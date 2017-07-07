Shell scripting basics : IF, FOR and WHILE loop

Beginners guide to learn shell scripting basics of If statement and for. while loops. Article includes small scripts of if, for and while loop.

This article can be referred as beginner’s guide to introduction of shell scripting. We will be discussing various loops which are used in shell or bash scripting. In this chapter, we will discuss on if, for and while loop of scripting : if statement, for loop and while loop.

IF statement

If loop is conditional loop in scripting. It is used to check some conditions and perform actions based on condition being true or false. If loop structure is :







if [ condition ]

then

<execute this code>

else

<execute this code>

fi

If starts with condition check, if conditions match then it will execute following code (after then). If condition is false then it will execute code after else. If statement can be used without else part too.

Example :

# cat if_statement.sh #!/bin/bash if [ $1 -lt 100 ] then echo "Your number is smaller than 100" else echo "Your number is greater than 100" fi # sh if_statement.sh 34 Your number is smaller than 100 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 # cat if_statement.sh #!/bin/bash if [ $ 1 - lt 100 ] then echo "Your number is smaller than 100" else echo "Your number is greater than 100" fi # sh if_statement.sh 34 Your number is smaller than 100

If you execute this script, loop will read first argument as $1 and compare it with 100. Accordingly it will display output.

FOR loop

Executing same set of commands for number of times loops are used in scripting. One of them is for loop. It takes input as a series of values and execute following code repeatedly for each value. For loop structure is as below :

for i in <values>

do

<execute this code>

done

Here is reads values as a variable i and then $i can be used in following code. Once all the values processed loops stops and script proceed to next line of code.

Example :

# cat for_loop.sh #!/bin/bash for i in 1 2 3 4 5 do echo First value in series is $i done # sh for_loop.sh First value in series is 1 First value in series is 2 First value in series is 3 First value in series is 4 First value in series is 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 # cat for_loop.sh #!/bin/bash for i in 1 2 3 4 5 do echo First value in series is $i done # sh for_loop.sh First value in series is 1 First value in series is 2 First value in series is 3 First value in series is 4 First value in series is 5

You can see variable $i is being feed with different value for each run of loop. Once all values in range processed, loop exists.

WHILE loop

While is another loop used in programming which runs on condition. It keeps on running until condition is met. Once condition is un-matched, it exists. Its a conditional loop! While loop structure is :

while [ condition ]

do

<execute this code>

done

While loop starts with condition. If condition is met it execute following code and then again goes to verify condition. If condition is still met then next iteration of code execution happens. It continues till condition falses.

Example :

# cat while_loop.sh #!/bin/bash count=0 while [ $count -lt 3 ] do echo Count is $count count=$(expr $count + 1) done # sh while_loop.sh Count is 0 Count is 1 Count is 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 # cat while_loop.sh #!/bin/bash count = 0 while [ $count - lt 3 ] do echo Count is $count count = $ ( expr $count + 1 ) done # sh while_loop.sh Count is 0 Count is 1 Count is 2

In above example we have incremental counter code. We put up condition for while loop is it can execute till counter less than 3. You can observe output the while loops exists when counter hits 2.

These are three widely and commonly used for scripting! If yo have any suggestion/feedback/corrections for this article please let us know in comments below.