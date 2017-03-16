Kernel Talks

How to resolve fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory

Solution for curses.h: No such file or directory
Learn how to get rid of fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory during utility or third party package installations in Linux.

 

Many times during package/utility installations you must have came across error like one below :

fatal error: curses.h: No such file or directory


Recently I faced it while installing cmatrix from source code. I saw error like one below :

After troubleshooting I came up with solution and able to through make stage. I am sharing it here which might be useful for you.

curses.h header file belongs to ncurses module! You need to install packages ncurses-devel, ncurses (YUM) or libncurses5-dev (APT) and you will be through this error.

Use yum install ncurses-devel ncurses for YUM based systems (like Red Hat, Cent OS etc.) or apt-get install libncurses5-dev for APT based systems (like Debian, Ubuntu etc.)

 

