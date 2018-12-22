How to configure proxy in RHEL, Suse, OEL, CentOS, Ubuntu Linux

Learn how to configure proxy in Linux flavors like RHEL, SUSE, OEL, CentOS, Ubuntu etc.
One of the basic task after building a new system in your environment is to setup proxy to enable internet access on server. In this tutorial we will walk you through step by step how to configure internet proxy in major Linux flavors like RHEL, Suse, OEL, CentOs, Ubuntu etc. Without further delay lets jump in –
How to setup proxy in Linux using shell variables
Typically you can setup internet proxy details using shell variable
http_proxy. Syntax is below –
# export http_proxy=http://username:password@proxy-servername:port/
For example, lets consider below proxy server details which we need to configure.
- Proxy server : kerneltalks-proxy.com
- Port : 8081
- Username : shrikant
- Password : @Fnr5*r$9Lp
Above proxy uses authentication so we can define it as –
root@kerneltalks # export http_proxy=http://shrikant:@Fnr5*r$9Lp@kerneltalks-proxy.com:8081/
If you do not have authentication at proxy then it can be defined as :
root@kerneltalks # export http_proxy=http://kerneltalks-proxy.com:8081/
Above proxy configuration is for the current user only. To configure proxy for all users on system, just add above command entry into
/etc/profile file on your system and it will be applicable/available to all users on system.
How to setup proxy using yast in SUSE Linux
yast is configuration manager native to SUSE Linux which gives nice text based GUI in PuTTY terminal! If you are used to it, you can configure proxy from yast as well.
Navigate to Network Services -> Proxy
Check
Enable Proxy using tab. It will allow you to fill in details below like server details, authentication etc. Fill in details and you can test configuration by selecting
Test Proxy Settings. After successful testing select
OK.
You will be presented with notice “It is recommended to relogin to make new proxy settings effective.” Relogin and test internet access.
How to setup proxy in RHEL using GUI
In RHEL, navigate to Application -> System Tools -> Settings -> Network
Select Network Proxy and then Manual method.
Here fill in proxy server details along with port and you are good to go.
