12 useful zypper command examples

Learn zypper command with 12 useful examples along with sample outputs. zypper is used for package and patch management in Suse Linux systems.

zypper is package management system powered by ZYpp package manager engine. Suse Linux uses zypper for package management. In this article we will be sharing 12 useful zypper commands along with examples whcih are helpful for your day today sysadmin tasks.

Without any argument zypper command will list you all available switches which can be used. Its quite handy than referring to man page which is pretty much in detail.

root@kerneltalks # zypper Usage: zypper [--global-options] <command> [--command-options] [arguments] zypper <subcommand> [--command-options] [arguments] Global Options: --help, -h Help. --version, -V Output the version number. --promptids Output a list of zypper's user prompts. --config, -c <file> Use specified config file instead of the default . --userdata <string> User defined transaction id used in history and plugins. --quiet, -q Suppress normal output, print only error messages. --verbose, -v Increase verbosity. --color --no-color Whether to use colors in output if tty supports it. --no-abbrev, -A Do not abbreviate text in tables. --table-style, -s Table style (integer). --non-interactive, -n Do not ask anything, use default answers automatically. --non-interactive-include-reboot-patches Do not treat patches as interactive, which have the rebootSuggested-flag set. --xmlout, -x Switch to XML output. --ignore-unknown, -i Ignore unknown packages. --reposd-dir, -D <dir> Use alternative repository definition file directory. --cache-dir, -C <dir> Use alternative directory for all caches. --raw-cache-dir <dir> Use alternative raw meta-data cache directory. --solv-cache-dir <dir> Use alternative solv file cache directory. --pkg-cache-dir <dir> Use alternative package cache directory. Repository Options: --no-gpg-checks Ignore GPG check failures and continue. --gpg-auto-import-keys Automatically trust and import new repository signing keys. --plus-repo, -p <URI> Use an additional repository. --plus-content <tag> Additionally use disabled repositories providing a specific keyword. Try '--plus-content debug' to enable repos indic ating to provide debug packages. --disable-repositories Do not read meta-data from repositories. --no-refresh Do not refresh the repositories. --no-cd Ignore CD/DVD repositories. --no-remote Ignore remote repositories. --releasever Set the value of $releasever in all .repo files (default: distribution version) Target Options: --root, -R <dir> Operate on a different root directory. --disable-system-resolvables Do not read installed packages. Commands: help, ? Print help. shell, sh Accept multiple commands at once. Repository Management: repos, lr List all defined repositories. addrepo, ar Add a new repository. removerepo, rr Remove specified repository. renamerepo, nr Rename specified repository. modifyrepo, mr Modify specified repository. refresh, ref Refresh all repositories. clean Clean local caches. Service Management: services, ls List all defined services. addservice, as Add a new service. modifyservice, ms Modify specified service. removeservice, rs Remove specified service. refresh-services, refs Refresh all services. Software Management: install, in Install packages. remove, rm Remove packages. verify, ve Verify integrity of package dependencies. source-install, si Install source packages and their build dependencies. install-new-recommends, inr Install newly added packages recommended by installed packages. Update Management: update, up Update installed packages with newer versions. list-updates, lu List available updates. patch Install needed patches. list-patches, lp List needed patches. dist-upgrade, dup Perform a distribution upgrade. patch-check, pchk Check for patches. Querying: search, se Search for packages matching a pattern. info, if Show full information for specified packages. patch-info Show full information for specified patches. pattern-info Show full information for specified patterns. product-info Show full information for specified products. patches, pch List all available patches. packages, pa List all available packages. patterns, pt List all available patterns. products, pd List all available products. what-provides, wp List packages providing specified capability. Package Locks: addlock, al Add a package lock. removelock, rl Remove a package lock. locks, ll List current package locks. cleanlocks, cl Remove unused locks. Other Commands: versioncmp, vcmp Compare two version strings. targetos, tos Print the target operating system ID string. licenses Print report about licenses and EULAs of installed packages. download Download rpms specified on the commandline to a local directory. source-download Download source rpms for all installed packages to a local directory. Subcommands: subcommand Lists available subcommands. Type 'zypper help <command>' to get command-specific help. