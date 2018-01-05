Space is not released after deleting files in Linux?

Troubleshooting guide to reclaim space on disk after deleting files in Linux.

One of the common issues Linux Unix system users faces is disk space is not being released even after files are deleted. Sysadmins faces some issues when they try to recover disk space by deleting high sized files in mount point and then they found disk utilization stays the same even after deleting huge files. Sometimes, application users are moving/deleting large log files and still wont be able to reclaim space on mount point.

In this troubleshooting guide, I will walk you through steps which will help you to reclaim space on disk after deleting files. Here we will learn how to remove deleted open files in Linux. Most of the time files are deleted manually but processes using those files are keep them open and hence space is not reclaimed. df also shows incorrect space utilization.

Process stop/start/restart

To resolve this issue, you need to gracefully or forcefully end processes using those deleted files. First get list of such deleted files which are still marked open by processes. Use lsof (list open files) command with +L1 switch for this or you can directly grep for deleted in lsof output without switch

root@kerneltalks # lsof +L1 COMMAND PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF NLINK NODE NAME tuned 777 root 7u REG 202,2 4096 0 8827610 /tmp/ffiJEo5nz (deleted) root@kerneltalks # lsof | grep -i deleted tuned 777 root 7u REG 202,2 4096 0 8827610 /tmp/ffiJEo5nz (deleted) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 root @ kerneltalks # lsof +L1 COMMAND PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SIZE / OFF NLINK NODE NAME tuned 777 root 7u REG 202 , 2 4096 0 8827610 / tmp / ffiJEo5nz ( deleted ) root @ kerneltalks # lsof | grep -i deleted tuned 777 root 7u REG 202 , 2 4096 0 8827610 / tmp / ffiJEo5nz ( deleted )

lsof output can be read column wise as below –

command pid user FD type device size node name

Now, in above output check the PID 777 and stop that process. If you can not stop it you can kill process. In case of application processes, you can refer application guides how to stop, start, restart its processes. Restarting process helps in releasing lock on that file which process made to held it as open. Once related process is stopped/restarted you can see space will be released and you can observe reduced utilization in df command output.

Clear from proc filesystem

Another way is to vacate the space used by file by de-allocating that space from /proc filesystem. As you aware, every process in Linux has its allocations in /proc filesystem i.e. process filesystem. Make sure that process/application has no impact if you are flushing files (which are held open by app) from /proc filesystem.

You can find file allocation at /proc/<pid>/fd/<fd_number> location. Where, pid and fd_number you can get from lsof output we saw above. If you check type of this file then its a symbolic link to your deleted file.

root@kerneltalks # file /proc/777/fd/7 /proc/777/fd/7: broken symbolic link to `/tmp/ffiJEo5nz (deleted)' 1 2 3 4 root @ kerneltalks # file /proc/777/fd/7 / proc / 777 / fd / 7 : broken symbolic link to ` / tmp / ffiJEo5nz ( deleted ) '

So, in our case we can do it using –

root@kerneltalks # > /proc/777/fd/7 1 2 3 root @ kerneltalks # > /proc/777/fd/7

Thats it! Flushing it you will regain your lost space by those files which you already deleted.