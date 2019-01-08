Learn to install LAMP in RHEL. Linux, Apache, Mysql/MariaDB, Php/PHPmyadmin i.e. LAMP is complete application stack used for development, testing & hosting dynamic websites.

LAMP installation

LAMP is a application stack which helps you to develop, test and host dynamic website. You can test dynamic applications as well with this stack. Basically LAMP stands for Linux Apache Mysql/MariaDB and PHP/PHPMyadmin.

Linux gives a kernel platform on which rest of the stack runs. Apache provides you web-server which is front-end for your application or website. Mysql/MariaDB is database you could use for data in your site or app. PHP is as you know server side strong scripting language just fit for web application development.

Without any further delay lets run through commands to setup and configure your LAMP stack. For demonstration I will be using RHEL 7 on AWS here to setup LAMP.

Setting Linux in LAMP

Nothing to tell you here! Having a Linux server already pass you through this. Here are few installations articles from our factory.

Setting up Apache in LAMP

Installing Apache is not a big deal now. Follow below list of commands to install, enable and start Apache webserver.

root@kerneltalks # yum install httpd root@kerneltalks # systemctl enable httpd root@kerneltalks # systemctl start httpd 1 2 3 4 5 root @ kerneltalks # yum install httpd root @ kerneltalks # systemctl enable httpd root @ kerneltalks # systemctl start httpd

Check and make sure you get Apache welcome page in browser after entering IP address of server. Open port 80 in Linux firewall, network firewall or AWS security group if necessary.

We have detailed tutorial to install Apache in Linux & install Tomcat Apache 9 if you want to refer.

Apache test page

Setting up Mysql in LAMP

MariaDB is mysql database we will be installing here. Use below commands to install and start MariaDB.

root@kerneltalks # yum install mariadb-server mariadb root@kerneltalks # systemctl start mariadb 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # yum install mariadb-server mariadb root @ kerneltalks # systemctl start mariadb

Secure your MariaDB setup by running below command –

root@kerneltalks # /usr/bin/mysql_secure_installation NOTE: RUNNING ALL PARTS OF THIS SCRIPT IS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL MariaDB SERVERS IN PRODUCTION USE! PLEASE READ EACH STEP CAREFULLY! In order to log into MariaDB to secure it, we'll need the current password for the root user. If you've just installed MariaDB, and you haven't set the root password yet, the password will be blank, so you should just press enter here. Enter current password for root (enter for none): OK, successfully used password, moving on... Setting the root password ensures that nobody can log into the MariaDB root user without the proper authorisation. Set root password? [Y/n] Y New password: Re-enter new password: Password updated successfully! Reloading privilege tables.. ... Success! By default, a MariaDB installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MariaDB without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y ... Success! Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] n ... skipping. By default, MariaDB comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y - Dropping test database... ... Success! - Removing privileges on test database... ... Success! Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y ... Success! Cleaning up... All done! If you've completed all of the above steps, your MariaDB installation should now be secure. Thanks for using MariaDB! 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 root @ kerneltalks # /usr/bin/mysql_secure_installation NOTE : RUNNING ALL PARTS OF THIS SCRIPT IS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL MariaDB SERVERS IN PRODUCTION USE ! PLEASE READ EACH STEP CAREFULLY ! In order to log into MariaDB to secure it , we ' ll need the current password for the root user . If you ' ve just installed MariaDB , and you haven ' t set the root password yet , the password will be blank , so you should just press enter here . Enter current password for root ( enter for none ) : OK , successfully used password , moving on . . . Setting the root password ensures that nobody can log into the MariaDB root user without the proper authorisation . Set root password ? [ Y / n ] Y New password : Re - enter new password : Password updated successfully ! Reloading privilege tables . . . . . Success ! By default , a MariaDB installation has an anonymous user , allowing anyone to log into MariaDB without having to have a user account created for them . This is intended only for testing , and to make the installation go a bit smoother . You should remove them before moving into a production environment . Remove anonymous users ? [ Y / n ] Y . . . Success ! Normally , root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost' . This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network . Disallow root login remotely ? [ Y / n ] n . . . skipping . By default , MariaDB comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access . This is also intended only for testing , and should be removed before moving into a production environment . Remove test database and access to it ? [ Y / n ] Y - Dropping test database . . . . . . Success ! - Removing privileges on test database . . . . . . Success ! Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately . Reload privilege tables now ? [ Y / n ] Y . . . Success ! Cleaning up . . . All done ! If you ' ve completed all of the above steps , your MariaDB installation should now be secure . Thanks for using MariaDB !

Now you are running Mysql database i.e. MariaDB and secured it too. You can test by connecting to database and running simple command –

root@kerneltalks # mysql -u root -p Enter password: Welcome to the MariaDB monitor. Commands end with ; or \g. Your MariaDB connection id is 18 Server version: 5.5.60-MariaDB MariaDB Server Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle, MariaDB Corporation Ab and others. Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement. MariaDB [(none)]> SELECT VERSION(); +----------------+ | VERSION() | +----------------+ | 5.5.60-MariaDB | +----------------+ 1 row in set (0.00 sec) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 root @ kerneltalks # mysql -u root -p Enter password : Welcome to the MariaDB monitor . Commands end with ; or \ g . Your MariaDB connection id is 18 Server version : 5.5.60 - MariaDB MariaDB Server Copyright ( c ) 2000 , 2018 , Oracle , MariaDB Corporation Ab and others . Type 'help;' or '\h' for help . Type '\c' to clear the current input statement . MariaDB [ ( none ) ] > SELECT VERSION ( ) ; + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + | VERSION ( ) | + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + | 5.5.60 - MariaDB | + -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- + 1 row in set ( 0.00 sec )

Setting up PHP in LAMP

Install PHP to complete this step. Install PHPMyadmin if you are planning to host dynamic website using CMS like WordPress.

root@kerneltalks # yum install php 1 2 3 root @ kerneltalks # yum install php

You can test sample php code like one below by placing it in /var/www/html (default webserver directory)

# cat /var/www/html/php_info.php <?php phpinfo(); ?> 1 2 3 4 # cat /var/www/html/php_info.php & lt ; ? php phpinfo ( ) ; ? >

It will shows PHP information in web browser when you hit http://ip-address/php_info.php

PHP version test page

That’s it. You have working webserver (Apache), Database (MariDB) and web development scripting language (PHP) running on Linux! Complete LAMP stack is at your service!