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 root @ kerneltalks # zypper Usage : zypper [ -- global - options ] < command > [ -- command - options ] [ arguments ] zypper < subcommand > [ -- command - options ] [ arguments ] Global Options : -- help , - h Help . -- version , - V Output the version number . -- promptids Output a list of zypper ' s user prompts . -- config , - c < file > Use specified config file instead of the default . -- userdata < string > User defined transaction id used in history and plugins . -- quiet , - q Suppress normal output , print only error messages . -- verbose , - v Increase verbosity . -- color -- no - color Whether to use colors in output if tty supports it . -- no - abbrev , - A Do not abbreviate text in tables . -- table - style , - s Table style ( integer ) . -- non - interactive , - n Do not ask anything , use default answers automatically . -- non - interactive - include - reboot - patches Do not treat patches as interactive , which have the rebootSuggested - flag set . -- xmlout , - x Switch to XML output . -- ignore - unknown , - i Ignore unknown packages . -- reposd - dir , - D < dir > Use alternative repository definition file directory . -- cache - dir , - C < dir > Use alternative directory for all caches . -- raw - cache - dir < dir > Use alternative raw meta - data cache directory . -- solv - cache - dir < dir > Use alternative solv file cache directory . -- pkg - cache - dir < dir > Use alternative package cache directory . Repository Options : -- no - gpg - checks Ignore GPG check failures and continue . -- gpg - auto - import - keys Automatically trust and import new repository signing keys . -- plus - repo , - p < URI > Use an additional repository . -- plus - content < tag > Additionally use disabled repositories providing a specific keyword . Try '--plus-content debug' to enable repos indic ating to provide debug packages . -- disable - repositories Do not read meta - data from repositories . -- no - refresh Do not refresh the repositories . -- no - cd Ignore CD / DVD repositories . -- no - remote Ignore remote repositories . -- releasever Set the value of $releasever in all .repo files ( default : distribution version ) Target Options : -- root , - R < dir > Operate on a different root directory . -- disable - system - resolvables Do not read installed packages . Commands : help , ? Print help . shell , sh Accept multiple commands at once . Repository Management : repos , lr List all defined repositories . addrepo , ar Add a new repository . removerepo , rr Remove specified repository . renamerepo , nr Rename specified repository . modifyrepo , mr Modify specified repository . refresh , ref Refresh all repositories . clean Clean local caches . Service Management : services , ls List all defined services . addservice , as Add a new service . modifyservice , ms Modify specified service . removeservice , rs Remove specified service . refresh - services , refs Refresh all services . Software Management : install , in Install packages . remove , rm Remove packages . verify , ve Verify integrity of package dependencies . source - install , si Install source packages and their build dependencies . install - new - recommends , inr Install newly added packages recommended by installed packages . Update Management : update , up Update installed packages with newer versions . list - updates , lu List available updates . patch Install needed patches . list - patches , lp List needed patches . dist - upgrade , dup Perform a distribution upgrade . patch - check , pchk Check for patches . Querying : search , se Search for packages matching a pattern . info , if Show full information for specified packages . patch - info Show full information for specified patches . pattern - info Show full information for specified patterns . product - info Show full information for specified products . patches , pch List all available patches . packages , pa List all available packages . patterns , pt List all available patterns . products , pd List all available products . what - provides , wp List packages providing specified capability . Package Locks : addlock , al Add a package lock . removelock , rl Remove a package lock . locks , ll List current package locks . cleanlocks , cl Remove unused locks . Other Commands : versioncmp , vcmp Compare two version strings . targetos , tos Print the target operating system ID string . licenses Print report about licenses and EULAs of installed packages . download Download rpms specified on the commandline to a local directory . source - download Download source rpms for all installed packages to a local directory . Subcommands : subcommand Lists available subcommands . Type 'zypper help <command>' to get command - specific help .

