proxy details by using below command –

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager config [server] hostname = [subscription.rhsm.redhat.com] insecure = [0] port = [443] prefix = [/subscription] proxy_hostname = [kerneltalksproxy.abc.com] proxy_password = [asdf] proxy_port = [3456] proxy_user = [user2] server_timeout = [180] ssl_verify_depth = [3] [rhsm] baseurl = [https://cdn.redhat.com] ca_cert_dir = [/etc/rhsm/ca/] consumercertdir = [/etc/pki/consumer] entitlementcertdir = [/etc/pki/entitlement] full_refresh_on_yum = [0] manage_repos = [1] pluginconfdir = [/etc/rhsm/pluginconf.d] plugindir = [/usr/share/rhsm-plugins] productcertdir = [/etc/pki/product] repo_ca_cert = /etc/rhsm/ca/redhat-uep.pem report_package_profile = [1] [rhsmcertd] autoattachinterval = [1440] certcheckinterval = [240] [logging] default_log_level = [INFO] [] - Default value in use 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager config [ server ] hostname = [ subscription .rhsm .redhat .com ] insecure = [ 0 ] port = [ 443 ] prefix = [ / subscription ] proxy_hostname = [ kerneltalksproxy .abc .com ] proxy_password = [ asdf ] proxy_port = [ 3456 ] proxy_user = [ user2 ] server_timeout = [ 180 ] ssl_verify_depth = [ 3 ] [ rhsm ] baseurl = [ https : / / cdn .redhat .com ] ca_cert_dir = [ / etc / rhsm / ca / ] consumercertdir = [ / etc / pki / consumer ] entitlementcertdir = [ / etc / pki / entitlement ] full_refresh_on_yum = [ 0 ] manage_repos = [ 1 ] pluginconfdir = [ / etc / rhsm / pluginconf .d ] plugindir = [ / usr / share / rhsm - plugins ] productcertdir = [ / etc / pki / product ] repo_ca_cert = / etc / rhsm / ca / redhat - uep .pem report_package_profile = [ 1 ] [ rhsmcertd ] autoattachinterval = [ 1440 ] certcheckinterval = [ 240 ] [ logging ] default_log_level = [ INFO ] [ ] - Default value in use

Now, try registering your system again.

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager register Registering to: subscription.rhsm.redhat.com:443/subscription Username: admin@kerneltalks.com Password: You must first accept Red Hat's Terms and conditions. Please visit https://www.redhat.com/wapps/tnc/termsack?event[]=signIn . You may have to log out of and back into the Customer Portal in order to see the terms. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager register Registering to : subscription .rhsm .redhat .com : 443 / subscription Username : admin @ kerneltalks .com Password : You must first accept Red Hat ' s Terms and conditions . Please visit https : / / www .redhat .com / wapps / tnc / termsack ? event [ ] = signIn . You may have to log out of and back into the Customer Portal in order to see the terms .

You will see above error if you are adding server to your Red Hat account for the first time. Go to the URL and accept the terms. Come back to terminal and try again.

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager register Registering to: subscription.rhsm.redhat.com:443/subscription Username: admin@kerneltalks.com Password: The system has been registered with ID: xxxxb2-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xx8e199xxx 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager register Registering to : subscription .rhsm .redhat .com : 443 / subscription Username : admin @ kerneltalks .com Password : The system has been registered with ID : xxxxb2 - xxxx - xxxx - xxxx - xx8e199xxx

Bingo! System is registered with Red Hat now. You can again verify it with version switch.

