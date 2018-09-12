Kernel Talks

Kubernetes installation and configuration

Step by step guide for Kubernetes installation and configuration along with sample outputs.

Pre-requisite

  • Basic requirement to run Kubernetes is your machine should not have SWAP configured if at all it is configured you need to turn it off using swapoff -a.
  • You will need Docker installed on your machine.
  • You will need to set your SELinux in permissive mode to enable kubelet network communication. You can set policy in SELinux for Kubernetes and then you can enable it normally.
  • Kubernetes ports should be open between master and nodes for cluster communications. All are TCP ports and to be open for inbound traffic.

Installation of Kubernetes master node Kubemaster

First step is to install three pillar packages of Kubernetes which are :

  • kubeadm – It bootstrap Kubernetes cluster
  • kubectl – CLI for managing cluster
  • kubelet – Service running on all nodes which helps managing cluster by performing tasks

For downloading these packages you need to configure repo for the same. Below are repo file contents for respective distributions.

For RedHat, CentOs or Fedora (YUM based)-

For Ubuntu, Suse or Debian (APT based)-

Once you have configured the repo install packages kubeadm, kubectl and kubelet according to your distribution package management.

Enable and start kubelet service

Configuration of Kubernetes master node Kubemaster

Now you need to make sure both Docker and Kubernetes using same cgroup driver. By default its cgroupfs for both. If you havnt changed for Docker then you dont have to do anything for Kubernetes as well. But if you are using different cgroup in Docker you need to specify it for Kubernetes in below file –

This file will be picked up by kubeadm while starting up. But if you have Kubernetes already running you need to reload this configuration using –

Now you are ready to bring up Kubernetes master and then add worker nodes or minions to it as a slave for cluster.

You have installed and adjusted settings to bring up Kubemaster. You can start Kubemaster using command kubeadm init but you need to provide network CIDR first time.

  • --pod-network-cidr= : For pod network
  • --apiserver-advertise-address= : Optional. To be used when multiple IP addresses/subnets assigned to machine.

Refer below output for starting up Kubernetes master node. There are few warnings which can be corrected with basic sysadmin tasks.

In the above output there are two key things you get –

  • Commands to enable regular user to administer Kubemaster
  • Command to run on slave node to join Kubernetes cluster

Thats it. You have successfully started Kubemaster node and brought up your Kubernetes cluster. Next task is to install and configure your secondary nodes in this cluster.

Installation of Kubernetes slave node or minion

Installation process remains the same. Follow steps for disabling SWAP, installing Docker and installing 3 Kubernetes packages.

Configuration of Kubernetes slave node minion

Nothing to do much on this node. You already have the command to run on this node for joining cluster which was spit out by kubeadm init command.

Lets see how to join node in Kubernetes cluster using kubeadm command –

And here you go. Node has joined cluster successfully. Thus you have completed Kubernetes cluster installation and configuration!

Check nodes status from kubemaster.

Once you see all status as ready you have a steady cluster up and running.

 