How to install package using zypper

zypper takes in or install switch to install package on your system. Its same as yum package installation, supplying package name as argument and package manager (zypper here) will resolve all dependencies and install them along with your required package.

# zypper install telnet Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Resolving package dependencies... The following NEW package is going to be installed: telnet 1 new package to install. Overall download size: 51.8 KiB. Already cached: 0 B. After the operation, additional 113.3 KiB will be used. Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y Retrieving package telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64 (1/1), 51.8 KiB (113.3 KiB unpacked) Retrieving: telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64.rpm .........................................................................................................................[done] Checking for file conflicts: .....................................................................................................................................[done] (1/1) Installing: telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64 .......................................................................................................................[done] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 # zypper install telnet Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Resolving package dependencies . . . The following NEW package is going to be installed : telnet 1 new package to install . Overall download size : 51.8 KiB . Already cached : 0 B . After the operation , additional 113.3 KiB will be used . Continue ? [ y / n / . . . ? shows all options ] ( y ) : y Retrieving package telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64 ( 1 / 1 ) , 51.8 KiB ( 113.3 KiB unpacked ) Retrieving : telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64.rpm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Checking for file conflicts : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] ( 1 / 1 ) Installing : telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ]

Above output for your reference in which we installed telnet package.

Suggested read : Install packages in YUM and APT systems

How to remove package using zypper

For erasing or removing packages in Suse Linux, use zypper with remove or rm switch.

root@kerneltalks # zypper rm telnet Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Resolving package dependencies... The following package is going to be REMOVED: telnet 1 package to remove. After the operation, 113.3 KiB will be freed. Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y (1/1) Removing telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64 ..........................................................................................................................[done] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 root @ kerneltalks # zypper rm telnet Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Resolving package dependencies . . . The following package is going to be REMOVED : telnet 1 package to remove . After the operation , 113.3 KiB will be freed . Continue ? [ y / n / . . . ? shows all options ] ( y ) : y ( 1 / 1 ) Removing telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ]

We removed previously installed telnet package here.

Check dependencies and verify integrity of installed packages using zypper

There are times when one can install package by force ignoring dependencies. zypper gives you power to scan all installed packages and checks for their dependencies too. If any dependency is missing, it offers you to install/rempve it and hence maintain integrity of your installed packages.

Use verify or ve switch with zypper to check integrity of installed packages.

root@kerneltalks # zypper ve Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Dependencies of all installed packages are satisfied. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 root @ kerneltalks # zypper ve Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Dependencies of all installed packages are satisfied .

In above output, you can see last line confirms that all dependencies of installed packages are completed and no action required.

How to download package using zypper in Suse Linux

zypper offers way to download package in local directory without installation. You can use this downloaded package on another system with same configuration. Packages will be downloaded to /var/cache/zypp/packages/<repo>/<arch>/ directory.

root@kerneltalks # zypper download telnet Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Retrieving package telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64 (1/1), 51.8 KiB (113.3 KiB unpacked) (1/1) /var/cache/zypp/packages/SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLES12-SP3-Pool/x86_64/telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64.rpm ................................................[done] download: Done. # ls -lrt /var/cache/zypp/packages/SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLES12-SP3-Pool/x86_64/ total 52 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 53025 Feb 21 03:17 telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64.rpm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 root @ kerneltalks # zypper download telnet Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Retrieving package telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64 ( 1 / 1 ) , 51.8 KiB ( 113.3 KiB unpacked ) ( 1 / 1 ) / var / cache / zypp / packages / SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLES12 - SP3 - Pool / x86_64 / telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64.rpm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] download : Done . # ls -lrt /var/cache/zypp/packages/SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLES12-SP3-Pool/x86_64/ total 52 - rw - r -- r -- 1 root root 53025 Feb 21 03 : 17 telnet - 1.2 - 165.63.x86_64.rpm

You can see we have downloaded telnet package locally using zypper

Suggested read : Download packages in YUM and APT systems without installing

How to list available package update in zypper

zypper allows you to view all available updates for your installed packages so that you can plan update activity in advance. Use list-updates or lu switch to show you list of all available updates for installed packages.

