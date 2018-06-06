Learn how to resolve Authorisation not recognised error while using xterm in Linux

Error :

Sometimes your users complain they cant use GUI via X server from Linux box (in this case mobaXterm). They are receiving their display authorization is not recognized. An error like below –

appuser@kerneltalks@ xclock MobaXterm X11 proxy: Authorisation not recognised Error: Can't open display: localhost:10.0 1 2 3 4 5 appuser @ kerneltalks @ xclock MobaXterm X11 proxy : Authorisation not recognised Error : Can ' t open display : localhost : 10.0

Sometimes these errors show up when you switch user from the root account or any other account.

Quick Solution:

Login directly with user on which you want to use xclock

appuser needs to login directly on the server and you won’t see this issue. Most of the time it arises once you su to appuser from root or different user.

Read further if you have to switch user and then use x-term.

appuser need to add its entry to authorization. This entry will be the last entry in .Xauthority file in a home directory of appuser

appuser@kerneltalks $ xauth -f .Xauthority list |tail -1 kerneltalks/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c appuser@kerneltalks $ xauth add kerneltalks/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c 1 2 3 4 5 appuser @ kerneltalks $ xauth - f .Xauthority list | tail - 1 kerneltalks / unix : 10 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c appuser @ kerneltalks $ xauth add kerneltalks / unix : 10 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c

and you are good to go!

Bit of an explanation :

This error occurs since your ID don’t have the authorization to connect to X server. Let’s walk through how to resolve this error. List out authorization entries for displays using xauth list

appuser@kerneltalks $ xauth list kerneltalks/unix:12 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 60c402df81f68e721qwe531d1c99c1eb kerneltalks/unix:11 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 ad81da801d778fqwe6aea383635be27d kerneltalks/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 0bd591485031d0ae670475g46db1b8b9 1 2 3 4 5 6 appuser @ kerneltalks $ xauth list kerneltalks / unix : 12 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 60c402df81f68e721qwe531d1c99c1eb kerneltalks / unix : 11 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 ad81da801d778fqwe6aea383635be27d kerneltalks / unix : 10 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 0bd591485031d0ae670475g46db1b8b9

The output shows entries column wise –

Display name Protocol name (MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 referred to single period) hexkey

If you have many sessions and you are on test/dev environment and you are the only one using your system you can remove all above entries using xauth remove to make sure you have a clean slate and getting only your session cookie. Or, you can save this output for reference. Login again, try xclock and new the entry will be generated. Compare the latest output with the older one and get your new entry filtered out. Or as mentioned above in quick solution it will be last entry in .Xauthority file in a home directory of appuser . You can not read .Xauthority file like text file so you have to use xauth -f command to view its content.

Logout from all sessions. Login again with app user and run xclock once. This will generate new session cookie token which you can see in xauth list .

appuser@kerneltalks $ xauth list kerneltalks/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c 1 2 3 4 appuser @ kerneltalks $ xauth list kerneltalks / unix : 10 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c

Now, grab this entry and add authorization using below command –

appuser@kerneltalks $ xauth add APCSFIOGWDV02/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c 1 2 3 appuser @ kerneltalks $ xauth add APCSFIOGWDV02 / unix : 10 MIT - MAGIC - COOKIE - 1 df22dfc7df88b60f0653198cc85f543c

and that’s it. You xclock should work now!