Data center presence of top Cloud providers

An overview on global data center presence of top Cloud companies like AWS, Google cloud, Azure etc. This article lists maps and links which will help you understand data center presence of various firms.

All companies are moving to cloud now. Since cloud model aims at pay-per-use its best fit in cost cutting for every company who works in IT field. Latest hardware and technologies are at your service without investing and worrying about maintenance of hardware and facilities is biggest benefit luring customers to cloud companies.

Since cloud is hot cake and its demand is growing day by day, we see lots of players in cloud providers market. Its not easy to offer cloud services since you need a huge facilities all over the globe rather network of such facilities across globe to build your own cloud. Its not a easy task, not at all! Data centers are the back bone of these clouds. They house the hardware which actually runs cloud services. So its important to know your cloud provider’s data centers locations which helps you deciding many aspects of your services before moving in.

Here in this article we will be listing all top level cloud provider’s data center locations. This information is available on their respective websites, but we are consolidating it here for your quick reference!

Below data is as on 23rd Aug 2017

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

AWS global infrastructures consist of 16 regions with 44 zones within. Zone normally indicates one or more datacenter. Latest updated details can be found on their page here. AWS global infrastructure map looks like :

Where, numbers denotes number of availability zones in that region and green circles shows upcoming regions.

Google Cloud Platform

Another biggie in Cloud service market. Google has presence in 11 regions with 33 zones within. Google also shared their network map details along with data center presence here on this page. Their global locations map looks like below :

Where number denotes available zones and blue ones are upcoming locations.

Microsoft Azure

Azure is cloud service from Microsoft. Their global infrastructure consist of 36 regions. Latest and updated info can be grabbed from this page. Microsoft’s data center map looks like one below :

Where triangle ones are upcoming locations.

IBM Bluemix

IBM offer its cloud platform as a service in Bluemix. Although IBM has many data centers across the globe, only 39 are dedicated to Bluemix. Latest updated infra details can be found here on this page.

HP Cloud

I could not find infrastructure map or consolidated information for Hewlett Packard (HP) cloud global infrastructure. However I got some info on HP UK website here. Where HP states they have 28 data centers powering their cloud and they are building new 5 data centers in EMEA region.

vCloud

vmware cloud also referred as vCloud has 11 zones in total of 4 countries. vmware dont define regions, rather they denies zones within countries. vmware released this PDF which has all these details.

So looking at above maps and numbers we can jot down current infrastructure reach of three top cloud companies in below table :

Amazon web services Google Cloud Microsoft Azure Regions 16 11 36 Zones 44 33 Upcoming regions 5 6 6 /* Here you can add custom CSS for the current table */ /* Lean more about CSS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cascading_Style_Sheets */ /* To prevent the use of styles to other tables use "#supsystic-table-18" as a base selector for example: #supsystic-table-18 { ... } #supsystic-table-18 tbody { ... } #supsystic-table-18 tbody tr { ... } */

Every company uses different terminology. Where regions are common for all but not zones. Zones are referred as single or multiple datacenters in that geographical vicinity. Microsoft, IBM dont refer zones term they only refer to regions. vmware dont refer regions they only refer country wise zones. So exact data center count for each company is not known rather shouldn’t be!

Let us know if you have more information of links regarding data center details of cloud providers (publically made available by owners) in comments below.