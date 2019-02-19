Here is little script to create mount point using CSV file which has mount point name, size and VG name.

Script to create mount points in LVM

Caution : Use script on your own risk! Do not use it on production servers. Test it and use it on newly built/dev/testing servers.

Below is script code. Save it under /tmp/lvm_script.sh and also save your CSV file under same directory with name list.csv

CSV file format is mount point name,size in GB,VG name. For example : /data,10,data_vg

Script code :

#Script to create mount point using CSV file
#Author : Shrikant Lavhate (kerneltalks.com)
#Save CSV file as list.csv in current working directory with format mount point name,size in GB,VG name

chckfail()
{
if [ $? -ne 0 ];then
echo "Check error above. Halting..."
exit 1
fi
}

for i in `cat list.csv`
do
kt_mountname=`echo $i | cut -d, -f1`
kt_lvname=`echo $i |cut -d, -f1|cut -c 2-|tr / _`
kt_vgname=`echo $i | cut -d, -f3`
kt_lvsize=`echo $i | cut -d, -f2`
kt_lvsize="${kt_lvsize}G"

lvcreate -n $kt_lvname -L $kt_lvsize $kt_vgname >/dev/null
chckfail

mkfs.ext4 /dev/$kt_vgname/$kt_lvname >/dev/null
chckfail

mkdir -p $kt_mountname >/dev/null
chckfail

mount /dev/$kt_vgname/$kt_lvname $kt_mountname>/dev/null
chckfail

echo "/dev/$kt_vgname/$kt_lvname $kt_mountname ext4 defaults 0 0">>/etc/fstab
chckfail
done

Breaking the code :

Quick walk through above code.

Part one is chckfail function which used to check if command ran is successful or not. If command failed, it will stop execution of script and exits.

Variable part extracts mount point name, size, VG to be used details from CSV file. It also creates LV names out of mount point name in CSV

Standard LVM commands to create LV, format it with EXT4, create mount point directory and mount LV on it.

Finally it adds entry to /etc/fstab for persistent mount.

Modifying script for your requirement :