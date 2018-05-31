Learn how to install Docker in Linux. Docker is next step of virtualization which does Operating system level virtualization also known as containerization.

In this article, we will walk you through the procedure to install Docker in any Linux distro like RHEL, SUSE, OEL, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu etc. Sometimes your package manager like YUM or apt-get may offer package docker* to install docker on your server but it’s always good to get fresh Docker setup. Since Docker is changing fast and it’s always advisable to install the latest version of Docker which might not be available with your package manager.

Install docker using package

If you package manage has Docker package available to install then it’s an easy way to get Docker on your system. But you may not be getting the latest version of Docker in this case. You can install package simply using yum or apt-get command. Below sample output for your reference from OpenSuse server.

root@kerneltalks # zypper in docker Building repository 'openSUSE-13.2-Update' cache .................................................................................................................[done] Retrieving repository 'openSUSE-13.2-Update-Non-Oss' metadata ....................................................................................................[done] Building repository 'openSUSE-13.2-Update-Non-Oss' cache .........................................................................................................[done] Loading repository data... Reading installed packages... Resolving package dependencies... The following NEW package is going to be installed: docker 1 new package to install. Overall download size: 6.2 MiB. Already cached: 0 B After the operation, additional 22.9 MiB will be used. Continue? [y/n/? shows all options] (y): y Retrieving package docker-1.9.1-56.1.x86_64 (1/1), 6.2 MiB ( 22.9 MiB unpacked) Retrieving: docker-1.9.1-56.1.x86_64.rpm .............................................................................................................[done (2.5 MiB/s)] Checking for file conflicts: .....................................................................................................................................[done] (1/1) Installing: docker-1.9.1-56.1 ..............................................................................................................................[done] Additional rpm output: creating group docker... Updating /etc/sysconfig/docker... 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 root @ kerneltalks # zypper in docker Building repository 'openSUSE-13.2-Update' cache . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Retrieving repository 'openSUSE-13.2-Update-Non-Oss' metadata . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Building repository 'openSUSE-13.2-Update-Non-Oss' cache . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Loading repository data . . . Reading installed packages . . . Resolving package dependencies . . . The following NEW package is going to be installed : docker 1 new package to install . Overall download size : 6.2 MiB . Already cached : 0 B After the operation , additional 22.9 MiB will be used . Continue ? [ y / n / ? shows all options ] ( y ) : y Retrieving package docker - 1.9.1 - 56.1.x86_64 ( 1 / 1 ) , 6.2 MiB ( 22.9 MiB unpacked ) Retrieving : docker - 1.9.1 - 56.1.x86_64.rpm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ( 2.5 MiB / s ) ] Checking for file conflicts : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] ( 1 / 1 ) Installing : docker - 1.9.1 - 56.1 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . [ done ] Additional rpm output : creating group docker . . . Updating / etc / sysconfig / docker . . .

Install docker using the script

In below procedure, we will be using the script from Docker’s official website which will scan your system for details and automatically fetch latest and compatible docker version for your system and installs it. We will be fetching script from this docker URL and using it to install the latest Docker on the list of Linux distros.

Fetch the latest script from docker official website using curl. If you read this script, SUPPORT_MAP variable shows the list of Linux distros this script support. If you are running any other Linux version than listed here then this method won’t be useful for you.

root@kerneltalks # curl -fsSL get.docker.com -o get-docker.sh root@kerneltalks # ls -lrt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 13847 May 30 18:59 get-docker.sh 1 2 3 4 5 root @ kerneltalks # curl -fsSL get.docker.com -o get-docker.sh root @ kerneltalks # ls -lrt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 13847 May 30 18 : 59 get - docker .sh

Now we have latest get-docker. sh script from docker official website on our server. Now, you just have to run the script and it will do the rest!

