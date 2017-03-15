How to check if package is installed on Linux

Learn to check if package is installed on Linux server or not. Verify package availability on server along with its installed date.

Package installation on Linux sometimes fails saying ‘package is already installed; nothing to do’. To avoid this you need to first check if package is installed on system or not and then attempt its installation. In this article we will be seeing different ways we can check if package is installed on server and also check its installation date.

Different ways to check if package is installed or not :

On RPM based system –

RPM based systems like Red Hat, Cent OS etc, we can use rpm query command like below :

# rpm -qa |grep telnet telnet-0.17-60.el7.x86_64 OR # rpm -q telnet telnet-0.17-60.el7.x86_64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 # rpm -qa |grep telnet telnet - 0.17 - 60.el7.x86_64 OR # rpm -q telnet telnet - 0.17 - 60.el7.x86_64

We are using -qa i.e. query all options which will list all installed packages on system. We are grepping out our desired (telnet in this example) package name. If output is blank then package is not installed. If its installed then respective name will be shown (like above). To understand what these numbers in package name mean read package naming conventions.

Or even directly querying package name will yield you same result like second example above.

If system is configured with YUM then it can list all installed packages for you and you can grep out your desired package from it.

# yum list installed telnet Loaded plugins: amazon-id, rhui-lb, search-disabled-repos Installed Packages telnet.x86_64 1:0.17-60.el7 @rhui-REGION-rhel-server-releases OR # yum list installed |grep telnet telnet.x86_64 1:0.17-60.el7 @rhui-REGION-rhel-server-releases 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 # yum list installed telnet Loaded plugins : amazon - id , rhui - lb , search - disabled - repos Installed Packages telnet .x86_64 1 : 0.17 - 60.el7 @ rhui - REGION - rhel - server - releases OR # yum list installed |grep telnet telnet .x86_64 1 : 0.17 - 60.el7 @ rhui - REGION - rhel - server - releases

On APT based systems :

APT based systems like Debian, Ubuntu etc, dpkg command can be used to verify if package is installed –

# dpkg -l |grep telnet ii telnet 0.17-40 amd64 basic telnet client 1 2 3 4 # dpkg -l |grep telnet ii telnet 0.17 - 40 amd64 basic telnet client

column wise fields in output are Name, Version, Architecture, Description.

If you have apt repository configured then you can try install emulation of desired package. If its installed then respective message will be shown in output (highlighted line below). If its not installed then output just emulates installation process and exits without actually installing. –

# apt-get install -s telnet Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done telnet is already the newest version (0.17-40). 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 # apt-get install -s telnet Reading package lists . . . Done Building dependency tree Reading state information . . . Done telnet is already the newest version ( 0.17 - 40 ) . 0 upgraded , 0 newly installed , 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded .

Package installation date :

One of the Linux interview question is how to find package installation date? Answer is –

On YUM based systems :

rpm command has direct option of sorting packages with their installed date (–last). Grep your desired package and you will get its installed date.

# rpm -qa --last |grep telnet telnet-0.17-60.el7.x86_64 Fri 10 Mar 2017 01:58:17 PM EST 1 2 3 4 # rpm -qa --last |grep telnet telnet - 0.17 - 60.el7.x86_64 Fri 10 Mar 2017 01 : 58 : 17 PM EST

On APT based systems :

Here there is no direct command which shows installation date. You have to grep ‘install’ word through installer log files /var/log/dpkg.log to get installation date. If logrotate is configured on system then use wild card * to search through all rotated and current log files.

If you onserve this file does not exist on your server then install operation wasnt performed on that sustem after its setup. On very first install operation (using apt-get or dpkg) this file will get created and start logging installation details.