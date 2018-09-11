Learn difference between Docker swarm and Kubernetes. Comparison between two container orchestration platforms in tabular manner.

When you are on learning curve of application containerization, there will be a stage when you come across orchestration tools for containers. If you have started your learning with Docker then Docker swarm is the first cluster management tool you must have learnt and then Kubernetes. So its time to compare docker swarm and Kubernetes. In this article, we will quickly see what is docker, what is kubernetes and then comparison between the two.

What is Docker swarm?

Docker swarm is native tool to Docker which is aimed at clustering management of Docker containers. Docker swarm enables you to built a cluster of multi node VM of physical machines running Docker engine. In turns you will be running containers on multiple machines to facilitate HA, availability, fault tolerant environment. Its pretty much simple to setup and native to Docker.

What is Kubernetes?

Its a platform to manage containerized applications i.e. containers in cluster environment along with automation. Its does almost similar job swarm mode does but in different and enhanced way. Its developed by Google in first place and later project handed over to CNCF. It works with containers like Docker and rocket. Kubernetes installation is bit complex than Swarm.

Compare Docker and Kubernetes

If someone asks you comparison between Docker and Kubernetes then thats not a valid question in first place. You can not differentiate between Docker and Kubernetes. Docker is a engine which runs containers or itself it refers as container and Kubernetes is orchestration platform which manages Docker containers in cluster environment. So one can not compare Docker and Kubernetes.

Difference between Docker Swarm and Kubernetes

I added comparison of Swarm and Kubernetes in below table for easy readability.