root@kerneltalks # zypper lu Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... S | Repository | Name | Current Version | Available Version | Arch --+-----------------------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------------+------------------------------------+------- v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | at-spi2-core | 2.20.2-12.3 | 2.20.2-14.3.1 | x86_64 v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | bash | 4.3-82.1 | 4.3-83.5.2 | x86_64 v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | ca-certificates-mozilla | 2.7-11.1 | 2.22-12.3.1 | noarch v | SLE-Module-Containers12-Updates | containerd | 0.2.5+gitr639_422e31c-20.2 | 0.2.9+gitr706_06b9cb351610-16.8.1 | x86_64 v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | crash | 7.1.8-4.3.1 | 7.1.8-4.6.2 | x86_64 v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | rsync | 3.1.0-12.1 | 3.1.0-13.10.1 | x86_64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 root @ kerneltalks # zypper lu Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . S | Repository | Name | Current Version | Available Version | Arch -- + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- - v | SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | at - spi2 - core | 2.20.2 - 12.3 | 2.20.2 - 14.3.1 | x86 _ 64 v | SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | bash | 4.3 - 82.1 | 4.3 - 83.5.2 | x86 _ 64 v | SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | ca - certificates - mozilla | 2.7 - 11.1 | 2.22 - 12.3.1 | noarch v | SLE - Module - Containers12 - Updates | containerd | 0.2.5 + gitr639_422e31c - 20.2 | 0.2.9 + gitr706_06b9cb351610 - 16.8.1 | x86 _ 64 v | SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | crash | 7.1.8 - 4.3.1 | 7.1.8 - 4.6.2 | x86 _ 64 v | SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | rsync | 3.1.0 - 12.1 | 3.1.0 - 13.10.1 | x86 _ 64

Output is properly formatted for easy reading. Column wise it shows name of repo where package belongs, package name, installed version, new updated available version & architecture.

List and install patches in Suse linux

Use list-patches or lp switch to display all available patches for your Suse Linux system which needs to be applied.

root@kerneltalks # zypper lp Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Repository | Name | Category | Severity | Interactive | Status | Summary ----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+-------------+-----------+-------------+--------+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SLE-Module-Containers12-Updates | SUSE-SLE-Module-Containers-12-2018-273 | security | important | --- | needed | Version update for docker, docker-runc, containerd, golang-github-docker-libnetwork SLE-Module-Containers12-Updates | SUSE-SLE-Module-Containers-12-2018-62 | recommended | low | --- | needed | Recommended update for sle2docker SLE-Module-Public-Cloud12-Updates | SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2018-268 | recommended | low | --- | needed | Recommended update for python-ecdsa SLES12-SP3-Updates | SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2018-116 | security | moderate | --- | needed | Security update for rsync ---- output clipped ---- SLES12-SP3-Updates | SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2018-89 | security | moderate | --- | needed | Security update for perl-XML-LibXML SLES12-SP3-Updates | SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2018-90 | recommended | low | --- | needed | Recommended update for lvm2 Found 37 applicable patches: 37 patches needed (18 security patches) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 root @ kerneltalks # zypper lp Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Repository | Name | Category | Severity | Interactive | Status | Summary -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- SLE - Module - Containers12 - Updates | SUSE - SLE - Module - Containers - 12 - 2018 - 273 | security | important | -- - | needed | Version update for docker , docker - runc , containerd , golang - github - docker - libnetwork SLE - Module - Containers12 - Updates | SUSE - SLE - Module - Containers - 12 - 2018 - 62 | recommended | low | -- - | needed | Recommended update for sle2docker SLE - Module - Public - Cloud12 - Updates | SUSE - SLE - Module - Public - Cloud - 12 - 2018 - 268 | recommended | low | -- - | needed | Recommended update for python - ecdsa SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | SUSE - SLE - SERVER - 12 - SP3 - 2018 - 116 | security | moderate | -- - | needed | Security update for rsync -- -- output clipped -- -- SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | SUSE - SLE - SERVER - 12 - SP3 - 2018 - 89 | security | moderate | -- - | needed | Security update for perl - XML - LibXML SLES12 - SP3 - Updates | SUSE - SLE - SERVER - 12 - SP3 - 2018 - 90 | recommended | low | -- - | needed | Recommended update for lvm2 Found 37 applicable patches : 37 patches needed ( 18 security patches )

Output is pretty much nicely organised with respective headers. You can easily figure out and plan your patch update accordingly. We can see out of 37 patches available on our system 18 are security ones and needs to be applied on high priority!

You can install all needed patches by issuing zypper patch command.

