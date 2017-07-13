How to resolve aclocal: not found error in Ubuntu

Troubleshooting steps to clear out aclocal: not found error in Ubuntu. Install mentioned package dependencies and your will be all set.

Recently I faced an issue while installing s3fs utility. I saw an error as below :

./autogen.sh: 38: ./autogen.sh: aclocal: not found

This was while executing autogen.sh script.

# ./autogen.sh --- Make commit hash file ------- --- Finished commit hash file --- --- Start autotools ------------- ./autogen.sh: 38: ./autogen.sh: aclocal: not found --- Finished autotools ----------

So one of the package was missing which stopped script from executing. We will walk through process to resolve it.

First, you have to install autotools-dev package on your machine.

# apt-get install autotools-dev Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following NEW packages will be installed: autotools-dev 0 upgraded, 1 newly installed, 0 to remove and 35 not upgraded. Need to get 39.8 kB of archives. After this operation, 155 kB of additional disk space will be used. Get:1 http://ap-south-1.ec2.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial/main amd64 autotools-dev all 20150820.1 [39.8 kB] Fetched 39.8 kB in 0s (104 kB/s) Selecting previously unselected package autotools-dev. (Reading database ... 56705 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack .../autotools-dev_20150820.1_all.deb ... Unpacking autotools-dev (20150820.1) ... Processing triggers for man-db (2.7.5-1) ... Setting up autotools-dev (20150820.1) ...

Once completed, proceed with installing automake package.

# apt-get install automake Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following additional packages will be installed: autoconf m4 Suggested packages: autoconf-archive gnu-standards autoconf-doc libtool gettext The following NEW packages will be installed: autoconf automake m4 0 upgraded, 3 newly installed, 0 to remove and 35 not upgraded. Need to get 1,025 kB of archives. After this operation, 3,781 kB of additional disk space will be used. Do you want to continue? [Y/n] y Get:1 http://ap-south-1.ec2.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial/main amd64 m4 amd64 1.4.17-5 [195 kB] Get:2 http://ap-south-1.ec2.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial/main amd64 autoconf all 2.69-9 [321 kB] Get:3 http://ap-south-1.ec2.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial/main amd64 automake all 1:1.15-4ubuntu1 [510 kB] Fetched 1,025 kB in 1s (920 kB/s) Selecting previously unselected package m4. (Reading database ... 56719 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack .../archives/m4_1.4.17-5_amd64.deb ... Unpacking m4 (1.4.17-5) ... Selecting previously unselected package autoconf. Preparing to unpack .../autoconf_2.69-9_all.deb ... Unpacking autoconf (2.69-9) ... Selecting previously unselected package automake. Preparing to unpack .../automake_1%3a1.15-4ubuntu1_all.deb ... Unpacking automake (1:1.15-4ubuntu1) ... Processing triggers for install-info (6.1.0.dfsg.1-5) ... Processing triggers for man-db (2.7.5-1) ... Setting up m4 (1.4.17-5) ... Setting up autoconf (2.69-9) ... Setting up automake (1:1.15-4ubuntu1) ... update-alternatives: using /usr/bin/automake-1.15 to provide /usr/bin/automake (automake) in auto mode

This automake package will get you through success! After installing both of them I tried running script again and it was successful.

# ./autogen.sh --- Make commit hash file ------- --- Finished commit hash file --- --- Start autotools ------------- configure.ac:30: installing './compile' configure.ac:26: installing './config.guess' configure.ac:26: installing './config.sub' configure.ac:27: installing './install-sh' configure.ac:27: installing './missing' src/Makefile.am: installing './depcomp' parallel-tests: installing './test-driver' --- Finished autotools ----------

Conclusion

To resolve ” aclocal: not found ” error, install autotools-dev and automake packages in Ubuntu. This will resolve your error.