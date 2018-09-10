Format date and time for Linux shell script or variable

Learn how to format date and time to use in shell script or as a variable along with different format example.

There are many times you need to use date in your shell script e.g. to name log file, to pass it as a variable etc. So we need different format of dates which can be used as a string or variable in our scripts. In this article, lets see how to use date in shell script and what all different types of format you can use.

Check timedatectl command to easily manage date & time in Linux

How to use date in shell script?

You can use date by inserting shell execution within command. For example, if you want to create a log file by inserting current date in it, you can do it by following way –

root@kerneltalks # echo test > /tmp/`date +%d`.txt root@kerneltalks # ls -lrt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 5 Sep 10 09:10 10.txt 1 2 3 4 5 root @ kerneltalks # echo test > /tmp/`date +%d`.txt root @ kerneltalks # ls -lrt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 5 Sep 10 09 : 10 10.txt

Basically you need to pass format identifier with +% to date command to get your desired format of output. There are different identifiers date command supply.

You can even save specific date format to some variable like –

root@kerneltalks # MYDATE=`date +%d.%b.%Y` root@kerneltalks # echo $MYDATE 10.Sep.2018 1 2 3 4 5 root @ kerneltalks # MYDATE=`date +%d.%b.%Y` root @ kerneltalks # echo $MYDATE 10.Sep.2018

Different format variables for date command

These format identifiers are from date command man page :

%a locale’s abbreviated weekday name (e.g., Sun) %A locale’s full weekday name (e.g., Sunday) %b locale’s abbreviated month name (e.g., Jan) %B locale’s full month name (e.g., January) %c locale’s date and time (e.g., Thu Mar 3 23:05:25 2005) %C century; like %Y, except omit last two digits (e.g., 20) %d day of month (e.g, 01) %D date; same as %m/%d/%y %e day of month, space padded; same as %_d %F full date; same as %Y-%m-%d %g last two digits of year of ISO week number (see %G) %G year of ISO week number (see %V); normally useful only with %V %h same as %b %H hour (00..23) %I hour (01..12) %j day of year (001..366) %k hour ( 0..23) %l hour ( 1..12) %m month (01..12) %M minute (00..59) %N nanoseconds (000000000..999999999) %p locale’s equivalent of either AM or PM; blank if not known %P like %p, but lower case %r locale’s 12-hour clock time (e.g., 11:11:04 PM) %R 24-hour hour and minute; same as %H:%M %s seconds since 1970-01-01 00:00:00 UTC %S second (00..60) %T time; same as %H:%M:%S %u day of week (1..7); 1 is Monday %U week number of year, with Sunday as first day of week (00..53) %V ISO week number, with Monday as first day of week (01..53) %w day of week (0..6); 0 is Sunday %W week number of year, with Monday as first day of week (00..53) %x locale’s date representation (e.g., 12/31/99) %X locale’s time representation (e.g., 23:13:48) %y last two digits of year (00..99) %Y year %z +hhmm numeric timezone (e.g., -0400) %:z +hh:mm numeric timezone (e.g., -04:00) %::z +hh:mm:ss numeric time zone (e.g., -04:00:00) %Z alphabetic time zone abbreviation (e.g., EDT) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 % a locale ’ s abbreviated weekday name ( e . g . , Sun ) % A locale ’ s full weekday name ( e . g . , Sunday ) % b locale ’ s abbreviated month name ( e . g . , Jan ) % B locale ’ s full month name ( e . g . , January ) % c locale ’ s date and time ( e . g . , Thu Mar 3 23 : 05 : 25 2005 ) % C century ; like % Y , except omit last two digits ( e . g . , 20 ) % d day of month ( e . g , 01 ) % D date ; same as % m / % d / % y % e day of month , space padded ; same as % _d % F full date ; same as % Y - % m - % d % g last two digits of year of ISO week number ( see % G ) % G year of ISO week number ( see % V ) ; normally useful only with % V % h same as % b % H hour ( 00..23 ) % I hour ( 01..12 ) % j day of year ( 001..366 ) % k hour ( 0..23 ) % l hour ( 1..12 ) % m month ( 01..12 ) % M minute ( 00..59 ) % N nanoseconds ( 000000000..999999999 ) % p locale ’ s equivalent of either AM or PM ; blank if not known % P like % p , but lower case % r locale ’ s 12 - hour clock time ( e . g . , 11 : 11 : 04 PM ) % R 24 - hour hour and minute ; same as % H : % M % s seconds since 1970 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 UTC % S second ( 00..60 ) % T time ; same as % H : % M : % S % u day of week ( 1..7 ) ; 1 is Monday % U week number of year , with Sunday as first day of week ( 00..53 ) % V ISO week number , with Monday as first day of week ( 01..53 ) % w day of week ( 0..6 ) ; 0 is Sunday % W week number of year , with Monday as first day of week ( 00..53 ) % x locale ’ s date representation ( e . g . , 12 / 31 / 99 ) % X locale ’ s time representation ( e . g . , 23 : 13 : 48 ) % y last two digits of year ( 00..99 ) % Y year % z + hhmm numeric timezone ( e . g . , - 0400 ) % : z + hh : mm numeric timezone ( e . g . , - 04 : 00 ) % :: z + hh : mm : ss numeric time zone ( e . g . , - 04 : 00 : 00 ) % Z alphabetic time zone abbreviation ( e . g . , EDT )

Using combinations of above you can get your desired date format as output to use in shell script! You can even use %n for new line and %t for adding tab in outputs which is mostly not needed since you will be using it as a single string.

Different date format examples

For your convenience and ready to use, I listed below combinations for different date formats.