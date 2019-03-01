Learn how to use sudo access in winSCP with screenshots.
First of all you need to check where is your SFTP server binary located on server you are trying to connect with winSCP.
You can check SFTP server binary location with below command –
[root@kerneltalks ~]# cat /etc/ssh/sshd_config |grep -i sftp-server
Subsystem sftp /usr/libexec/openssh/sftp-server
Here you can see sftp server binary is located at
/usr/libexec/openssh/sftp-server
Now open winSCP and click
Advanced button to open up advanced settings.
It will open up advanced setting window like one below. Here select
SFTP under
Environment on left hand side panel. You will be presented with option on right hand side.
Now, add SFTP server value here with command
sudo su -c here as displayed in screenshot below –
So we added
sudo su -c /usr/libexec/openssh/sftp-server in settings here. Now click Ok and connect to server as you normally do.
After connection you will be able to transfer files from directory where you normally need sudo permission to access.
That’s it! You logged to server using winSCP and sudo access.
