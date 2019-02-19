Kernel Talks

One liner scripts to ease your Linux tasks

Assorted collection of one liner scripts which are helpful in Linux sysadmin’s day to day tasks.

One liner scripts!

In this article, I am consolidating many one liner scripts which I used or came across which will help you to perform Linux day to day tasks. Great way to save your time in repetitive work ensuring zero human errors!

Setting up hostname in SUSE (older versions)

I always prefer hostnamectl to set hostname in systems running on newer kernels.

Add your hostname instead of myserver and your FQDN domain instead of mydomain.

Setting up nameservers in Linux

Add your own nameserver IPs and search domain in above code.

Add FQDN in hostfile

This applies to server with single IP allocated only.

Add your own domain instead of labs.kerneltalks.com

Configure sudo so that it asks user’s password when user tries to execute sudo

Remove existing NTP servers and add new in /etc/ntp.conf

