Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

data-ad-format="auto">
You are here: Home / Tips & Tricks / How to list open ports on Linux/Unix server

How to list open ports on Linux/Unix server

Last updated on by Leave a Comment


List open ports in Linux UnixLearn to list all open ports on Linux or Unix system. Also view associated process with them. Handy tip to troubleshoot service connectivity issues.

 

Many times in life of sysadmin, you need to check which all ports open on your system. Sometimes you need to check if particular port is listening on server or not. If particular service is communicating on configured port or not. If particular port has established connection or not.

All these things can be analysed with below commands.


netstat command :

Obviously first command is none other than netstat command. Use netstat with 4 options :

  • -a : Shows all sockets
  • -p : Show related PID
  • -t : TCP
  • -u : UDP

In above output you can see :

  • First column is protocol
  • Forth column local address includes local IP, port, service
  • Fifth column destination IP, port etc
  • Sixth column is current state
  • Last column is PID and process name which owns that socket

lsof command :

Using lsof command also you can trace current open ports on system. lsof mainely lists open files. Since sockets are treated as network files at kernel level and they are treated as open when communicating, sockets can be listed using lsof!

lsof has -i option specifically to list network files.

In above output you can see which command being run by which user using which socket and state of port at the end!

If you have any other trick to list open ports on system, please let us know in comments. We will add it to this post.

Any thoughts?