How to restart inetd service in Linux

Learn how to restart inetd service in Linux. Xinetd service is replacement for inetd service in new Linux versions.

inetd or xinetd service in Linux

inetd is internet daemon. Inetd is responsible for internet services like telnet, pop3, ftp etc. Whenever a packet comes over network to server on particular port, inetd is responsible to check it and launch the appropriate program to handle the connection request.

Below are list of commands to manage inetd service. In newer systems inetd is replaced with more powerful daemon xinetd.

Start inetd service

Stop inetd service

Restart inetd service

All inetd configuration can be found in file /etc/inetd.conf

On newer systems inetd is being replaced by xinetd. xinetd is Extended internet daemon. If you fails to run above command your system probably runs xinetd as a inetd replacement. In that case follow below commands –

Start inetd service

Stop inetd service

Restart inetd service

Check xinetd service state

 

All the services being handled by xinetd can be found under /etc/xinetd.d directory. Each service has its own configuration file under /etc/xinetd.d directory.