How to update package using zypper

To update package using zypper, use update or up switch followed by package name. In above list updates command we learned that rsync package update is available on our server. Let update it now –

root@kerneltalks # zypper update rsync Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Resolving package dependencies... The following package is going to be upgraded: rsync 1 package to upgrade. Overall download size: 325.2 KiB. Already cached: 0 B. After the operation, additional 64.0 B will be used. Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y Retrieving package rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.x86_64 (1/1), 325.2 KiB (625.5 KiB unpacked) Retrieving: rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.x86_64.rpm .......................................................................................................................[done] Checking for file conflicts: .....................................................................................................................................[done] (1/1) Installing: rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.x86_64 .....................................................................................................................[done] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 root @ kerneltalks # zypper update rsync Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Resolving package dependencies . . . The following package is going to be upgraded : rsync 1 package to upgrade . Overall download size : 325.2 KiB . Already cached : 0 B . After the operation , additional 64.0 B will be used . Continue ? [ y / n / . . . ? shows all options ] ( y ) : y Retrieving package rsync - 3.1.0 - 13.10.1.x86_64 ( 1 / 1 ) , 325.2 KiB ( 625.5 KiB unpacked ) Retrieving : rsync - 3.1.0 - 13.10.1.x86_64.rpm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Checking for file conflicts : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] ( 1 / 1 ) Installing : rsync - 3.1.0 - 13.10.1.x86_64 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ]

Search package using zypper in Suse Linux

If you are not sure about full package name, no worries. You can search packages in zypper by supplying search string with se or search switch

root@kerneltalks # zypper se lvm Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... S | Name | Summary | Type ---+---------------+------------------------------+----------- | libLLVM | Libraries for LLVM | package | libLLVM-32bit | Libraries for LLVM | package | llvm | Low Level Virtual Machine | package | llvm-devel | Header Files for LLVM | package | lvm2 | Logical Volume Manager Tools | srcpackage i+ | lvm2 | Logical Volume Manager Tools | package | lvm2-devel | Development files for LVM2 | package 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 root @ kerneltalks # zypper se lvm Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . S | Name | Summary | Type -- - + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- -- -- - | libLLVM | Libraries for LLVM | package | libLLVM - 32bit | Libraries for LLVM | package | llvm | Low Level Virtual Machine | package | llvm - devel | Header Files for LLVM | package | lvm2 | Logical Volume Manager Tools | srcpackage i + | lvm2 | Logical Volume Manager Tools | package | lvm2 - devel | Development files for LVM2 | package

In above example we searched lvm string and came up with the list shown above. You can use Name in zypper install/remove/update commands.

Check installed package information using zypper

You can check installed packages details using zypper. info or if switch will list out information of installed package. It can also displays package details which is not installed. In that case, Installed parameter will reflect No value.

root@kerneltalks # zypper info rsync Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'. Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Information for package rsync: ------------------------------ Repository : SLES12-SP3-Updates Name : rsync Version : 3.1.0-13.10.1 Arch : x86_64 Vendor : SUSE LLC <https://www.suse.com/> Support Level : Level 3 Installed Size : 625.5 KiB Installed : Yes Status : up-to-date Source package : rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.src Summary : Versatile tool for fast incremental file transfer Description : Rsync is a fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool. It can copy locally, to/from another host over any remote shell, or to/from a remote rsync daemon. It offers a large number of options that control every aspect of its behavior and permit very flexible specification of the set of files to be copied. It is famous for its delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination. Rsync is widely used for backups and mirroring and as an improved copy command for everyday use. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 root @ kerneltalks # zypper info rsync Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net' . Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Information for package rsync : -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Repository : SLES12 - SP3 - Updates Name : rsync Version : 3.1.0 - 13.10.1 Arch : x86_64 Vendor : SUSE LLC < https : / / www .suse .com / > Support Level : Level 3 Installed Size : 625.5 KiB Installed : Yes Status : up - to - date Source package : rsync - 3.1.0 - 13.10.1.src Summary : Versatile tool for fast incremental file transfer Description : Rsync is a fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool . It can copy locally , to / from another host over any remote shell , or to / from a remote rsync daemon . It offers a large number of options that control every aspect of its behavior and permit very flexible specification of the set of files to be copied . It is famous for its delta - transfer algorithm , which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination . Rsync is widely used for backups and mirroring and as an improved copy command for everyday use .

