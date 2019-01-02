Learn how to restart inetd service in Linux. Xinetd service is replacement for inetd service in new Linux versions.

inetd or xinetd service in Linux

inetd is internet daemon. Inetd is responsible for internet services like telnet, pop3, ftp etc. Whenever a packet comes over network to server on particular port, inetd is responsible to check it and launch the appropriate program to handle the connection request.

Below are list of commands to manage inetd service. In newer systems inetd is replaced with more powerful daemon xinetd.

Start inetd service

# /etc/init.d/inetd start 1 2 3 # /etc/init.d/inetd start

Stop inetd service

# /etc/init.d/inetd stop 1 2 3 # /etc/init.d/inetd stop

Restart inetd service

# /etc/init.d/inetd restart OR # killall -HUP inetd 1 2 3 # /etc/init.d/inetd restart OR # killall -HUP inetd

All inetd configuration can be found in file /etc/inetd.conf

On newer systems inetd is being replaced by xinetd. xinetd is Extended internet daemon. If you fails to run above command your system probably runs xinetd as a inetd replacement. In that case follow below commands –

Start inetd service

# service xinetd start 1 2 3 # service xinetd start

Stop inetd service

# service xinetd stop 1 2 3 # service xinetd stop

Restart inetd service

# service xinetd restart<br> 1 2 3 # service xinetd restart<br>

Check xinetd service state

root@kerneltalks # service xinetd status ● xinetd.service - Xinetd A Powerful Replacement For Inetd Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/xinetd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2019-01-02 17:17:31 EST; 6s ago Main PID: 17135 (xinetd) Tasks: 1 (limit: 512) CGroup: /system.slice/xinetd.service └─17135 /usr/sbin/xinetd -stayalive -dontfork 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 root @ kerneltalks # service xinetd status ● xinetd .service - Xinetd A Powerful Replacement For Inetd Loaded : loaded ( / usr / lib / systemd / system / xinetd .service ; enabled ; vendor preset : disabled ) Active : active ( running ) since Wed 2019 - 01 - 02 17 : 17 : 31 EST ; 6s ago Main PID : 17135 ( xinetd ) Tasks : 1 ( limit : 512 ) CGroup : / system .slice / xinetd .service └─ 17135 / usr / sbin / xinetd - stayalive - dontfork