# sh get-docker.sh # Executing docker install script, commit: 36b78b2 + sh -c 'yum install -y -q yum-utils' Package yum-utils-1.1.31-45.el7.noarch already installed and latest version + sh -c 'yum-config-manager --add-repo https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo' Loaded plugins: fastestmirror adding repo from: https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo grabbing file https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo to /etc/yum.repos.d/docker-ce.repo repo saved to /etc/yum.repos.d/docker-ce.repo + '[' edge '!=' stable ']' + sh -c 'yum-config-manager --enable docker-ce-edge' Loaded plugins: fastestmirror ========================================================================= repo: docker-ce-edge ========================================================================= [docker-ce-edge] async = True bandwidth = 0 base_persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/7 baseurl = https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/7/x86_64/edge cache = 0 cachedir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/7/docker-ce-edge check_config_file_age = True compare_providers_priority = 80 cost = 1000 deltarpm_metadata_percentage = 100 deltarpm_percentage = enabled = 1 enablegroups = True exclude = failovermethod = priority ftp_disable_epsv = False gpgcadir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/7/docker-ce-edge/gpgcadir gpgcakey = gpgcheck = True gpgdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/7/docker-ce-edge/gpgdir gpgkey = https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/gpg hdrdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/7/docker-ce-edge/headers http_caching = all includepkgs = ip_resolve = keepalive = True keepcache = False mddownloadpolicy = sqlite mdpolicy = group:small mediaid = metadata_expire = 21600 metadata_expire_filter = read-only:present metalink = minrate = 0 mirrorlist = mirrorlist_expire = 86400 name = Docker CE Edge - x86_64 old_base_cache_dir = password = persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/7/docker-ce-edge pkgdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/7/docker-ce-edge/packages proxy = False proxy_dict = proxy_password = proxy_username = repo_gpgcheck = False retries = 10 skip_if_unavailable = False ssl_check_cert_permissions = True sslcacert = sslclientcert = sslclientkey = sslverify = True throttle = 0 timeout = 30.0 ui_id = docker-ce-edge/x86_64 ui_repoid_vars = releasever, basearch username = + sh -c 'yum makecache' Loaded plugins: fastestmirror base | 3.6 kB 00:00:00 docker-ce-edge | 2.9 kB 00:00:00 docker-ce-stable | 2.9 kB 00:00:00 epel/x86_64/metalink | 21 kB 00:00:00 extras | 3.4 kB 00:00:00 updates | 3.4 kB 00:00:00 (1/15): docker-ce-stable/x86_64/filelists_db | 7.7 kB 00:00:03 (2/15): base/7/x86_64/other_db | 2.5 MB 00:00:04 (3/15): docker-ce-edge/x86_64/filelists_db | 9.6 kB 00:00:04 (4/15): docker-ce-edge/x86_64/other_db | 62 kB 00:00:04 (5/15): docker-ce-stable/x86_64/other_db | 66 kB 00:00:00 (6/15): base/7/x86_64/filelists_db | 6.9 MB 00:00:05 (7/15): epel/x86_64/filelists_db | 10 MB 00:00:01 (8/15): epel/x86_64/prestodelta | 2.8 kB 00:00:00 (9/15): epel/x86_64/other_db | 3.1 MB 00:00:01 (10/15): extras/7/x86_64/prestodelta | 48 kB 00:00:02 (11/15): extras/7/x86_64/other_db | 95 kB 00:00:02 (12/15): extras/7/x86_64/filelists_db | 519 kB 00:00:02 (13/15): updates/7/x86_64/filelists_db | 1.3 MB 00:00:02 (14/15): updates/7/x86_64/prestodelta | 231 kB 00:00:00 (15/15): updates/7/x86_64/other_db | 228 kB 00:00:00 Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: mirror.genesisadaptive.com * epel: s3-mirror-us-east-1.fedoraproject.org * extras: mirror.math.princeton.edu * updates: mirror.metrocast.net Metadata Cache Created + sh -c 'yum install -y -q docker-ce' If you would like to use Docker as a non-root user, you should now consider adding your user to the "docker" group with something like: sudo usermod -aG docker your-user Remember that you will have to log out and back in for this to take effect! WARNING: Adding a user to the "docker" group will grant the ability to run containers which can be used to obtain root privileges on the docker host. Refer to https://docs.docker.com/engine/security/security/#docker-daemon-attack-surface for more information. