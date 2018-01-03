How to add EBS disk on AWS Linux server

Article explaining step by step procedure to add EBS disk on AWS Linux server with screenshots.

Now a days most of the servers runs on cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure etc. So daily administrative tasks on Linux servers from AWS console is one of the common thing in sysadmin’s task list. In this article we will walk you through one of such task i.e. adding new disk to AWS Linux server.

Adding disk to EC2 Linux server has two portion. First portion is to be done on AWS EC2 console which is creating new volume to be attached to server. And attaching it to EC2 instance on AWS console. Second portion is to be done on Linux server which is to identify newly added disk at kernel level and prepare it for use.

Creating & attaching EBS volume

In this step we will learn how to create EBS volume in AWS console and how to attach EBS volume to AWS EC2 instance.

Login to your EC2 console and navigate to Volumes which is under ELASTIC BLOCK STORAGE menu on left hand side bar. You will be presented with current list of volumes in your AWS account like below –

Now, click Create Volume button and you will be presented with below screen.

Here you need to choose several parameters of your volume –

Volume Type. This decides your volume performance and obv billing. Size. In GB. Min and Max available size differs according to your volume type choice. IOPS. Performance parameters. Changes according to your volume type choice Availability Zone. Make sure you select same AZ as your EC2 instance Throughput. Performance parameter. Only available for ST1 & SC1 volume type. Snapshot ID. Select snapshot if you want to create new volume from existing snapshot backup. For fresh blank volume leave it blank. Encryption. Check mark if you want volume to be encrypted. Extra layer of security. Tags. Add tags for management, reporting, billing purposes.

After selecting proper parameters as per your requirement, click Create Volume button. You will be presented with ‘Volume created successfully’ dialogue if everything goes well along with volume ID of your newly created volume. Click Close and you will be back of volume list.

Now check volume ID to identify your newly created volume in this list. It will be marked with ‘Available’ state. Select that volume and select Attach volume from Actions menu.

Now you will be presented with instance selection menu. Here you need to choose instance to which this volume is to be attached. Remember only instances in same AZ of volume are

Once you select the instance you can see device name which will be reflected at kernel level in your instance under Device field. Here its /dev/sdf .

Check out note being displayed here. It says : Note: Newer Linux kernels may rename your devices to /dev/xvdf through /dev/xvdp internally, even when the device name entered here (and shown in the details) is /dev/sdf through /dev/sdp.

It says newer Linux kernels may interpret your device name as /dev/xvdf than /dev/sdf . This means this volume will be either /dev/sdf (on old kernel) or /dev/xvdf on new kernel.

Thats it. Once attached you can see volume state is changed from Available to in-use

Identifying volume on Linux instance

Now head back to your Linux server. Login and check new volume in fdisk -l output.

root@kerneltalks # fdisk -l WARNING: fdisk GPT support is currently new, and therefore in an experimental ph ase. Use at your own discretion. Disk /dev/xvda: 10.7 GB, 10737418240 bytes, 20971520 sectors Units = sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk label type: gpt Disk identifier: 25D08425-708A-47D2-B907-1F0A3F769A90 # Start End Size Type Name 1 2048 4095 1M BIOS boot parti 2 4096 20971486 10G Microsoft basic Disk /dev/xvdf: 10.7 GB, 10737418240 bytes, 20971520 sectors Units = sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

As AWS mentioned new device name will be reflected as /dev/xvdf in kernel, you can see /dev/xvdf in above output.