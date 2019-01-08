Kernel Talks

Install LAMP in RHEL

Learn to install LAMP in RHEL. Linux, Apache, Mysql/MariaDB, Php/PHPmyadmin i.e. LAMP is complete application stack used for development, testing & hosting dynamic websites.

LAMP is a application stack which helps you to develop, test and host dynamic website. You can test dynamic applications as well with this stack. Basically LAMP stands for Linux Apache Mysql/MariaDB and PHP/PHPMyadmin.

Linux gives a kernel platform on which rest of the stack runs. Apache provides you web-server which is front-end for your application or website. Mysql/MariaDB is database you could use for data in your site or app. PHP is as you know server side strong scripting language just fit for web application development.

Without any further delay lets run through commands to setup and configure your LAMP stack. For demonstration I will be using RHEL 7 on AWS here to setup LAMP.

Setting Linux in LAMP

Nothing to tell you here! Having a Linux server already pass you through this. Here are few installations articles from our factory.

Setting up Apache in LAMP

Installing Apache is not a big deal now. Follow below list of commands to install, enable and start Apache webserver.

Check and make sure you get Apache welcome page in browser after entering IP address of server. Open port 80 in Linux firewall, network firewall or AWS security group if necessary.

We have detailed tutorial to install Apache in Linux & install Tomcat Apache 9 if you want to refer.

Apache test page

Setting up Mysql in LAMP

MariaDB is mysql database we will be installing here. Use below commands to install and start MariaDB.

Secure your MariaDB setup by running below command –

Now you are running Mysql database i.e. MariaDB and secured it too. You can test by connecting to database and running simple command –

Setting up PHP in LAMP

Install PHP to complete this step. Install PHPMyadmin if you are planning to host dynamic website using CMS like WordPress.

You can test sample php code like one below by placing it in /var/www/html (default webserver directory)

It will shows PHP information in web browser when you hit http://ip-address/php_info.php

PHP version test page

That’s it. You have working webserver (Apache), Database (MariDB) and web development scripting language (PHP) running on Linux! Complete LAMP stack is at your service!

