Know different Load Balancers in AWS

A quick post about different types of load balancers in AWS and the difference between them.

Elastic Load Balancers in AWS!

AWS offers a load balancing feature under EC2 compute service. It offers basically 4 types of load balancers :

Application Load Balancer Network Load Balancer Gateway Load Balancer Classic Load Balancer

We will quickly go through them one by one and finally compare them with each other.

Application Load Balancer

It’s a Layer 7 load balancer. Operates at the application layer.

Aimed to handle HTTP and HTTPS traffic

It is capable of routing based on path patterns.

SSL can be offloaded to it. Supports SNI.

Even authentications can be offloaded to it.

Targets can be EC2, Lambda, and IP addresses.

Step by step ALB creation

Network Load Balancer

It’s a layer 4 Load Balancer. Operates at the transport layer.

Aimed to handle TCP, UDP, and TLS traffic

Uninterrupted end to end encryption till target

Ultra-low latency load balancers capable of handling millions of requests per second.

Gateway Load Balancer

It’s a Layer 3 Load Balancer. Operates at the network layer.

Aimed to handle virtual appliances traffic on GENEVE protocol.

Scale virtual appliances like Firewalls, IDP, etc. using this LB

Classic Load Balancer

It’s a combination of ALB and NLB offered by AWS formerly (with reduced features).

New deployments should not be using it.

Its existence is only for compatibility for old EC2-Classics running customers.

Lets compare all 4 Elastic Load Balancers side by side –

ALB NLB GLB CLB OSI model layer 7 4 3 7 and 4 Protocol supported HTTP, HTTPS TCP, UDP, TLS GENEVE HTTP, HTTPS, TCP Supports static IP for ELB No, only DNS name Yes No No, only DNS name SSL offloading Yes Yes (TLS termination) No Yes SNI support Yes Yes No No Authentication offloading Yes No No No End to end encryption No if using SSL offloading Yes No Yes Sticky sessions Yes Yes Yes Yes Path patterns Yes Cross zone load balancing Enabled by default Yes Yes Disabled. Enable it manually Type of registered targets Instance, Lambda, IP Instance, IP Instance, IP Instance,IP Use cases Websites, web applications Application requiring low latency load balancing Load balancing or scaling virtual appliances for IDP, firewall etc. Web applications.

I mentioned the commonly used features comparison above. Amazon published a very good comparison of all load balancers on this page.