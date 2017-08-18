Double century! Celebrating 200 posts!

Here we are on 200th block! Kerneltalks journey of 10 months! Crawling web of Linux, Unix & scripts for goodness of sysadmin!

And here we are on another milestone 200 posts! Six months ago we hit 100 posts milestone and now double century!

KernelTalks grown big and steadily past few months. Our pageviews increased which almost totaled to 160K as I am writing this article. Our social reach extended too in terms of fan page followers, likes, shares, comments on or posts. We are also observing daily email subscriber signing up for our newsletters which indicates reader’s interest in upcoming articles! All these numbers are available here.

In terms of traffic, we observe significant rise in organic search traffic from search engines which is almost 15-20% of total traffic. SEO tuning, SSL implementation and speed boosting with CDN helped us to climb search engine ladder. Alexa ranking is leaping day by day confirming increasing traffic to blog. Currently holding 380K rank globally. KernelTalks also featured in top 60 Linux blog list by Feedspot.

KernelTalks gonna complete one year in couple of months! Considering millions of blogs on internet and budding new ones every other day, this progress is pretty good for first year. Hope to see some more good number at our first anniversary! Till then have a happy read!