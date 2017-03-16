How to resolve fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory

Learn how to get rid of fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory during utility or third party package installations in Linux.

Many times during package/utility installations you must have came across error like one below :

fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory



Recently I faced it while installing cmatrix from source code. I saw error like one below :

# make gcc -DHAVE_CONFIG_H -I. -I. -I. -g -O2 -Wall -Wno-comment -c cmatrix.c cmatrix.c:37:20: fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory #include <curses.h> ^ compilation terminated. make: *** [cmatrix.o] Error 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 # make gcc - DHAVE_CONFIG_H - I . - I . - I . - g - O2 - Wall - Wno - comment - c cmatrix .c cmatrix .c : 37 : 20 : fatal error : curses .h : No such file or directory #include <curses.h> ^ compilation terminated . make : * * * [ cmatrix .o ] Error 1

After troubleshooting I came up with solution and able to through make stage. I am sharing it here which might be useful for you.

curses.h header file belongs to ncurses module! You need to install packages ncurses-devel, ncurses (YUM) or libncurses5-dev (APT) and you will be through this error.

Use yum install ncurses-devel ncurses for YUM based systems (like Red Hat, Cent OS etc.) or apt-get install libncurses5-dev for APT based systems (like Debian, Ubuntu etc.)