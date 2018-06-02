Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

You are here: Home / Howto

How to execute command inside Docker container

Published: | Modified: | 0 views



Learn how to access shell and execute command inside Docker container. Explains running commands inside already running container or while launching container.

How to execute command inside Docker container
Execute commands in Docker container

 

If you are following Docker series on my blog then you must have been gone through Docker basics and Docker container maintenance commands by now. In this tutorial, we will walk you though how to access shell inside Docker container and how to execute commands inside container.

First of all, you can not execute commands or access shells in any container. Basically, container image you are using to launch your container should have shell in it. If image does not support shell then you can not do anything inside container during launch or even after launch. 

For example, if you are launching container from nginx image i.e. web-server container then you wont be able to access shell or execute command within it. Since its just a web-server process! But, if you are launching container from ubuntu image or alpine image then you will be able to access its shell since those images / software does support shell.

You can access shell inside docker container and execute commands inside container either of using two ways –

  1. Execute bash shell while launching container
  2. Use docker command to execute single command inside container

Remember, each Docker image has a default command defined in it which it executes whenever it launches any container. You can edit it anytime but if you want to change it on the fly then you need to specify it at the end of the run command.  So, image ignores default defined command and it executes command specified in docker run command after it launches container.

Access shell & execute command in Docker container while launching it

Once you are confirmed that image you are using to launch container does support shell (mostly its bash) then you need to launch container using -it switch. where –

  • -i is interactive mode.It keeps STDIN open even if you choose to detach container after launch
  • -t is to assign pesudo terminal through which STDIN is kept open for user input.

I launched ubuntu container with -it switch and I presented with shell prompt within. Observe output below –

With the output, you can see after container is launched prompt is given root@2493081de86f . Now you are within container with root account. Keep in mind everything inside container happens with root id. If you see hostname of Ubuntu container is set same as container ID. I executed couple of commands inside container in above output.

Keep in mind, since container is aimed to be very light weight they always consist of minimal software inside. So if you are running any Linux distribution container, you wont be able to run all commands as you would normally do in VM or Linux server.

Execute command inside already running container

Above process is applicable for container you are about to launch. But what if you want to execute command on container which is already running on system. Docker provided exec switch to access running container shell. Syntax is docker container exec <container name/ID> <command to run>

I have already ubuntu container running in my system. I used exec switch to execute hostname,  date and df commands inside container.

Observe about output and all 3 commands ran successfully inside container and shown output on our host machine terminal.

 

Share Your Comments & Feedback:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Send this to a friend