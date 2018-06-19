Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

How to disable iptables firewall temporarily

Learn how to disable iptables firewall in Linux temporarily for troubleshooting purpose. Also learn how to save policies and how to restore them back when you enable firewall back.

How to disable iptables firewall temporarily
Disable iptables firewall!

Sometimes you have the requirement to turn off iptables firewall to do some connectivity troubleshooting and then you need to turn it back on. While doing it you also want to save all your firewall policies as well. In this article, we will walk you through how to save firewall policies and how to disable/enable iptables firewall. For more details about iptables firewall and policies read our article on it.

Save  iptables policies

The first step while disabling iptables firewall temporarily is to save existing firewall rules/policies. iptables-save command lists all your existing policies which you can save in a file on your server.

So iptables-save is the command with you can take iptables policy backup.

Stop/disable iptables firewall

For older Linux kernels you have an option of stopping service iptables with service iptables stop but if you are on the new kernel, you just need to wipe out all the policies and allow all traffic through the firewall. This is as good as you are stopping the firewall.

Use below list of commands to do that.

Where –

  • -F : Flush all policy chains
  • -X : Delete user defined chains
  • -P INPUT/OUTPUT/FORWARD : Accept specified traffic

Once done, check current firewall policies. It should looks like below which means everything is accepted (as good as your firewall is disabled/stopped)

Restore firewall policies

Once you are done with troubleshooting and you want to turn iptables back on with all its configurations. You need to first restore policies from the backup we took in first step.

Start iptables firewall

And then start iptables service in case you have stopped it in previous step using service iptables start. If you havnt stopped service then only restoring policies will do for you. Check if all policies are back in iptables firewall configurations :

That’s it! You have successfully disabled and enabled firewall without loosing your policy rules.

 

