Docker swarm cheat sheet. List of all commands to create, run, manage container cluster environment, Docker Swarm!

Docker swarm is cluster environment for docker containers. Swarm is created with number of machines running docker daemons. Collectively they are managed by one master node to run clustered environment for containers!

In this article we are listing out all the currently available docker swarm commands in a very short overview. This is cheat sheet you can glance through to brush or your swarm knowledge or quick reference for any swarm management command. We are covering most used or useful switches with the below commands. There are more switches available for each command and you can get them with --help

Docker swarm commands for swarm management

This set of command is used mainly to start, manage swarm cluster as a whole. For node management within cluster we have different set of commands following this section.

docker swarm init : Initiate swam cluster –advertise-addr : Advertised address on which swarm lives –autolock : Locks manager and display key which will be needed to unlock stopped manager –force-new-cluster : Create new cluster from backup and dont attempt to connect to old known nodes

: Initiate swam cluster docker swarm join-token : Lists join security token to join another node in swarm as worker or manager –quite : Only display token. By default it displays complete command to be used along with token. –rotate : Rotate (change) token for security reasons.

: Lists join security token to join another node in swarm as worker or manager docker swarm join : Join already running swarm as a worker or manager –token : Security token to join swarm –availability : Mark node’s status as active/drain/pause after joining

: Join already running swarm as a worker or manager docker swarm leave : Leave swarm. To be run from node itself -f : Leave forcefully ignoring all warnings.

: Leave swarm. To be run from node itself docker swarm unlock : Unlocks swarm by providing key after manager restarts

: Unlocks swarm by providing key after manager restarts docker swarm unlock-key : Display swarm unlock key -q : Only display token. –rotate : Rotate (change) token for security reasons.

: Display swarm unlock key docker swarm update : Updates swarm configurations –autolock : true/false. Turns on or off locking if not done while initiating.

: Updates swarm configurations

Docker swarm node commands for swarm node management

Node is a server participating in Docker swarm. Node can either be worker or manager in swarm. Manager node has ability to manage swarm nodes and services along with serving workloads. Worker nodes can only serve workloads.

docker node ls : Lists nodes in swarm -q : Only display node Ids –format : Format output using GO format –filter : Apply filters to output

: Lists nodes in swarm docker node ps : Display tasks running on nodes Above all switches applies here too.

: Display tasks running on nodes docker node promote : Promote node to manager role

: Promote node to manager role docker node demote : Demote node from manager to worker role

: Demote node from manager to worker role docker node rm : Remove node from swarm. Run from manager node. -f : Force remove

: Remove node from swarm. Run from manager node. docker node inspect : Detailed information about node –format :Format output using GO format –pretty : Print in human readable friendly format

: Detailed information about node docker node update : Update node configs –role : worker/manager. Update node role –availability : active/pause/drain. Set node state.

: Update node configs

Docker swarm service commands for swarm service management

Docker service is used to create and spawn workloads to swarm nodes.