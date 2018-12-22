How to configure proxy in RHEL, Suse, OEL, CentOS, Ubuntu Linux

Learn how to configure proxy in Linux flavors like RHEL, SUSE, OEL, CentOS, Ubuntu etc.

Proxy in Linux



One of the basic task after building a new system in your environment is to setup proxy to enable internet access on server. In this tutorial we will walk you through step by step how to configure internet proxy in major Linux flavors like RHEL, Suse, OEL, CentOs, Ubuntu etc. Without further delay lets jump in –

How to setup proxy in Linux using shell variables

Typically you can setup internet proxy details using shell variable http_proxy . Syntax is below –

# export http_proxy=http://username:password@proxy-servername:port/ 1 2 3 # export http_proxy=http://username:password@proxy-servername:port/

For example, lets consider below proxy server details which we need to configure.

Proxy server : kerneltalks-proxy.com

Port : 8081

Username : shrikant

Password : @Fnr5*r$9Lp

Above proxy uses authentication so we can define it as –

root@kerneltalks # export http_proxy=http://shrikant:@Fnr5*r$9Lp@kerneltalks-proxy.com:8081/ 1 2 3 root @ kerneltalks # export http_proxy=http://shrikant:@Fnr5*r$9Lp@kerneltalks-proxy.com:8081/

If you do not have authentication at proxy then it can be defined as :

root@kerneltalks # export http_proxy=http://kerneltalks-proxy.com:8081/ 1 2 3 root @ kerneltalks # export http_proxy=http://kerneltalks-proxy.com:8081/

Above proxy configuration is for the current user only. To configure proxy for all users on system, just add above command entry into /etc/profile file on your system and it will be applicable/available to all users on system.

How to setup proxy using yast in SUSE Linux

yast is configuration manager native to SUSE Linux which gives nice text based GUI in PuTTY terminal! If you are used to it, you can configure proxy from yast as well.

Navigate to Network Services -> Proxy

Suse yast proxy configuration

Check Enable Proxy using tab. It will allow you to fill in details below like server details, authentication etc. Fill in details and you can test configuration by selecting Test Proxy Settings . After successful testing select OK.

You will be presented with notice “It is recommended to relogin to make new proxy settings effective.” Relogin and test internet access.

How to setup proxy in RHEL using GUI

In RHEL, navigate to Application -> System Tools -> Settings -> Network

Network settings in RHEL

Select Network Proxy and then Manual method.

RHEL proxy configuration

Here fill in proxy server details along with port and you are good to go.