List repositories using zypper

To list repo use lr or repos switch with zypper command. It will list all available repos which includes enabled and not-enabled both repos.

root@kerneltalks # zypper lr Refreshing service 'cloud_update'. Repository priorities are without effect. All enabled repositories share the same priority. # | Alias | Name | Enabled | GPG Check | Refresh ---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+---------+-----------+-------- 1 | SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Debuginfo-Pool | SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Debuginfo-Pool | No | ---- | ---- 2 | SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Debuginfo-Updates | SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Debuginfo-Updates | No | ---- | ---- 3 | SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Pool | SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Pool | Yes | (r ) Yes | No 4 | SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Updates | SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management12-Updates | Yes | (r ) Yes | Yes 5 | SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLE-Module-Containers12-Debuginfo-Pool | SLE-Module-Containers12-Debuginfo-Pool | No | ---- | ---- 6 | SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net:SLE-Module-Containers12-Debuginfo-Updates | SLE-Module-Containers12-Debuginfo-Updates | No | ---- | ---- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 root @ kerneltalks # zypper lr Refreshing service 'cloud_update' . Repository priorities are without effect . All enabled repositories share the same priority . # | Alias | Name | Enabled | GPG Check | Refresh -- - + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- -- - + -- -- -- -- 1 | SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Debuginfo - Pool | SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Debuginfo - Pool | No | -- -- | -- -- 2 | SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Debuginfo - Updates | SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Debuginfo - Updates | No | -- -- | -- -- 3 | SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Pool | SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Pool | Yes | ( r ) Yes | No 4 | SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Updates | SLE - Module - Adv - Systems - Management12 - Updates | Yes | ( r ) Yes | Yes 5 | SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLE - Module - Containers12 - Debuginfo - Pool | SLE - Module - Containers12 - Debuginfo - Pool | No | -- -- | -- -- 6 | SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net : SLE - Module - Containers12 - Debuginfo - Updates | SLE - Module - Containers12 - Debuginfo - Updates | No | -- -- | -- --

here you need to check enabled column to check which repos are enabled and which are not.

Add and remove repo in Suse Linux using zypper

To add repo you will need URI of repo/.repo file or else you end up in below error.

root@kerneltalks # zypper addrepo -c SLES12-SP3-Updates If only one argument is used, it must be a URI pointing to a .repo file. 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # zypper addrepo -c SLES12-SP3-Updates If only one argument is used , it must be a URI pointing to a .repo file .

With URI, you can add repo like below :

root@kerneltalks # zypper addrepo -c http://smt-ec2.susecloud.net/repo/SUSE/Products/SLE-SDK/12-SP3/x86_64/product?credentials=SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net SLE-SDK12-SP3-Pool Adding repository 'SLE-SDK12-SP3-Pool' ...........................................................................................................................[done] Repository 'SLE-SDK12-SP3-Pool' successfully added URI : http://smt-ec2.susecloud.net/repo/SUSE/Products/SLE-SDK/12-SP3/x86_64/product?credentials=SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net Enabled : Yes GPG Check : Yes Autorefresh : No Priority : 99 (default priority) Repository priorities are without effect. All enabled repositories share the same priority. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 root @ kerneltalks # zypper addrepo -c http://smt-ec2.susecloud.net/repo/SUSE/Products/SLE-SDK/12-SP3/x86_64/product?credentials=SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net SLE-SDK12-SP3-Pool Adding repository 'SLE-SDK12-SP3-Pool' . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Repository 'SLE-SDK12-SP3-Pool' successfully added URI : http : / / smt - ec2 .susecloud .net / repo / SUSE / Products / SLE - SDK / 12 - SP3 / x86_64 / product ? credentials = SMT - http_smt - ec2_susecloud_net Enabled : Yes GPG Check : Yes Autorefresh : No Priority : 99 ( default priority ) Repository priorities are without effect . All enabled repositories share the same priority .

Use addrepo or ar switch with zypper to add repo in Suse. Followed by URI and lastly you need to provide alias as well.

To remove repo in Suse, use removerepo or rr switch with zypper .

root@kerneltalks # zypper removerepo nVidia-Driver-SLE12-SP3 Removing repository 'nVidia-Driver-SLE12-SP3' ....................................................................................................................[done] Repository 'nVidia-Driver-SLE12-SP3' has been removed. 1 2 3 4 5 root @ kerneltalks # zypper removerepo nVidia-Driver-SLE12-SP3 Removing repository 'nVidia-Driver-SLE12-SP3' . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Repository 'nVidia-Driver-SLE12-SP3' has been removed .

Clean local zypper cache

Cleaning up local zypper caches with zypper clean command –