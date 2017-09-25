Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

You are here: Home / Virtualization

How to install VMware tools on Linux guest machine

Published: | Modified: | 156 views



Learn to install VMware tools in Linux guest machine like RedHat, Suse, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS etc. Article includes screenshots, commands and complete installation log.

How to install vmware tools on Linux
VMware tools installation on Linux

Even cloud market is bursting now a days, many corporations still prefer to have in-house Infra virtualization using technologies like VMware. Wide variety of Operating systems can be hosted on virtual machines created under it.

Linux servers like Red Hat, Ubuntu, Suse, Fedora are hosted on VMware infra. After fresh installation you will see warning under VMware console that VMware tools are not installed on your guest machine. Like below :

VMware Tools is not installed on this virtual machine!

vmware tools warning
vmware tools warning

It is not mandatory to install these tools but recommended to have them on guest machine so that host and guest can communicate properly. As a result, your vmware console has more power, visibility over your guest machine.

In this article, we will walk thorugh steps on how to install vmware tools on Linux guest OS like Red Hat, Ubuntu, Kali, Suse, Debian etc.

Step 1.

First make sure you have one empty CD-ROM drive attached with guest machine. Click on “Install VMware Tools” link in the warning shown above. That will be under ‘Summary‘ tab of your virtual machine in vmware console. This will pop up message confirming to mount vmware tools cdrom on your guest OS.

Mounting VMware tools disc
Mounting VMware tools disc

Click ‘Mount‘ on pop up and it will mount VMware tools disc on your guest Linux machine. If you have VMware tools ISO, you can mount ISO as well.

Step 2.

Login to guest Linux machine and you will notice disc is automatically mounted on ‘/media/VMware Tools’. Verify it using df command.

If its not mounted automatically, you can mount it manually with below set of commands –

Once mounted confirm the content of discs are visible to you.

It is important to copy files from disc to local directory. Since if you try to directly run things from disc you may encounter permission related errors because disc is mounted as read only.

Step 3.

Copy installers in local directory. Goto disc and copy tar file in it to local direcotry e.g. /tmp/vmware

Now untar and unzip this file. You will see newly created directory named vmware-tools-distrib

Navigate to vmware-tools-distrib where actual installer script is located. Its a perl script (vmware-install.pl) so make sure you have perl installed on your server.

Step 4.

Install VMware tools. Final step is to run perl script and install tools. It will ask you couple of questions regarding directory structures, you can customize or just accept defaults.

All below installation logs are minimized for better reading experience. To view them, click on them to expand code.

Once it receives all the answers, installation begins –

During installation it will ask you if you want to enable specific features or not. Submit your choices accordingly.

Finally it will detect and confirms  GUI related parameters and builds boot image.

At the end, it present you with command to be used for VMware tools, greets and un-mount VMware tools disc (if it was mounted automatically in beginning)

Thats it! You have successfully installed VMware tools on your Linux guest machine in vmware. You can now see IP details of guest in vmware console. Also VMware tools status will be shown as ‘Installed and running‘.

 

Share Your Comments & Feedback: