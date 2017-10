Kerneltalks blog turned one today. This article crafts one year blog journey in info-graphics! Keep visiting us. Thanks you!

Yay! Happy Birthday KernelTalks!

Yup. Blog turned one today. It was slow but exponential growth for KernelTalks. Let me walk you through this one year journey with info-graphic format below :

Thanks for stopping by! Subscribe us. Follow us. Contact us. Keep visiting us!