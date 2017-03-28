Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux & scripts.

You are here: Home / Troubleshooting Errors

pvcreate error: Device /dev/xyz not found (or ignored by filtering).

| Published: | Modified:



Solution for pvcreate error: Device /dev/xyz not found (or ignored by filtering).
Solution for pvcreate error: Device /dev/xyz not found (or ignored by filtering).

Solution for pvcreate error:  Device /dev/xyz not found (or ignored by filtering). Troubleshooting steps and resolution for this error.

 

Sometimes when adding new disk/LUN to Linux machine using pvcreate you may come across below error :



  Device /dev/xyz not found (or ignored by filtering).

This is due to disk was used in different volume manager (possibly Linux own fdisk manager) and now you are trying to use it in LVM. To resolve this error, first check if it has fdisk partitions using fdisk command :

In above example you can print current partition table of disk using “p” option under fdisk menu.

You can see there is one primary partition detected using fdisk. Because of this LVM command to initialize this disk (pvcreate) failed.

To resolve this you need to remove this partition and re-initialize disk in LVM.  To delete partition use “d” option under fdisk menu.

After issuing delete (d) command under fdisk menu, you need to write (w) changes on disk. This will remove your existing partition on disk. Once again you can use print (p) option to make sure that there is no fdisk partition on disk.

You can now use disk in LVM without any issue.

If this solution doesnt work for you or there were no partitions on disk previously and still if you get this error then you may want to look at your multipath configurations. Hint is to look at your verbose pvcreate output to check where its failing. Use pvcreate -vvv /dev/<name> command.

 

Any thoughts?