How to upgrade SUSE 12 SP1 to SP3 or SP4

Short article to demonstrate how to upgrade SUSE 12 SP1 to SP3 and SP4

First you need to install zypper-migration-plugin . This plugin helps you in migration from lower service pack to higher service pack.

Then make sure your system is patched to current patch level. You can use below command to install all latest patches.

Now, once you are ready with backup of current system, proceed to migrate from SP1 to SP2. Use command zypper migration and you can see list of service pack upgrades for your system. Although, we see that we can skip SP and upgrade to higher service packs, its

You can see migration plugin gave us choice to jump from SP1 to SP2 or SP3 or SP4. Enter numeric against your choice and then it will upgrade related packages on your system. Here we select to go from SP1 to SP2 by tying 3.

Once completed reboot system. Check OS version and you can see we are upgraded from SP1 to SP2

Now, repeat process to upgrade OS from SP2 to SP3 and SP4.

