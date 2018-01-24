8 ways to generate random password in Linux

Learn 8 different ways to generate random password in Linux using Linux native commands or third party utilities.
In this article, we will walk you through various different ways to generate random password in Linux terminal. Few of them are using native Linux commands and others are using third party tools or utilities which can easily be installed on Linux machine. Here we are looking at native commands like
openssl, dd,
md5sum,
tr,
urandom and third party tools like mkpasswd, randpw, pwgen, spw, gpg, xkcdpass, diceware, revelation, keepaasx, passwordmaker.
These are actually ways to get some random alphanumeric string which can be utilized as password. Random passwords can be used for new users so that there will be uniqueness no matter how large your user base is. Without any further delay lets jump into those 15 different ways to generate random password in Linux.
Generate password using mkpasswd utility
mkpasswd comes with install of
expect package on RHEL based systems. On Debian based systems
mkpasswd comes with package
whois. Trying to install
mkpasswd package will results in error –
No package mkpasswd available. on RHEL system and E: Unable to locate package mkpasswd in Debian based.
So install their parent packages as mentioned above and you are good to go.
Run
mkpasswd to get passwords
Command behaves differently on different systems so work accordingly. There are many switches which can be used to control length etc parameters. You can explore them from man pages.
Generate password using openssl
Openssl comes in build with almost all the Linux distributions. We can use its random function to get alphanumeric string generated which can be used as password.
Generate password using urandom
Device file
/dev/urandom is another source of getting random characters. We are using
tr function and trimming output to get random string to use as password.
dd command to generate password
We can even use /dev/urandom device along with dd command to get string of random characters.
Using md5sum to generate password
Another way to get array of random characters which can be used as password is to calculate MD5 checksum! s you know checksum value is indeed looks like random characters grouped together we can use it as password. Make sure you use source as something variable so that you get different checksum every time you run command. For example
date ! date command always yields changing output.
Generate password using pwgen
pwgen package comes with repositories like EPEL.
pwgen is more focused on generating passwords which are pronounceable but not a dictionary word or not in plain English. You may not find it in standard distribution repo. Install the package and run
pwgen command. Boom !
Generate password using gpg tool
GPG is a OpenPGP encryption and signing tool. Mostly gpg tool comes pre-installed (at least it is on my RHEL7). But if not you can look for
gpg or
gpg2 package and install it.
Use below command to generate password from gpg tool.
Generate password using xkcdpass
Famous geek humor website xkcd, published a very interesting post about memorable but still complex passwords. You can view it here. So
xkcdpass tool took inspiration from this post and did its work! Its a python package and available on python’s official website here
All installation and usage instructions are mentioned on that page. Here is install steps and outputs from my test RHEL server for your reference.
root@kerneltalks # wget https://pypi.python.org/packages/b4/d7/3253bd2964390e034cf0bba227db96d94de361454530dc056d8c1c096abc/xkcdpass-1.14.3.tar.gz#md5=5f15d52f1d36207b07391f7a25c7965f
--2018-01-23 19:09:17-- https://pypi.python.org/packages/b4/d7/3253bd2964390e034cf0bba227db96d94de361454530dc056d8c1c096abc/xkcdpass-1.14.3.tar.gz
Resolving pypi.python.org (pypi.python.org)... 151.101.32.223, 2a04:4e42:8::223
Connecting to pypi.python.org (pypi.python.org)|151.101.32.223|:443... connected.
HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK
Length: 871848 (851K) [binary/octet-stream]
Saving to: ‘xkcdpass-1.14.3.tar.gz’
100%[==============================================================================================================================>] 871,848 --.-K/s in 0.01s
2018-01-23 19:09:17 (63.9 MB/s) - ‘xkcdpass-1.14.3.tar.gz’ saved [871848/871848]
root@kerneltalks # tar -xvf xkcdpass-1.14.3.tar.gz
xkcdpass-1.14.3/
xkcdpass-1.14.3/examples/
xkcdpass-1.14.3/examples/example_import.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/examples/example_json.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/examples/example_postprocess.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/LICENSE.BSD
xkcdpass-1.14.3/MANIFEST.in
xkcdpass-1.14.3/PKG-INFO
xkcdpass-1.14.3/README.rst
xkcdpass-1.14.3/setup.cfg
xkcdpass-1.14.3/setup.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/tests/
xkcdpass-1.14.3/tests/test_list.txt
xkcdpass-1.14.3/tests/test_xkcdpass.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/tests/__init__.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/eff-long
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/eff-short
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/eff-special
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/fin-kotus
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/ita-wiki
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/legacy
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/static/spa-mich
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/xkcd_password.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass/__init__.py
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.1
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/dependency_links.txt
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/entry_points.txt
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/not-zip-safe
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/PKG-INFO
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/SOURCES.txt
xkcdpass-1.14.3/xkcdpass.egg-info/top_level.txt
root@kerneltalks # cd xkcdpass-1.14.3
root@kerneltalks # python setup.py install
running install
running bdist_egg
running egg_info
writing xkcdpass.egg-info/PKG-INFO
writing top-level names to xkcdpass.egg-info/top_level.txt
writing dependency_links to xkcdpass.egg-info/dependency_links.txt
writing entry points to xkcdpass.egg-info/entry_points.txt
reading manifest file 'xkcdpass.egg-info/SOURCES.txt'
reading manifest template 'MANIFEST.in'
writing manifest file 'xkcdpass.egg-info/SOURCES.txt'
installing library code to build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg
running install_lib
running build_py
creating build
creating build/lib
creating build/lib/xkcdpass
copying xkcdpass/xkcd_password.py -> build/lib/xkcdpass
copying xkcdpass/__init__.py -> build/lib/xkcdpass
creating build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/eff-long -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/eff-short -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/eff-special -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/fin-kotus -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/ita-wiki -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/legacy -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
copying xkcdpass/static/spa-mich -> build/lib/xkcdpass/static
creating build/bdist.linux-x86_64
creating build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg
creating build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/xkcd_password.py -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/__init__.py -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass
creating build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/eff-long -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/eff-short -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/eff-special -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/fin-kotus -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/ita-wiki -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/legacy -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
copying build/lib/xkcdpass/static/spa-mich -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/static
byte-compiling build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/xkcd_password.py to xkcd_password.pyc
byte-compiling build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/xkcdpass/__init__.py to __init__.pyc
creating build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
copying xkcdpass.egg-info/PKG-INFO -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
copying xkcdpass.egg-info/SOURCES.txt -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
copying xkcdpass.egg-info/dependency_links.txt -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
copying xkcdpass.egg-info/entry_points.txt -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
copying xkcdpass.egg-info/not-zip-safe -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
copying xkcdpass.egg-info/top_level.txt -> build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg/EGG-INFO
creating dist
creating 'dist/xkcdpass-1.14.3-py2.7.egg' and adding 'build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg' to it
removing 'build/bdist.linux-x86_64/egg' (and everything under it)
Processing xkcdpass-1.14.3-py2.7.egg
creating /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/xkcdpass-1.14.3-py2.7.egg
Extracting xkcdpass-1.14.3-py2.7.egg to /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages
Adding xkcdpass 1.14.3 to easy-install.pth file
Installing xkcdpass script to /usr/bin
Installed /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/xkcdpass-1.14.3-py2.7.egg
Processing dependencies for xkcdpass==1.14.3
Finished processing dependencies for xkcdpass==1.14.3
Now running xkcdpass command will give you random set of dictionary words like below –
Or even you can use all those words together as such a long password which is easy to remember for a user and very hard to crack using computer program.
There are tools like Diceware, KeePassX, Revelation, PasswordMaker for Linux which can be considered for making strong random passwords.