#subscription-managerversionservertype:RedHatSubscriptionManagementsubscriptionmanagementserver:2.0.43-1subscriptionmanagementrules:5.26subscription-manager:1.18.10-1.el6python-rhsm:1.18.6-1.el6" decode="true" ]root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager version server type: Red Hat Subscription Management subscription management server: 2.0.43-1 subscription management rules: 5.26 subscription-manager: 1.18.10-1.el6 python-rhsm: 1.18.6-1.el6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 #subscription-managerversionservertype:RedHatSubscriptionManagementsubscriptionmanagementserver:2.0.43-1subscriptionmanagementrules:5.26subscription-manager:1.18.10-1.el6python-rhsm:1.18.6-1.el6" decode="true" ]root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager version server type : Red Hat Subscription Management subscription management server : 2.0.43 - 1 subscription management rules : 5.26 subscription - manager : 1.18.10 - 1.el6 python - rhsm : 1.18.6 - 1.el6

Step 2 : Attach subscription to your server

First try to list repositories. You wont be able to list any since we haven’t attached any subscription to our server yet.

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager repos --list This system has no repositories available through subscriptions. 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager repos --list This system has no repositories available through subscriptions .

As you can see subscription-manager couldn’t found any repositories, you need to attach subscriptions to your server. Once subscription is attached, subscription-manager will be able to list repositories under it.

To attach subscription, first check all available subscriptions for your server with below command –

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager list --available +-------------------------------------------+ Available Subscriptions +-------------------------------------------+ Subscription Name: Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Virtual Datacenters, Standard Provides: Red Hat Beta Red Hat Software Collections (for RHEL Server) Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host Beta Oracle Java (for RHEL Server) Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server dotNET on RHEL (for RHEL Server) Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host Red Hat Software Collections Beta (for RHEL Server) Red Hat Developer Tools Beta (for RHEL Server) Red Hat Developer Toolset (for RHEL Server) Red Hat Developer Tools (for RHEL Server) SKU: RH00050 Contract: xxxxxxxx Pool ID: 8a85f98c6011059f0160110a2ae6000f Provides Management: Yes Available: Unlimited Suggested: 0 Service Level: Standard Service Type: L1-L3 Subscription Type: Stackable (Temporary) Ends: 12/01/2018 System Type: Virtual 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager list --available + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + Available Subscriptions + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + Subscription Name : Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Virtual Datacenters , Standard Provides : Red Hat Beta Red Hat Software Collections ( for RHEL Server ) Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host Beta Oracle Java ( for RHEL Server ) Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server dotNET on RHEL ( for RHEL Server ) Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host Red Hat Software Collections Beta ( for RHEL Server ) Red Hat Developer Tools Beta ( for RHEL Server ) Red Hat Developer Toolset ( for RHEL Server ) Red Hat Developer Tools ( for RHEL Server ) SKU : RH00050 Contract : xxxxxxxx Pool ID : 8a85f98c6011059f0160110a2ae6000f Provides Management : Yes Available : Unlimited Suggested : 0 Service Level : Standard Service Type : L1 - L3 Subscription Type : Stackable ( Temporary ) Ends : 12 / 01 / 2018 System Type : Virtual

You will get list of such subscriptions available for your server. You need to read through what it provides and note down Pool ID of subscriptions which are useful/required for you.

Now, attach subscriptions to your server by using pool ID.

# subscription-manager attach --pool=8a85f98c6011059f0160110a2ae6000f Successfully attached a subscription for: Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Virtual Datacenters, Standard 1 2 3 4 # subscription-manager attach --pool=8a85f98c6011059f0160110a2ae6000f Successfully attached a subscription for : Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Virtual Datacenters , Standard

If you are not sure which one to pick, you can simple attach subscriptions automatically which are best suited for your server with below command –

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager attach --auto Installed Product Current Status: Product Name: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Status: Subscribed 1 2 3 4 5 6 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager attach --auto Installed Product Current Status : Product Name : Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Status : Subscribed

Move on to final step to enable repository.

Step 3 : Enable repository

Now you will be enable repository which is available under your attached subscription.

root@kerneltalks # subscription-manager repos --enable rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms Repository 'rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms' is enabled for this system. 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # subscription-manager repos --enable rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms Repository 'rhel-6-server-rhv-4-agent-beta-debug-rpms' is enabled for this system .

Thats it. You are done. You can list repositories with yum command and confirm.