How to resolve aclocal: not found error in Ubuntu

Troubleshooting steps to clear out aclocal: not found error in Ubuntu. Install mentioned package dependencies and your will be all set.

Resolve aclocal: not found error in Ubuntu
Recently I faced an issue while installing s3fs utility. I saw an error as below :

./autogen.sh: 38: ./autogen.sh: aclocal: not found

This was while executing autogen.sh script.

So one of the package was missing which stopped script from executing. We will walk through process to resolve it.

First, you have to install autotools-dev package on your machine.

Once completed, proceed with installing automake package.

This automake package will get you through success! After installing both of them I tried running script again and it was successful.

Conclusion

To resolve ” aclocal: not found ” error, install autotools-dev and automake packages in Ubuntu. This will resolve your error.

 