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 # sh get-docker.sh # Executing docker install script, commit: 36b78b2 + sh - c 'yum install -y -q yum-utils' Package yum - utils - 1.1.31 - 45.el7.noarch already installed and latest version + sh - c 'yum-config-manager --add-repo https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo' Loaded plugins : fastestmirror adding repo from : https : / / download .docker .com / linux / centos / docker - ce .repo grabbing file https : / / download .docker .com / linux / centos / docker - ce .repo to / etc / yum .repos .d / docker - ce .repo repo saved to / etc / yum .repos .d / docker - ce .repo + '[' edge '!=' stable ']' + sh - c 'yum-config-manager --enable docker-ce-edge' Loaded plugins : fastestmirror === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === = repo : docker - ce - edge === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === === = [ docker - ce - edge ] async = True bandwidth = 0 base_persistdir = / var / lib / yum / repos / x86_64 / 7 baseurl = https : / / download .docker .com / linux / centos / 7 / x86_64 / edge cache = 0 cachedir = / var / cache / yum / x86_64 / 7 / docker - ce - edge check_config_file_age = True compare_providers_priority = 80 cost = 1000 deltarpm_metadata_percentage = 100 deltarpm_percentage = enabled = 1 enablegroups = True exclude = failovermethod = priority ftp_disable_epsv = False gpgcadir = / var / lib / yum / repos / x86_64 / 7 / docker - ce - edge / gpgcadir gpgcakey = gpgcheck = True gpgdir = / var / lib / yum / repos / x86_64 / 7 / docker - ce - edge / gpgdir gpgkey = https : / / download .docker .com / linux / centos / gpg hdrdir = / var / cache / yum / x86_64 / 7 / docker - ce - edge / headers http_caching = all includepkgs = ip_resolve = keepalive = True keepcache = False mddownloadpolicy = sqlite mdpolicy = group : small mediaid = metadata_expire = 21600 metadata_expire_filter = read - only : present metalink = minrate = 0 mirrorlist = mirrorlist_expire = 86400 name = Docker CE Edge - x86_64 old_base_cache_dir = password = persistdir = / var / lib / yum / repos / x86_64 / 7 / docker - ce - edge pkgdir = / var / cache / yum / x86_64 / 7 / docker - ce - edge / packages proxy = False proxy_dict = proxy_password = proxy_username = repo_gpgcheck = False retries = 10 skip_if_unavailable = False ssl_check_cert_permissions = True sslcacert = sslclientcert = sslclientkey = sslverify = True throttle = 0 timeout = 30.0 ui_id = docker - ce - edge / x86_64 ui_repoid_vars = releasever , basearch username = + sh - c 'yum makecache' Loaded plugins : fastestmirror base | 3.6 kB 00 : 00 : 00 docker - ce - edge | 2.9 kB 00 : 00 : 00 docker - ce - stable | 2.9 kB 00 : 00 : 00 epel / x86_64 / metalink | 21 kB 00 : 00 : 00 extras | 3.4 kB 00 : 00 : 00 updates | 3.4 kB 00 : 00 : 00 ( 1 / 15 ) : docker - ce - stable / x86_64 / filelists_db | 7.7 kB 00 : 00 : 03 ( 2 / 15 ) : base / 7 / x86_64 / other_db | 2.5 MB 00 : 00 : 04 ( 3 / 15 ) : docker - ce - edge / x86_64 / filelists_db | 9.6 kB 00 : 00 : 04 ( 4 / 15 ) : docker - ce - edge / x86_64 / other_db | 62 kB 00 : 00 : 04 ( 5 / 15 ) : docker - ce - stable / x86_64 / other_db | 66 kB 00 : 00 : 00 ( 6 / 15 ) : base / 7 / x86_64 / filelists_db | 6.9 MB 00 : 00 : 05 ( 7 / 15 ) : epel / x86_64 / filelists_db | 10 MB 00 : 00 : 01 ( 8 / 15 ) : epel / x86_64 / prestodelta | 2.8 kB 00 : 00 : 00 ( 9 / 15 ) : epel / x86_64 / other_db | 3.1 MB 00 : 00 : 01 ( 10 / 15 ) : extras / 7 / x86_64 / prestodelta | 48 kB 00 : 00 : 02 ( 11 / 15 ) : extras / 7 / x86_64 / other_db | 95 kB 00 : 00 : 02 ( 12 / 15 ) : extras / 7 / x86_64 / filelists_db | 519 kB 00 : 00 : 02 ( 13 / 15 ) : updates / 7 / x86_64 / filelists_db | 1.3 MB 00 : 00 : 02 ( 14 / 15 ) : updates / 7 / x86_64 / prestodelta | 231 kB 00 : 00 : 00 ( 15 / 15 ) : updates / 7 / x86_64 / other_db | 228 kB 00 : 00 : 00 Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base : mirror .genesisadaptive .com * epel : s3 - mirror - us - east - 1.fedoraproject.org * extras : mirror .math .princeton .edu * updates : mirror .metrocast .net Metadata Cache Created + sh - c 'yum install -y -q docker-ce' If you would like to use Docker as a non - root user , you should now consider adding your user to the "docker" group with something like : sudo usermod - aG docker your - user Remember that you will have to log out and back in for this to take effect ! WARNING : Adding a user to the "docker" group will grant the ability to run containers which can be used to obtain root privileges on the docker host . Refer to https : / / docs .docker .com / engine / security / security / #docker-daemon-attack-surface for more information .

