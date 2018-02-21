12 useful zypper command examples

Learn zypper command with 12 useful examples along with sample outputs. zypper is used for package and patch management in Suse Linux systems.
zypper is package management system powered by ZYpp package manager engine. Suse Linux uses zypper for package management. In this article we will be sharing 12 useful zypper commands along with examples whcih are helpful for your day today sysadmin tasks.
Without any argument
zypper command will list you all available switches which can be used. Its quite handy than referring to man page which is pretty much in detail.
Usage:
zypper [--global-options] <command> [--command-options] [arguments]
zypper <subcommand> [--command-options] [arguments]
Global Options:
--help, -h Help.
--version, -V Output the version number.
--promptids Output a list of zypper's user prompts.
--config, -c <file> Use specified config file instead of the default .
--userdata <string> User defined transaction id used in history and plugins.
--quiet, -q Suppress normal output, print only error
messages.
--verbose, -v Increase verbosity.
--color
--no-color Whether to use colors in output if tty supports it.
--no-abbrev, -A Do not abbreviate text in tables.
--table-style, -s Table style (integer).
--non-interactive, -n Do not ask anything, use default answers
automatically.
--non-interactive-include-reboot-patches
Do not treat patches as interactive, which have
the rebootSuggested-flag set.
--xmlout, -x Switch to XML output.
--ignore-unknown, -i Ignore unknown packages.
--reposd-dir, -D <dir> Use alternative repository definition file
directory.
--cache-dir, -C <dir> Use alternative directory for all caches.
--raw-cache-dir <dir> Use alternative raw meta-data cache directory.
--solv-cache-dir <dir> Use alternative solv file cache directory.
--pkg-cache-dir <dir> Use alternative package cache directory.
Repository Options:
--no-gpg-checks Ignore GPG check failures and continue.
--gpg-auto-import-keys Automatically trust and import new repository
signing keys.
--plus-repo, -p <URI> Use an additional repository.
--plus-content <tag> Additionally use disabled repositories providing a specific keyword.
Try '--plus-content debug' to enable repos indic ating to provide debug packages.
--disable-repositories Do not read meta-data from repositories.
--no-refresh Do not refresh the repositories.
--no-cd Ignore CD/DVD repositories.
--no-remote Ignore remote repositories.
--releasever Set the value of $releasever in all .repo files (default: distribution version)
Target Options:
--root, -R <dir> Operate on a different root directory.
--disable-system-resolvables
Do not read installed packages.
Commands:
help, ? Print help.
shell, sh Accept multiple commands at once.
Repository Management:
repos, lr List all defined repositories.
addrepo, ar Add a new repository.
removerepo, rr Remove specified repository.
renamerepo, nr Rename specified repository.
modifyrepo, mr Modify specified repository.
refresh, ref Refresh all repositories.
clean Clean local caches.
Service Management:
services, ls List all defined services.
addservice, as Add a new service.
modifyservice, ms Modify specified service.
removeservice, rs Remove specified service.
refresh-services, refs Refresh all services.
Software Management:
install, in Install packages.
remove, rm Remove packages.
verify, ve Verify integrity of package dependencies.
source-install, si Install source packages and their build
dependencies.
install-new-recommends, inr
Install newly added packages recommended
by installed packages.
Update Management:
update, up Update installed packages with newer versions.
list-updates, lu List available updates.
patch Install needed patches.
list-patches, lp List needed patches.
dist-upgrade, dup Perform a distribution upgrade.
patch-check, pchk Check for patches.
Querying:
search, se Search for packages matching a pattern.
info, if Show full information for specified packages.
patch-info Show full information for specified patches.
pattern-info Show full information for specified patterns.
product-info Show full information for specified products.
patches, pch List all available patches.
packages, pa List all available packages.
patterns, pt List all available patterns.
products, pd List all available products.
what-provides, wp List packages providing specified capability.
Package Locks:
addlock, al Add a package lock.
removelock, rl Remove a package lock.
locks, ll List current package locks.
cleanlocks, cl Remove unused locks.
Other Commands:
versioncmp, vcmp Compare two version strings.
targetos, tos Print the target operating system ID string.
licenses Print report about licenses and EULAs of
installed packages.
download Download rpms specified on the commandline to a local directory.
source-download Download source rpms for all installed packages
to a local directory.
