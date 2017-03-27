All YUM related articles in one place! Helpful YUM cheat sheet to learn, understand, revise YUM related sysadmin tasks on single page.

YUM is Yellow dog Updater Modified. Its a package management tool for RPM based systems. It has below list of features which makes it must use for every sysadmin.







Simple install, un-install, upgrade operations for packages Automatic resolves software dependency while installing or upgrading Looks for more than one source for software (supports multiple repositories) Supports CLI and GUI Automatically detects architecture of system and search for best fit software version Works well with remote (network connectivity) and local (without network connectivity) repositories.

In this article I am gathering all YUM related posts in one place so that you dont have to search them through our site!

Package Operations

Configurations

Services

Miscellaneous