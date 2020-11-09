Assorted list of resources to ease your AWS tasks

Assorted list of resources to help you with your work in AWS!

Swiss knife for AWS tasks!

In this post, I am going to quickly run down the assorted list of different software, tools, or online resources that will help you with your AWS journey. Without further delay let’s jump into it.

AWS Native tools

AWS Pricing Calculator: Estimate your design cost beforehand and budget accordingly

AWS Simple Monthly Calculator: Estimate the monthly running cost of your infra on AWS. It is going to be deprecated soon and will be replaced by the former one.

AWS service health dashboard: Live status of AWS services. You can even use the AWS personal health dashboard which will curate health status according to infra being used in your account.

AWS architecting

AWS Architecture Icons: List of supported drawing and diagramming tools along with download links for Icons assets and toolkits. It’s very much helpful in designing presentable diagrams with updated, latest AWS icons. Every architecture’s must-have resource!

PuTTY lovers

pagent authentication agent: If you are an AWS engineer and logging into EC2 Linux instances frequently then this tool is pretty much handy. It does all authentication key’s heavy lifting where you can connect to any EC2s seamlessly. Even with the use of bastion hosts.

Infrastructure coding

Visual Studio Code: Most favored and loved software for all coding you do on your computer. Supports almost all languages and clouds. Allows you to connect to your cloud and run your code from the software window itself.

The list can grow on and on. I just collected a few of them here to start with. Let me know your additions in the comments down below!