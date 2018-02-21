Kernel Talks

12 useful zypper command examples

Learn zypper command with 12 useful examples along with sample outputs. zypper is used for package and patch management in Suse Linux systems.

zypper command examples

zypper is package management system powered by ZYpp package manager engine. Suse Linux uses zypper for package management. In this article we will be sharing 12 useful zypper commands along with examples whcih are helpful for your day today sysadmin tasks.

Without any argument zypper command will list you all available switches which can be used. Its quite handy than referring to man page which is pretty much in detail.

How to install package using zypper

zypper takes in or install switch to install package on your system. Its same as yum package installation, supplying package name as argument and package manager (zypper here) will resolve all dependencies and install them along with your required package.

Above output for your reference in which we installed telnet package.

How to remove package using zypper

For erasing or removing packages in Suse Linux, use zypper with remove or rm switch.

We removed previously installed telnet package here.

Check dependencies and verify integrity of installed packages using zypper

There are times when one can install  package by force ignoring dependencies. zypper gives you power to scan all installed packages and checks for their dependencies too. If any dependency is missing, it offers you to install/rempve it and hence maintain integrity of your installed packages.

Use verify or ve switch with zypper to check integrity of installed packages.

In above output, you can see last line confirms that all dependencies of installed packages are completed and no action required.

How to download package using zypper in Suse Linux

zypper offers way to download package in local directory without installation. You can use this downloaded package on another system with same configuration. Packages will be downloaded to /var/cache/zypp/packages/<repo>/<arch>/ directory.

You can see we have downloaded telnet package locally using zypper

How to list available package update in zypper

zypper allows you to view all available updates for your installed packages so that you can plan update activity in advance. Use list-updates or lu switch to show you list of all available updates for installed packages.

Output is properly formatted for easy reading. Column wise it shows name of repo where package belongs, package name, installed version, new updated available version & architecture.

List  and install patches in Suse linux

Use list-patches or lp switch to display all available patches for your Suse Linux system which needs to be applied.

Output is pretty much nicely organised with respective headers. You can easily figure out and plan your patch update accordingly. We can see out of 37 patches available on our system 18 are security ones and needs to be applied on high priority!

You can install all needed patches by issuing zypper patch command.

How to update package using zypper

To update package using zypper, use update or up switch followed by package name. In above list updates command we learned that rsync package update is available on our server. Let update it now –

Search package using zypper in Suse Linux

If you are not sure about full package name, no worries. You can search packages in zypper by supplying search string with se or search switch

In above example we searched lvm string and came up with the list shown above. You can use Name in zypper install/remove/update commands.

Check installed package information using zypper

You can check installed packages details using zypper. info or if switch will list out information of installed package. It can also displays package details which is not installed. In that case, Installed parameter will reflect No value.

List repositories using zypper

To list repo use lr or repos switch with zypper command. It will list all available repos which includes enabled and not-enabled both repos.

here you need to check enabled column to check which repos are enabled and which are not.

Add and remove repo in Suse Linux using zypper

To add repo you will need URI of repo/.repo file or else you end up in below error.

With URI, you can add repo like below :

Use addrepo or ar switch with zypper to add repo in Suse. Followed by URI and lastly you need to provide alias as well.

To remove repo in Suse, use removerepo or rr switch with zypper.

Clean local zypper cache

Cleaning up local zypper caches with zypper clean command –

 

