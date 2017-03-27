All YUM related articles in one place! Helpful YUM cheat sheet to learn, understand, revise YUM related sysadmin tasks on single page.
YUM is Yellow dog Updater Modified. Its a package management tool for RPM based systems. It has below list of features which makes it must use for every sysadmin.
- Simple install, un-install, upgrade operations for packages
- Automatic resolves software dependency while installing or upgrading
- Looks for more than one source for software (supports multiple repositories)
- Supports CLI and GUI
- Automatically detects architecture of system and search for best fit software version
- Works well with remote (network connectivity) and local (without network connectivity) repositories.
In this article I am gathering all YUM related posts in one place so that you dont have to search them through our site!
Package Operations
Configurations
Services
Miscellaneous
