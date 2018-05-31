Kernel Talks

How to install docker in Linux

Learn how to install Docker in Linux. Docker is next step of virtualization which does Operating system level virtualization also known as containerization.

In this article, we will walk you through the procedure to install Docker in any Linux distro like RHEL, SUSE, OEL, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu etc. Sometimes your package manager like YUM or apt-get may offer package docker* to install docker on your server but it’s always good to get fresh Docker setup. Since Docker is changing fast and it’s always advisable to install the latest version of Docker which might not be available with your package manager.

Install docker using package

If you package manage has Docker package available to install then it’s an easy way to get Docker on your system. But you may not be getting the latest version of Docker in this case. You can install package simply using yum or apt-get command. Below sample output for your reference from OpenSuse server.

Install docker using the script

In below procedure, we will be using the script from Docker’s official website which will scan your system for details and automatically fetch latest and compatible docker version for your system and installs it. We will be fetching script from this docker URL and using it to install the latest Docker on the list of Linux distros.

Fetch the latest script from docker official website using curl. If you read this script, SUPPORT_MAP variable shows the list of Linux distros this script support. If you are running any other Linux version than listed here then this method won’t be useful for you.

Now we have latest get-docker.sh script from docker official website on our server. Now, you just have to run the script and it will do the rest!

If you observe above output then you will get know that script will detect your OS and will download, configure and use supported repo to install Docker on your machine. It also notifies you to add non-root user to group docker so that he/she can run docker commands with root privileges.

You can download and run script this in a single command as well like below –

If you are running script on un-supported Linux version (which is not mentioned in SUPPORT_MAP list) then you will see below error.

If you are on RHEL, SLES (basically Enterprise Linux editions) then only Docker EE i.e. Enterprise Edition (paid) is supported on them. You will need to purchase appropriate subscriptions to use them. You will see below message –

Install with help from docker store

If both above methods are not suitable for you then you can always opt for the last method. Head to Docker online store . Goto Docker CE i.e. Community Edition (the free one) and choose your Linux distro. Currently, they have listed AWS, Azure, Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu & Debian. Click on your choice, head to Resources tab and click Detailed installation instructions. You will be redirected to appropriate document on Docker documents which have detailed step by step commands to perform a clean install of Docker on Linux of your choice! Or you can always head to this home page of installation and choose your host.

Check if Docker is installed

Finally, you have to check if Docker is installed on the system. To check if docker is installed, simply run command docker version

The last line in above output shows that Docker service is not yet running on server. You can start the service and then output will show your Docker server details as well.

So, now you have successfully installed Docker on your machine and started Docker server. You are yet to create containers in it!

