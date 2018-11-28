Kernel Talks

How to configure Cockpit in RHEL 8

Learn how to install, configure and use cockpit web console in RHEL 8.

Install, configure and use Cockpit in RHEL 8

What is cockpit web console?

Cockpit is an open source project aims at Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console using which system can be administered. Introduced in RHEL 7, Cockpit provides a user and device friendly web console to manage your systems. Being a web console, it can be accessed over mobile devices as well. Obviously CLI (Commend Line Interface) is the wizard wand in sysadmin’s hand but sometimes small and quick changes can be done through this console. Cockpit is integrated systemd.

How to install Cockpit web console in RHEL 8?

Cockpit is offered with package of same name. Install package cockpit, using yum to install Cockpit web console in RHEL 8. If YUM configuration is not in place on your system, you can always mount RHEL 8 BETA ISO and configure yum with this ISO as repo. Below are commands for it –

Now install package cockpit using yum –

Now, make sure you have open firewall ports for Cockpit. Mostly its enabled by default during installation but its always good to verify.

Next step is to enable and start Cockpit using sysctl command so it will load on every boot.

This will enable and activate Cockpit service on RHEL. Since service is running now, Cockpit will listen to port 9090 by default. Check if Cockpit service is listening on port and open up your browser to access web console.

How to connect Cockpit web console on RHEL 8

As we already mentioned, by default Cockpit listens on port 9090. All you have to do is open up browser and go to https://ip_or_hostname:9090 URL and you will be connected to Cockpit web console. So, in our case Cockpit URL is https://192.168.56.101:9090. You will be greeted with login screen as below –

Cockpit web console in RHEL 8

Use root account to login and you will be presented with home screen of Cockpit web administration console like below –

System administration using Cockpit web console

That’s it. You have web console in front of you. You can see utilization metrics in real time on home screen. Left hand side menu gives you ways to manage your system. Explore!

 

