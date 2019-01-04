Learn how to install sar utility in SUSE Linux. Also, lists commands to enable sar to collect monitoring data in background.

sar command in SUSE Linux

sar is a monitoring utility mostly native to Linux. But with SUSE Linux you can not find sar pre-installed. There you will see error like one below :

root@kerneltalks # sar If 'sar' is not a typo you can use command-not-found to lookup the package that contains it, like this: cnf sar

How to install sar in SUSE Linux

To make sar available on SUSE, you need to install package named sysstat . If you have zypper repo configured then you can directly run below command :

root@kerneltalks # zypper in sysstat Refreshing service 'SUSE_Linux_Enterprise_Server_12_SP3_x86_64'. Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Resolving package dependencies... The following NEW package is going to be installed: sysstat 1 new package to install. Overall download size: 358.7 KiB. Already cached: 0 B. After the operation, additional 1.3 MiB will be used. Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y Retrieving package sysstat-12.0.2-10.15.1.x86_64 (1/1), 358.7 KiB ( 1.3 MiB unpacked) Retrieving: sysstat-12.0.2-10.15.1.x86_64.rpm ..............[done (160.0 KiB/s)] Checking for file conflicts: .............................................[done] (1/1) Installing: sysstat-12.0.2-10.15.1.x86_64 ..........................[done]

If zypper repo is not configured you can download appropriate rpm for your kernel version and install using rpm command. We used SUSE12SP3 here for demonstration.

Once done you need to start sysstat service so that it will start collecting monitoring data in background. Also, enable this service at boot so that after reboot it starts itself and keep on collecting data in background.

root@kerneltalks # systemctl enable sysstat Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/sysstat.service to /usr/lib/systemd/system/sysstat.service. root@kerneltalks # systemctl start sysstat

That’s it. You have installed sar on SUSE Linux and started collecting monitoring data.