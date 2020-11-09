Kernel Talks

Unix, Linux, & Cloud!

You are here: Home / Software & Tools

Assorted list of resources to ease your AWS tasks

Published: | Modified: | 1 view



Assorted list of resources to help you with your work in AWS!

Swiss knife for AWS tasks!

In this post, I am going to quickly run down the assorted list of different software, tools, or online resources that will help you with your AWS journey. Without further delay let’s jump into it.

AWS Native tools

AWS architecting

  • AWS Architecture Icons: List of supported drawing and diagramming tools along with download links for Icons assets and toolkits. It’s very much helpful in designing presentable diagrams with updated, latest AWS icons. Every architecture’s must-have resource!

PuTTY lovers

Infrastructure coding

  • Visual Studio Code: Most favored and loved software for all coding you do on your computer. Supports almost all languages and clouds. Allows you to connect to your cloud and run your code from the software window itself.

The list can grow on and on. I just collected a few of them here to start with. Let me know your additions in the comments down below!

Share Your Comments & Feedback:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.