Subcommands:
subcommand Lists available subcommands.
Type 'zypper help <command>' to get command-specific help.
How to install package using zypper
zypper takes
in or
install switch to install package on your system. Its same as yum package installation, supplying package name as argument and package manager (zypper here) will resolve all dependencies and install them along with your required package.
root@kerneltalks # zypper rm telnet
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
Resolving package dependencies...
The following package is going to be REMOVED:
telnet
1 package to remove.
After the operation, 113.3 KiB will be freed.
Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y
(1/1) Removing telnet-1.2-165.63.x86_64 ..........................................................................................................................[done]
We removed previously installed telnet package here.
Check dependencies and verify integrity of installed packages using zypper
There are times when one can install package by force ignoring dependencies.
zypper gives you power to scan all installed packages and checks for their dependencies too. If any dependency is missing, it offers you to install/rempve it and hence maintain integrity of your installed packages.
Use
verify or
ve switch with
zypper to check integrity of installed packages.
Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'.
Refreshing service 'cloud_update'.
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
S | Repository | Name | Current Version | Available Version | Arch
--+-----------------------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------------+------------------------------------+-------
v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | at-spi2-core | 2.20.2-12.3 | 2.20.2-14.3.1 | x86_64
v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | bash | 4.3-82.1 | 4.3-83.5.2 | x86_64
v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | ca-certificates-mozilla | 2.7-11.1 | 2.22-12.3.1 | noarch
v | SLE-Module-Containers12-Updates | containerd | 0.2.5+gitr639_422e31c-20.2 | 0.2.9+gitr706_06b9cb351610-16.8.1 | x86_64
v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | crash | 7.1.8-4.3.1 | 7.1.8-4.6.2 | x86_64
v | SLES12-SP3-Updates | rsync | 3.1.0-12.1 | 3.1.0-13.10.1 | x86_64
Output is properly formatted for easy reading. Column wise it shows name of repo where package belongs, package name, installed version, new updated available version & architecture.
List and install patches in Suse linux
Use
list-patches or
lp switch to display all available patches for your Suse Linux system which needs to be applied.
Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'.
Refreshing service 'cloud_update'.
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
Resolving package dependencies...
The following package is going to be upgraded:
rsync
1 package to upgrade.
Overall download size: 325.2 KiB. Already cached: 0 B. After the operation, additional 64.0 B will be used.
Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y
Retrieving package rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.x86_64 (1/1), 325.2 KiB (625.5 KiB unpacked)
Retrieving: rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.x86_64.rpm .......................................................................................................................[done]
Checking for file conflicts: .....................................................................................................................................[done]
(1/1) Installing: rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.x86_64 .....................................................................................................................[done]
Search package using zypper in Suse Linux
If you are not sure about full package name, no worries. You can search packages in zypper by supplying search string with
se or
search switch
root@kerneltalks # zypper info rsync
Refreshing service 'SMT-http_smt-ec2_susecloud_net'.
Refreshing service 'cloud_update'.
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
Information for package rsync:
------------------------------
Repository : SLES12-SP3-Updates
Name : rsync
Version : 3.1.0-13.10.1
Arch : x86_64
Vendor : SUSE LLC <https://www.suse.com/>
Support Level : Level 3
Installed Size : 625.5 KiB
Installed : Yes
Status : up-to-date
Source package : rsync-3.1.0-13.10.1.src
Summary : Versatile tool for fast incremental file transfer
Description :
Rsync is a fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool. It can copy
locally, to/from another host over any remote shell, or to/from a remote rsync
daemon. It offers a large number of options that control every aspect of its
behavior and permit very flexible specification of the set of files to be
copied. It is famous for its delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount
of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the
source files and the existing files in the destination. Rsync is widely used
for backups and mirroring and as an improved copy command for everyday use.
List repositories using zypper
To list repo use
lr or
repos switch with zypper command. It will list all available repos which includes enabled and not-enabled both repos.
Recommended read : How to list repositories in RHEL & List of online package repositories
Add and remove repo in Suse Linux using zypper
To add repo you will need URI of repo/.repo file or else you end up in below error.
