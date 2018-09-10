Kernel Talks

Format date and time for Linux shell script or variable

Learn how to format date and time to use in shell script or as a variable along with different format example.

Date formats

There are many times you need to use date in your shell script e.g. to name log file, to pass it as a variable etc. So we need different format of dates which can be used as a string or variable in our scripts. In this article, lets see how to use date in shell script and what all different types of format you can use.

  • Check timedatectl command to easily manage date & time in Linux

How to use date in shell script?

You can use date by inserting shell execution within command. For example, if you want to create a log file by inserting current date in it, you can do it by following way –

Basically you need to pass format identifier with +% to date command to get your desired format of output. There are different identifiers date command supply.

You can even save specific date format to some variable like –

Different format variables for date command

These format identifiers are from date command man page :

Using combinations of above you can get your desired date format as output to use in shell script! You can even use %n for new line and %t for adding tab in outputs which is mostly not needed since you will be using it as a single string.

Different date format examples

For your convenience and ready to use, I listed below combinations for different date formats.

 