If you observe above output then you will get know that script will detect your OS and will download, configure and use supported repo to install Docker on your machine. It also notifies you to add non-root user to group docker so that he/she can run docker commands with root privileges.

You can download and run script this in a single command as well like below –

root@kerneltalks # curl -fsSL get.docker.com -o - get-docker.sh | bash -s 1 2 3 root @ kerneltalks # curl -fsSL get.docker.com -o - get-docker.sh | bash -s

If you are running script on un-supported Linux version (which is not mentioned in SUPPORT_MAP list) then you will see below error.

root@kerneltalks # sh get-docker.sh Executing docker install script, commit: 36b78b2 Either your platform is not easily detectable or is not supported by this installer script. Please visit the following URL for more detailed installation instructions: https://docs.docker.com/engine/installation/ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 root @ kerneltalks # sh get-docker.sh Executing docker install script , commit : 36b78b2 Either your platform is not easily detectable or is not supported by this installer script . Please visit the following URL for more detailed installation instructions : https : / / docs .docker .com / engine / installation /

If you are on RHEL, SLES (basically Enterprise Linux editions) then only Docker EE i.e. Enterprise Edition (paid) is supported on them. You will need to purchase appropriate subscriptions to use them. You will see below message –

# sh get-docker.sh # Executing docker install script, commit: 36b78b2 WARNING: rhel is now only supported by Docker EE Check https://store.docker.com for information on Docker EE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 # sh get-docker.sh # Executing docker install script, commit: 36b78b2 WARNING : rhel is now only supported by Docker EE Check https : / / store .docker .com for information on Docker EE

Install with help from docker store

If both above methods are not suitable for you then you can always opt for the last method. Head to Docker online store . Goto Docker CE i.e. Community Edition (the free one) and choose your Linux distro. Currently, they have listed AWS, Azure, Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu & Debian. Click on your choice, head to Resources tab and click Detailed installation instructions. You will be redirected to appropriate document on Docker documents which have detailed step by step commands to perform a clean install of Docker on Linux of your choice! Or you can always head to this home page of installation and choose your host.

Check if Docker is installed

Finally, you have to check if Docker is installed on the system. To check if docker is installed, simply run command docker version

root@kerneltalks # docker version Client: Version: 18.05.0-ce API version: 1.37 Go version: go1.9.5 Git commit: f150324 Built: Wed May 9 22:14:54 2018 OS/Arch: linux/amd64 Experimental: false Orchestrator: swarm Cannot connect to the Docker daemon at unix:///var/run/docker.sock. Is the docker daemon running? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 root @ kerneltalks # docker version Client : Version : 18.05.0 - ce API version : 1.37 Go version : go1 . 9.5 Git commit : f150324 Built : Wed May 9 22 : 14 : 54 2018 OS / Arch : linux / amd64 Experimental : false Orchestrator : swarm Cannot connect to the Docker daemon at unix : / / / var / run / docker .sock . Is the docker daemon running ?

The last line in above output shows that Docker service is not yet running on server. You can start the service and then output will show your Docker server details as well.

root@kerneltalks # service docker start root@kerneltalks # docker version Client: Version: 18.05.0-ce API version: 1.37 Go version: go1.9.5 Git commit: f150324 Built: Wed May 9 22:14:54 2018 OS/Arch: linux/amd64 Experimental: false Orchestrator: swarm Server: Engine: Version: 18.05.0-ce API version: 1.37 (minimum version 1.12) Go version: go1.9.5 Git commit: f150324 Built: Wed May 9 22:18:36 2018 OS/Arch: linux/amd64 Experimental: false 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 root @ kerneltalks # service docker start root @ kerneltalks # docker version Client : Version : 18.05.0 - ce API version : 1.37 Go version : go1 . 9.5 Git commit : f150324 Built : Wed May 9 22 : 14 : 54 2018 OS / Arch : linux / amd64 Experimental : false Orchestrator : swarm Server : Engine : Version : 18.05.0 - ce API version : 1.37 ( minimum version 1.12 ) Go version : go1 . 9.5 Git commit : f150324 Built : Wed May 9 22 : 18 : 36 2018 OS / Arch : linux / amd64 Experimental : false

So, now you have successfully installed Docker on your machine and started Docker server. You are yet to create containers in it!